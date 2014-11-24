Watch Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. Make Perhaps The Greatest Catch In Football History

Tonight, Odell Beckham, Jr. of the New York Giants did the unthinkable, contorting his body for a one-handed catch — well, three-fingered catch to be precise — that has to be seen to be believed.
I don’t know if this is the greatest catch of all-time but it’s certainly the best I’ve ever seen.
For once, that headline may not be hyperbole. That is definitely in the Top 5 catches I have ever witnessed. Like that catch should be against the law of physics. Like its hard to bend your body in a manner like that, let alone catch a football, AND stay in bounds. Like, what in the world is an Odel Beckham, Jr?
There might be a better catch—but I haven’t seen it. At least not in the last 30 years.
I don’t think anyone has seen anything like this before.
Man, dude ate a handful of red pills and just messin around in the matrix. Silly.
Yeah, there was definitely a glitch. The agents changed the construct. That or homeboy entered in some cheat codes like no gravity.
Seriously, video game catch right there where you yell at your buddy for hacking.
If you look closely, he actually catches it with three fingers.
The plot thickens…
Yea, that catch is just unbelievable. I can’t think of one I’ve seen that’s better.
The greatest catch of all time happens in the playoffs when it really matters.
Yes. But that is pretty damn awesome.
No one can deny how friggin awesome it is. But “The Catch” isn’t “The Catch” because of how acrobatic it is, it’s how important it is.
Tomorrow morning there’s going to be a shit load of meme’s and vines of this.
[youtu.be]
Beckham’s was 100x better. Not the least of reasons being that he was fouled on the play and was still able to make a touchdown basket score from the catch.
Eli probably thinks he had something to do with that.
He did, he overthrew the receiver.
And Coughlin STILL had the grumpy face going after that catch. Does this man ever feel joy?
I used to watch him go for insane catches during warmups at LSU games
Amazing athleticism and hand strength, but give 49% credit to the gloves. Anyone associated with the game knows the difference it makes. Swann, Rice, and Irvan did it bare handed.
Wow, that’s ridiculous. I wanna see it backwards.
That was amazing.
I think Tyree’s was better, for several reasons. It was the freaking Super Bowl, he was getting hammered by a defender but still held on to it, and it helped beat the damn unbeaten Patriots. Context counts when considering greatness.
On par with Devin Smith’s catch from a few years back: [www.youtube.com]
You don’t understand the phrase “on par” if you think that was close. Also, fuck Ohio State.
Tyree’s catch was because Timberlake left gum on the helmet. Duh. Didn’t ya’ll see the ESPYs?
Practice makes perfect…catches.
[mtc.cdn.vine.co]
Not to keep it on a Giants trend, but Manningham’s sideline catch in the SB was also impressive. That whole throw and catch was.
This one he made on a kickoff at lsu is pretty ridic, mainly b/c it was so effortless.
[youtu.be]
Can we give some props to the Giants player on the sideline who threw both hands up in the air for the pass interference and into the most intense fist pump when he realized that Beckham still caught it.
I don’t think you can place it #1 all time because this game wasn’t all that important, but, I would have no problem ranking it i the top 5 of all time great catches.