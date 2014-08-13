War Machine On Dog The Bounty Hunter: ‘I’d Beat His Ass’

If you read that headline and went, “wait, what,” here’s what you’ve missed: former UFC and Bellator fighter Jon ‘War Machine’ Koppenhaver (now legally named ‘War Machine’) tortured, brutally beat and almost murdered his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack. She does porn for a living, so the Internet’s got their asshole hats on. The violence was so extreme that it drew national attention and caused reality TV star Dog The Bounty Hunter to declare a manhunt and send a series of threatening tweets.

Dog issued the following statement:

“We’re very close to him right now, the bell has really rung now. It takes a lot after the bell rings to make the first step into that ring, doesn’t it? This is the bell of your life, it just rang, be a man and step in.”

If that’s not intense enough, it turns out that War Machine has ALSO issued a statement … four years ago in a tweet unearthed by @CanserNajar and MMA Mania. It’s prophetic, and probably what War Machine would say if you WERE able to reach him for a statement now:

Make all the “this should main-event the next UFC PPV” jokes you want, but this is going to end soon, and it’s not going to be pretty.