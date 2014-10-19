Watch Gennady Golovkin Obliterate Marco Antonio Rubio With A Brual Left Hook

#Boxing
10.19.14 4 years ago

Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin is an undefeated boxer with an incredible 90% knockout rate. Tonight, he faced off against Marco Antonio Rubio, a boxer with a 59-6-1 record and 51 knockout wins of his own.

Suffice to say, Rubio was over matched from before the fight even started. He missed weight by two pounds, and rather than attempt to dehydrate himself any further, Rubio took a $100,000 fine.

Then the fight happened, and Golovkin just beat the heck out of Rubio, stopping him with a 2nd round knockout. After the fight, he proved he’s not just a face-destroying machine, he’s also an adorable charmer with a snazzy walkout robe. Golovkin also gives a good post-fight interview, letting Max Kellerman know the number of belts he currently has, and his opinion of potential challenger Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

It’s a mystery who will actually accept the challenge of fighting Golovkin because it’s obvious at this point that everything he touches, he destroys.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boxing
TAGSboxingGENNADY GOLOVKINKNOCKOUTMarco Antonio Rubio

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP