It was a big day for Pullman, Washington on Saturday, as ESPN showed them some love before a big college football showdown against Oregon. Washington State hosted the Ducks and College Gameday showed up to broadcast from there for the first time in the show’s history. That’s a 15-year wait for a visit from a guy who might pick your team’s mascot head, if you’re lucky.

They expected somewhere between 50,000 ad 60,000 people for College Gameday in Pullman, and it sure was some kind of scene before dawn there.

The game itself was a bit uncertain, as Oregon and Washington State play in the PAC-12 and the game, indeed, was going to take place after dark. But early on, Oregon State scored one of the most impressive touchdowns of the season — pay special attention to where the center lines up and where the snap comes from.