Watch Giants WR Odell Beckham, Jr. Make Perhaps The Greatest Catch In Football History

Senior Editor
11.23.14 32 Comments

Tonight, Odell Beckham, Jr. of the New York Giants did the unthinkable, contorting his body for a one-handed catch — well, three-fingered catch to be precise — that has to be seen to be believed.

 

I don’t know if this is the greatest catch of all-time but it’s certainly the best I’ve ever seen.

