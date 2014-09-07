Watch This Naked Woman Interrupt Play And Avoid Security During A Rugby Championship

Getty Image

New Zealand defeated Argentina 28-9 in a Rugby Championship Game Saturday in Napier. But nobody’s talking about the game. Nobody’s talking about the dominating performance from the All-Blacks. All anyone can talk about is the naked woman who somehow made it the length of the pitch at the end of the game. The woman gracefully avoided the first tackle by security before finally getting pounced on.

Streaking has become quite the problem during rugby matches. All Blacks coach Steve Hansen addressed the incident after the game.

“You get these lunatics who want to run onto the field and disrupt the game,” he said. “They’re just a pain in the backside. The question is: how do they get on? [The security guards] do really good tackles at the end of it, but they probably should be doing some before they get on; that’d be handy.

Yeah security, less head-hunting tackles, more prevention guys. Jeez.

Here’s the mildly NSFW video.