What Is Going On With Riddick Bowe’s Twitter Account?

Former heavyweight champ Riddick Bowe appears to have fallen on hard times, or perhaps he has an odd sense of humor. On Tuesday morning, Bowe sent out this strange tweet:
Bowe has quite the following on Twitter (451k, to be exact). A number of them thought he was kidding, but some of them took him up on his offer.
Like men hitting on women:
And upcoming artists pushing their brand:
And people just being idiots with their friends:
This is brilliant, by the way. Bowe provides you with thousands of viewers, and you give him $20. Simple and straightforward. Riddick Bowe is an entrepreneur, y’all!
Finally an explanation for:
#starbucks raises coffee prices like I raise the wet stuff under a girls ding dong. Thats whats up. Bowe
still one of the best tweets ever
Whether this is actually Bowe or whoever he hires to run his Twitter, this is fucking genius.
He’s been doing this for a while without publicizing it, which has made for some pretty bizarre tweets.
Either way it’s definitely a better way to make some cash than his muay thai career.
bitch im Riddick Bowe