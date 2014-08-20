War Machine: The Oppression Of Men Is Worse Than Nazi Germany Or Slavery

It’s been a quiet week so far for our old pal War Machine. Since being arrested last Friday for trying to murder Christy Mack he’s been off the radar, and aside from a horrific police report detailing his cruelty and Chuck Zito from ‘Sons Of Anarchy’ being a goober there hasn’t been any news. So, today we look inward.
By “inward,” of course, we mean “to old social media ramblings that might explain why this guy’s the way he is.” Zito’s suggestion was that any man who found his girl cheating SHOULD give her a beating. “It’s not like the old days,” he bemoans. Addicting Info combed through War Machine’s old blog from the early 2010s and uncovered two pieces that take Zito’s POV further, pointing out the dulling of mens’ colors (so to speak) and misandry that is worth than both slavery and the Holocaust. SURE, OKAY.
From War Machine’s blog:
… when you were a lil’ boy… and even now in your dreams at night… you’re a bad-ass, a real tough guy… a cowboy, a gladiator, a fighter pilot, a Navy SEAL, a professional athlete. So why don’t you swallow your shame and be a REAL man for once, and give the country back to REAL MEN and admit! I’m right! And DO SOMETHING to help us!
This country has gone SO SOFT that it has left us helpless. The oppression of MEN is worse than oppression of Jews in Nazi germany, worse than the slavery of Blacks in early America… I’m not exaggerating either. Every Jew & every Black man, both in jail and those who have managed to avoid it, will attest to what I have just wrote.
Anybody? Anybody?
You can understand the relevancy of the piece when you realize it was written the last time War Machine went to prison, for assault in 2010. It’s the kind of thing you should read and go, “oh, okay. I probably don’t need to be defending this guy.”
So it’s Christmas day and I’m laying in my bunk wondering “Why in the hell do American men get married!?”
As I write this, there is one guy in here for slapping his wife, one here for yelling at his wife, and one here for beating some guy’s ass that disrespected his wife. WTF!? If your wife is being a bitch you can’t slap her, if your wife is yelling at you, God forbid you yell back, and if some asshole hurts your wife, you can not protect her! LMFAO! What in the F*CK! is REALLY going on!? Next thing you know it will be illegal to f*ck your wife! LMAO! Maybe then, MEN in this country will get the fucking hint and MOVE! This country forces you to be a bitch!
From the man who wrote this:
We’ll keep you updated if he gets into blogging again. Or the next time a guy who thinks beating women is cool forgets that TMZ is a thing people read and watch.
“…that TMZ is a thing people read and watch.”
And here lies a large part of all problems with this country.
That people read?
Does he have a Nietzsche tat? Makes sense that even the philosophy he reads is sexist and douchey.
I’m guessing he just read the “And when you gaze long into the abyss…” quote and thought “ohhh that’s some deep shit, man” and got the tattoo.
Nietsche wasn’t racist
“By “inward,” of course, we mean “to old social media ramblings that might explain why this guy’s the way he is
STEROIDS. Explanation, free of charge.
Also, judging from the fights I’ve seen him in, a whole lot of blocking punches with his face.
Color me shocked, SHOCKED I SAY, that this asshat is an MRA, as well.
So he uses the word “of” like I use the word “by?” Interesting!
Eh, most of these dudes are on reddit pissing and moaning, precisely because women won’t have sex with them.
“Every Jew & every Black man, both in jail and those who have managed to avoid it, will attest to what I have just wrote”.
I thought Brad Pitt was WarMachine!
I feel like I may get yelled at a lot for asking this question and obviously this in NO WAY is meant to defend this piece of human fucking garbage. And I fully believe and feel that he should get his ass beaten in prison if not other things.
Unfortunately, my question is what led her into thinking that this guy was going to be something she wanted to date or be with in any way? This happens so so much with people I grew up with or know where they date someone/marry them/have a kid with them and then the guy turns out to be scum and either beats them/cheats on them/gets arrested whatever and I’m just thinking WHY ARE YOU WITH HIM IN THE FIRST PLACE.
Anyone with eyes and a brain could probably tell that a dude who is going to call himself WAR MACHINE and looks like that is not going to be mentally stable. I get that you can’t always tell at first what a person is really like on the inside, but there just has to be so many warning signs that are being ignored not just with him but with so so many others and it just makes me sad that they choose to be with these people.
Really hoping no one takes this as “she was asking for it, she deserved it, victim blaming” any of that. I am not suggesting that and hope no one takes it that way, just wondering what goes on in the psyche of these people among meeting someone who is so obviously a threat that they choose to ignore the signs.
Because maybe he could be charming and fun and charismatic. I’m not defending him either, but just because he’s a piece of shit doesn’t mean he can’t be charismatic.
Years of listening to Dr. Drew would tell me it’s entirely possible she was abused as a child, so she sought out similar personalities as an adult. Her self-esteem could be so low that she doesn’t feel like she deserves to be treated respectfully. Again, just the Dr. Drew take on it.
Are you telling me porn star Christ Mack may have been abused growing up?
That is hogwash. I bid you good day, sir.
My assumption based on literally years of listening to Lovelines on the radio in my 20s is that she’s broken in some significant way, and if she’d called into the show, Dr. Drew would have immediately asked her about her dad, unless Adam beat him to it and asked first.
