Was This Antonio Brown Touchdown Celebration Worthy Of A 15-Yard Penalty?

Antonio Brown is having a spectacular day for Pittsburgh with 84 yards receiving and two touchdowns. His first grab in the end zone led to this 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Um, last week Cyrus Gray basically impregnated a woman with his TD dance so I’m not sure why this was flagged. Regardless, Mike Tomlin was none too happy.
Wait, what exactly happened?
Can’t go to the ground during a celebration.
Yep, that’s the official rule.
Also can’t use the ball as a prop, right?
That’s what somebody else mentioned on Twitter but I’m not sure if that’s regularly enforced.
I saw 3 pumps!
The NFL needs a new commissioner. His or her first rule change should be that touchdown celebrations should be allowed.
This guy gets it! IF you’re going to promote more scoring by piling on defensive penalties, then let those that score have some fun with it. I doubt anyone in the stadium or the viewing audience would complain (unless your name is Mike Ditka).
There needs to be a line drawn somewhere, though. I mean, there’s a difference between a great post-score celebration and some of the completely retarded choreographed celebrations I’ve seen from the CFL and other sports.
No, there doesn’t need to be a line. It is a game. You are supposed to have fun when you play a game.
That said, first player to channel Bernie Lomax during a celebration gets a Christmas card from me.
Worth it.
Whatever. I’ll deal with people’s stupid over-flashy touchdown celebrations, which I feel should either just go or let players have fun with em. Not have little nitpicky rules. You can do this, but not that. I say penalize all the morons that celebrate after every little tackle. It’s 2nd and 1 now jackass, settle down and get back in formation.
You’re right.
Act like you’ve been there before. If Jerry Rice wouldn’t have done it, nobody should.