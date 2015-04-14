What Is Going On With Riddick Bowe’s Twitter Account?

04.14.15 9 Comments
Riddick Bowe

Getty Image

Former heavyweight champ Riddick Bowe appears to have fallen on hard times, or perhaps he has an odd sense of humor. On Tuesday morning, Bowe sent out this strange tweet:

Bowe has quite the following on Twitter (451k, to be exact). A number of them thought he was kidding, but some of them took him up on his offer.

Like men hitting on women:

https://twitter.com/BobbyMiloski/status/588017305583542272

And upcoming artists pushing their brand:

And people just being idiots with their friends:

This is brilliant, by the way. Bowe provides you with thousands of viewers, and you give him $20. Simple and straightforward. Riddick Bowe is an entrepreneur, y’all!

[Bleacher Report]