This obviously doesn’t mean she asked for it, but it does mean her judgment in these things may be compromised.
The only other possibility in my untrained mind is that he wasn’t like that, or wasn’t as deeply like that, when they got together. Maybe she liked the extreme masculinity at first, and then things progressed as their relationship developed.
In my head, it seems like porn stars pretty much have to be out there for one reason or another – either emotionally broken in some fashion (probably due to abuse as a child), or simply ultra free spirit types who are willing to throw away social mores to do something they really want to do. I dunno.
You can’t tell a book by its cover but in this case I think you can get a pretty goddamn good idea from the cover that the story doesn’t end well.
Pretty much what Horation Cornblower said is what my thinking is. You guys are probably right about the abuse as a child/free spirit personality that attracted her to him it just seems like from the outside looking in, and obviously I have none of the facts here, that within 15 minutes of talking to this guy that you should be able to tell he is no good. But perhaps he had other qualities that shined brighter until his true self was revealed, who knows.
People are dumb. Especially around those they find physically attractive.
I can’t slap my wife or slap some guy for slapping my wife!? GODDAMN NAZIS!
Fuck it, I’m moving to Afghanistan, where a man can be a man.
The man deserves to have 10 years added on to what ever sentence he gets just for wearing the “100 Alpha Male Shit” shirt.
Add another 10 for wearing that shirt while drinking a pink drink
@El_Gordo
“I DO Alpha Male Shit.” Not “100.”
“I do Alpha Male Shit”
He had a clothing line or something.
No real difference, but it says “I DO,” not 100.
Does doing Alpha Male shit involve working at a steady job, maintaining a stable, loving relationship and raising two kids to be halfway decent adults? Because if it doesn’t I need to stop and start taking truckloads of steroids and beating the shit out of women.
Also I may need more grenade tattoos.
We’re told he had a clothing line (that has since disowned him), but has anyone looked into the possibility that he actually only has one shirt?
@Pickett’s Charge Alpha’s don’t do laundry, maybe he will in prison like Andy Dufresne.
Narrator: I wish I could tell you that Warmachine fought the good fight, and the Sisters let him be. I wish I could tell you that – but prison is no fairy-tale world.
@MissingLink I would nominate you for COTW if the rest of Uproxx was run by someone who loves us as much as Vince.
It’s sort of true though when you think about it. Jews in Nazi Germany were almost never sent to prison for domestic abuse, neither were slaves. In fact, both groups rarely had dealings with the criminal justice system in their countries at all…
Could we have a moratorium on posts about the Ice Bucket Challenge and this roided-up douchenozzle caveman for awhile? Please and thank you….
Headline from 8/21: War Machine did the Ice Bucket Challenge, and you won’t believe what happened next.
There’s a whole internet out there. Go look at something else if you’re bored with what other people are doing are doing with their section of it.
I was wondering how long this would take to make it to light….
But yes, how surprising is it that a guy with Mens Rights Activist views beat the shit out of his girlfriend for exposing his insecurity?
It really is sickening when people in the oppressive majority try and cry oppression (I am a white male, for what it’s worth).
Sure, maybe I have been those things in my dreams every now and then.
But you know what I have never, not once, been in a dream? A man who beats women.
I hope they throw away the key.
I was thinking the exact same thing. I have a cousin who spouts this “poor men” bullshit every now and again. His dad smacked around his mom too. Funny how that seems to be a common theme with these guys.
*common TRAIT, not theme.
He said slavery wasn’t as bad as misandry is, and he managed to finish his prison sentence without finding a shiv in his neck?
“So why don’t you swallow your shame and be a REAL man for once, and give the country back to REAL MEN and admit! I’m right! And DO SOMETHING to help us!”
I did not realize real men were pussies that cry and moan when they don’t automatically get their way due to a genetic accident. And here I was working for my stuff like some kind of woman.
Not all men.
I hate to defend Chuck Zito but the quote “It’s not like the old days” was in reference to him being asked if War Machine would get his ass beat in prison; ala prison justice.
To the people that actually believe that War was an MRA
I took the liberty of searching his name up on Google and Lo and Behold NOT ONE REFERENCE about him even remotely being connected to the Mens Rights Movement. Nothing even remotely close
So then I went over to his Twitter feed and checked there as well and SURPRISE at no time does he ever mention Mens Rights in any capacity and yeah I checked all the way for 3 months.
So to the idiots on here that desperately want to tie this idiot into the Mens Right Movement. War Machine ISN’T let me say that again for the intellectually challenged here ISN’T an MRA to say such just because he came across some MRM literature posted up something on his blog about it doesn’t make him an MRA. I guess using that logic I can call myself a feminist because I read a Ms Magazine article 4 months ago online
What I have come across though is when I posted this guys name and included Mens Rights I almost immediately ran into a feminist site called “We Hunted the Mammoth” that was desperately trying to tag this guy into the MRM without even trying in any way to fact check anything.
I also came across this site and if you actually read what he posted he doesn’t even refer to Mens Rights directly even in the article that he posted.
So here’s an idea try fact checking before you post up ill informed BS like this again. You really have no idea how stupid this makes some of you look
Doesn’t stop him being a complete and utter c-u-n-t though.