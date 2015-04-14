What Is Going On With Riddick Bowe’s Twitter Account?

Getty Image

Former heavyweight champ Riddick Bowe appears to have fallen on hard times, or perhaps he has an odd sense of humor. On Tuesday morning, Bowe sent out this strange tweet:

I will tweet anything to anyone just paypal me $20 bowe@riddickbowe.com. Thats whats up. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

Bowe has quite the following on Twitter (451k, to be exact). A number of them thought he was kidding, but some of them took him up on his offer.

Like men hitting on women:

Yo @rachelwk – you as sweet as a Golota low blow is sour – love, JP. Thats whats up. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

https://twitter.com/BobbyMiloski/status/588017305583542272

And upcoming artists pushing their brand:

Let's help @Lindsey_Luff fund her debut album on @Kickstarter! Girl's got a voice and a story to tell! http://t.co/nTSEaCuYp4. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

And people just being idiots with their friends:

IM about to put the gloves on @themangenius : LeVan and I are going to beat you till you cry like a baby. Thats whats up. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

Hey @arigmark Step up your training game partner. I used to do 12mi/day when I was 2x heavyweight champ. Thats whats up. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

This is brilliant, by the way. Bowe provides you with thousands of viewers, and you give him $20. Simple and straightforward. Riddick Bowe is an entrepreneur, y’all!

How else could u reach 450,000 people with a click of a button thats the power of twitter. what u think bout that? Thats whats up. Bowe — Riddick Bowe (@riddickbowe) April 14, 2015

[Bleacher Report]