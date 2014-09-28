Was This Antonio Brown Touchdown Celebration Worthy Of A 15-Yard Penalty?

Senior Editor
09.28.14 14 Comments

Antonio Brown is having a spectacular day for Pittsburgh with 84 yards receiving and two touchdowns. His first grab in the end zone led to this 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Um, last week Cyrus Gray basically impregnated a woman with his TD dance so I’m not sure why this was flagged. Regardless, Mike Tomlin was none too happy.

