War Machine On Dog The Bounty Hunter: ‘I’d Beat His Ass’

#Reality TV #Twitter #UFC
Pro Wrestling Editor
08.13.14 36 Comments

If you read that headline and went, “wait, what,” here’s what you’ve missed: former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver (now legally named ‘War Machine’) tortured, brutally beat and almost murdered his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack. She does porn for a living, so the Internet’s got their asshole hats on. The violence was so extreme that it drew national attention and caused reality TV star Dog The Bounty Hunter to declare a manhunt and send a series of threatening tweets.

Dog issued the following statement:

“We’re very close to him right now, the bell has really rung now. It takes a lot after the bell rings to make the first step into that ring, doesn’t it? This is the bell of your life, it just rang, be a man and step in.”

If that’s not intense enough, it turns out that War Machine has ALSO issued a statement … four years ago in a tweet unearthed by @CanserNajar and MMA Mania. It’s prophetic, and probably what War Machine would say if you WERE able to reach him for a statement now:

Make all the “this should main-event the next UFC PPV” jokes you want, but this is going to end soon, and it’s not going to be pretty.

He has to stop right now unless he wants to die.

But, wait, you don’t use lethal force …

For 31 years, I’ve used non-lethal weapons. My weapons will drop a rhinoceros. Brother, I can not believe the new stuff they got going on, I’m telling you. I used it the other day and I was like, “Oh my God!” And this guy was huge, more than 300 pounds. So, you don’t have to kill them. Over the years — after 6,500, 7,000 arrests — you realized you don’t need to use deadly force. We’ve gone up against guns, but it’s about who is quickest on the draw. If you have a firearm, and he outdraws you, you’re shot. It’s all about being smart. If you have a non-lethal weapon, and you’re quicker on the draw than him, he’s going down. We won’t kill him, but at the same time, you won’t see Dog Chapman versus the “War Machine” because I’m not stupid — he’d probably break my nose. But, you may see him eat Dog Chapman’s taser. (via MMAM)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Reality TV#Twitter#UFC
TAGSBELLATORCHRISTY MACKDog The Bounty HunterDomestic AbuseDomestic ViolenceJON KOPPENHAVERMANHUNTReality TVTwitterUFCWAR MACHINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP