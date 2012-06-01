We Should Stop Talking About Terrell Owens

Terrell Owens claims he isn’t broke, but by all accounts he’s pretty close to it. He’s desperate to catch on with an NFL team, but there apparently isn’t a roster spot in any league on the planet for him. Owens was previously trying to showcase his aging skills with the Allen Wranglers of the Indoor Football League, and he did so to mixed results. But now the Wranglers are apparently done with the human headache after he no-showed a charity event at a children’s hospital.

Owens has been released and the team bought out his 50% ownership stake… for a whopping $50. Yikes. But don’t worry, he’s going to handle this properly.

Owens has retained lawyers and is considering suing the Wranglers for breach of contract, according to the report. Owens claims his contract stated that he didn’t have to play in road games unless certain financial conditions were met. He said his missed appearance at a children’s hospital was the fault of the Wranglers’ publicist. “Mr. Owens’ legal team is addressing the details of the Wranglers release statement,” an Owens representative told TMZ. “(Owens) played all games according to his contractual agreement and was proud to be part of the IFL and the Allen Wranglers.” (Via the Morning Call)

To make matters more embarrassing for Owens, the team is taking back the Jeep it gave him, as well as evicting him from the home it was renting for him. All this of course comes on the heels of his painfully awkward interview on Dr. Phil. Let’s go to the tape for a reminder…

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s gotten to the point that I don’t even like making fun of the guy anymore. He’s not going to play in the NFL and nobody is going to give this loser a reality show again. So let’s just stop talking about him, okay? Starting now.

Fame whore clown.

Damn it, okay, starting NOW.