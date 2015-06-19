Watch Hundreds Of Amazing Little Leaguers Pay Tribute To A Fallen Teammate

You know those stories you click on that you know are gonna make it suddenly extremely dusty in your room? This is absolutely one of those.

Little Leaguer Lane Rogers died tragically after being struck by a tree branch while leaving the field during a rain delay. The entire community of Byhalia, Mississippi, was shaken after the 10-year-old’s unexpected death. His Little League teammates were joined by hundreds of other children from across the region who donned their uniforms and lined the streets, solemnly paying their respects to the little boy. Lane was also buried in his uniform. Some children camped outside the church for hours waiting to show their support for a boy most of them didn’t even know.

