War Machine: The Oppression Of Men Is Worse Than Nazi Germany Or Slavery

It’s been a quiet week so far for our old pal War Machine. Since being arrested last Friday for trying to murder Christy Mack he’s been off the radar, and aside from a horrific police report detailing his cruelty and Chuck Zito from ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ being a goober there hasn’t been any news. So, today we look inward.

By “inward,” of course, we mean “to old social media ramblings that might explain why this guy’s the way he is.” Zito’s suggestion was that any man who found his girl cheating SHOULD give her a beating. “It’s not like the old days,” he bemoans. Addicting Info combed through War Machine’s old blog from the early 2010s and uncovered two pieces that take Zito’s POV further, pointing out the dulling of mens’ colors (so to speak) and misandry that is worth than both slavery and the Holocaust. SURE, OKAY.

From War Machine’s blog:

… when you were a lil’ boy… and even now in your dreams at night… you’re a bad-ass, a real tough guy… a cowboy, a gladiator, a fighter pilot, a Navy SEAL, a professional athlete. So why don’t you swallow your shame and be a REAL man for once, and give the country back to REAL MEN and admit! I’m right! And DO SOMETHING to help us! This country has gone SO SOFT that it has left us helpless. The oppression of MEN is worse than oppression of Jews in Nazi germany, worse than the slavery of Blacks in early America… I’m not exaggerating either. Every Jew & every Black man, both in jail and those who have managed to avoid it, will attest to what I have just wrote.

Anybody? Anybody?

You can understand the relevancy of the piece when you realize it was written the last time War Machine went to prison, for assault in 2010. It’s the kind of thing you should read and go, “oh, okay. I probably don’t need to be defending this guy.”

So it’s Christmas day and I’m laying in my bunk wondering “Why in the hell do American men get married!?” As I write this, there is one guy in here for slapping his wife, one here for yelling at his wife, and one here for beating some guy’s ass that disrespected his wife. WTF!? If your wife is being a bitch you can’t slap her, if your wife is yelling at you, God forbid you yell back, and if some asshole hurts your wife, you can not protect her! LMFAO! What in the F*CK! is REALLY going on!? Next thing you know it will be illegal to f*ck your wife! LMAO! Maybe then, MEN in this country will get the fucking hint and MOVE! This country forces you to be a bitch!

From the man who wrote this:

We’ll keep you updated if he gets into blogging again. Or the next time a guy who thinks beating women is cool forgets that TMZ is a thing people read and watch.