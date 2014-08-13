War Machine On Dog The Bounty Hunter: ‘I’d Beat His Ass’

If you read that headline and went, “wait, what,” here’s what you’ve missed: former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver (now legally named ‘War Machine’) tortured, brutally beat and almost murdered his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack. She does porn for a living, so the Internet’s got their asshole hats on. The violence was so extreme that it drew national attention and caused reality TV star Dog The Bounty Hunter to declare a manhunt and send a series of threatening tweets.
Dog issued the following statement:
“We’re very close to him right now, the bell has really rung now. It takes a lot after the bell rings to make the first step into that ring, doesn’t it? This is the bell of your life, it just rang, be a man and step in.”
If that’s not intense enough, it turns out that War Machine has ALSO issued a statement … four years ago in a tweet unearthed by @CanserNajar and MMA Mania. It’s prophetic, and probably what War Machine would say if you WERE able to reach him for a statement now:
Make all the “this should main-event the next UFC PPV” jokes you want, but this is going to end soon, and it’s not going to be pretty.
He has to stop right now unless he wants to die.
But, wait, you don’t use lethal force …
For 31 years, I’ve used non-lethal weapons. My weapons will drop a rhinoceros. Brother, I can not believe the new stuff they got going on, I’m telling you. I used it the other day and I was like, “Oh my God!” And this guy was huge, more than 300 pounds. So, you don’t have to kill them. Over the years — after 6,500, 7,000 arrests — you realized you don’t need to use deadly force. We’ve gone up against guns, but it’s about who is quickest on the draw. If you have a firearm, and he outdraws you, you’re shot. It’s all about being smart. If you have a non-lethal weapon, and you’re quicker on the draw than him, he’s going down. We won’t kill him, but at the same time, you won’t see Dog Chapman versus the “War Machine” because I’m not stupid — he’d probably break my nose. But, you may see him eat Dog Chapman’s taser. (via MMAM)
> But, you may see him eat Dog Chapman’s taser.
Okay, that’s pretty funny. I imagine War Machine sorta flopping on the ground pissing himself while the bounty hunters are just kind of shrugging, “Weapons, bro, how do they work?”
probably because war machine spends more time in prison than out of it
He saw the long hair and assumed Dog was female. Then he went default mode.
sorry but, where is this giant tattooed man hiding so effectively?
He’s not giant.
He’s 5’11” 170.
And he wasn’t a particularly successful fighter. But he could still wail on the average joe quite effectively.
And if you read through some of the Twitter conversations, it sounds like he’s got a lot of support.
Because women who cheat deserve to get beat in some circles.
Funny thing being, she didn’t even “cheat;” they were broken up for months, and she and the man in her home were fully clothed. WM held this delusion that he was just going to show up to his ex-girlfriend’s house with an engagement ring and they were going to live happily ever after.
@No Damn Sense I’m not going to side with the assholes on this issue at all, but that is just her narrative, and there are some questionable bits included (One guy posted Instagram pics of the two of them together within a week of the assault).
It doesn’t matter, because even if she was blowing 5 guys at a time when he walked in, and there was a line waiting to be next, there’s no justification for striking anyone when you’re not in danger.
It’s not just Dog he has to worry about.
He’s also got a lot of guys who spend a lot of time worshiping a porn star via the internet to contend with.
From what I’ve read, they are some badasses ready to kill.
Did someone take a picture of their computer screen to capture that tweet? Was there no screen grab technology four years ago?
The “screenshot” has been taken recently, actually.
Don’t know if it’s big enough to warrant another article, but word is that the male victim in the assault was Corey Thomas who was a contestant on Megan Wants a Millionaire.
Broken nose, 2 black eyes, and a bite to the face.
Great. So in addition to the physical trauma now he needs a rabies treatment.
