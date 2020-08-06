Wednesday Night’s Alright: Comparing This Week’s AEW Dynamite And NXT

Welcome to Wednesday Night’s Alright, my new Uproxx Sports recap of the big events from Wrestling’s biggest night, when AEW Dynamite on TNT goes up against WWE NXT on USA. I’m still finding the shape of this column, but I’m glad to be here with you and writing about two of the best wrestling shows on TV.

Exciting Arrival: Ridge Holland

Ridge Holland’s at Full Sail, which is particularly exciting for those of us who saw him in NXT UK (remember that show?), and know how impressive he is. Even though he lost to Damien Priest, he should be an impressive addition to the roster going forward, and could even make it to the top. The flat cap/nightstick/overcoat gimmick may seem dated at first, but he’s good enough to overcome it. And once you see how he’s built under than coat, and how he can move that body in the ring, it’s hard to deny that he’s got the stuff.

Runners Up

Matt Cardona, the former Zack Ryder, is in AEW now, and tagged with Cody against the Dark Order’s own Beaver Boys. I can’t say I find Matt all that exciting, but I know WWE did him wrong so I’m trying to keep an open mind. Of course, he may not stick around. Backstage reports say he’s currently only signed for five appearances. Cynically, it seems convenient that he’s appearing on Dynamite right when AEW has action figures to introduce. Is that far-fetched? I don’t know, we’ll see if Cardona goes anywhere in AEW.

Nefarious Heel Behavior: El Legado del Fantasma Beat Up Breezango

This was a close one, but Santos Escobar’s faction maliciously taking down the fun-loving cosplay guys really demonstrated what a serious threat they are to the NXT roster. Breezango were the perfect victims, because they’re the most good-natured and fun-loving team NXT has, so attacking them proves that you’re evil and hate fun. Also nobody mentioned Fandango’s blatant appropriation of Hispanic culture, but I suspect it was an unspoken factor. But ultimately, the beating was a message to Isiah “Swerve” Scott, because there’s no stronger message in wrestling than beating up some guys you don’t care about to prove something to a guy you hate.

Runners Up

Santana and Ortiz destroying Trent’s mom Sue’s van was a close runner up in this category, but I feel like heels destroying cars is something we’ve seen a lot of, as much fun as that minivan is. Still, the sheer malice of writing Sue’s name on the hood and then X-ing it out… that’s just mean. Mercedes Martinez and MJF also deserve a mention for interfering in the night’s top two matches (but we’ll get to those).

Thing I Could Have Done Without: Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole

Honestly, I’m at a loss with this one. Is it just pandemic desperation? Now okay, sure, McAfee isn’t the least likable guy WWE ever hired to sit on preshow panels (that’s Sam Roberts), but I don’t love him on commentary and I can’t even begin to contemplate why he’s now feuding with former NXT Champion Adam Cole. This is one of those angles that WWE starts and all I can do is zone out until the next thing that interests me (a bad habit for recapping, I’ll admit).

Runners Up

Nothing else was quite that bad this week. At first I really didn’t like AEW’s “Debate” setup or the decision to bring Bischoff in for it, but ultimately I thought it was entirely justified once Orange Cassidy started talking. And maybe this is stretching the category (but it’s a category I just made up), but i could live without AEW having just one women’s match that lasted like two minutes. I mean, yeah, they did a great job of leaning into Rebel/Reba’s greatest weakness as a wrestler (the fact that she just barely knows how to wrestle) and make it part of the story, but as usual I’m just left wanting more from that whole division.

Best Promo: Jon Moxley