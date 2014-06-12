Which Team Is Your Favorite WWE Superstar Rooting For In The World Cup? Switzerland.

Everyone’s getting hyped up for the World Cup and the psychic turtles have made their predictions, so now it’s time for pro wrestlers to weigh in with their picks. I guess?
WWE uploaded this clip of their international stars (and Dolph Ziggler) sending support out to their corresponding national teams, from Cesaro supporting Switzerland to Kofi Kingston repping Ghana. William Regal and Paige are both there to wish England well, and I’m hoping Bad News Barrett wasn’t included because they’re saving him for when they lose. I love that Dolph Ziggler is the only superstar to represent the United States, because his current career trajectory and the USA’s chances are kinda neck-and-neck. I hope the US plays Ghana.
Serious question: Who is 3MB rooting for? Scotland’s not in it. Neither are Canada and India, so Jinder Mahal’s out. Does West Virginia have a team?
If Canada qualified Santino could have pulled double duty.
Nah, they’d just have Nattie and, say Christian do it. Although, they could have Sami Zayn do it next World Cup if Can–yeah, I can’t even finish that sentence without laughing and then crying.
Freaking Camilo.
U.S. opens with Ghana, your dreams have come true, Brandon.
I can’t wait for one of the Ghanian players to carefully tightrope-walk the touch line all the way down the field before shooting.
+1. Brilliant
How do they not have Lana and Rusev repping Russia? Seems like a missed opportunity.
I know they’re not real Russians, but isn’t Santino a fake Italian? He was born in Ontario.
Cause they couldn’t find shirts big enough to fit him and tight enough for Lana and her two comrades.
Santino is actually Italian-Canadian.
A part of me was hoping that Cesaro would uppercut the shit out of that ball.
Well, can’t wait to see my Aussies job in our group.
Look on the bright side, the Kangas weren’t a very good team this World Cup cycle, so, might as well enjoy getting hammered by really good teams as opposed to shitty ones.
I’m sure the players will have a blast in Brazil.
These weren’t all that surprising, but, fun to watch none the less. I’m surprised Barrett didn’t come on and say England. Perhaps he didn’t want to cut himself off and say he has some bad news about England’s chances. . .
No Lana, Yoshi Tatsu or Los Matadores (they’re supposed to from Spain, right?) Get with it, WWE.
Well seeing as Yoshi’s been Future Endeavored… (Spoilers alongside LOL CAMACHO And PLAYA PLAYA TAG TEAM PLAYA.)
Does this mean the U.S. is going to play Ghana four times in a row until Mexico comes out and kicks the U.S. in the head?
Italy and Australia ends in a draw after 90 minutes of both teams poking each other in the face with snake sock puppets.
Then a Second USA team’s gonna enter and they’re gonna lose 5-0 to Spain 7 games in a row.
Massive Spoilers, Russia’s gonna destroy all the African Teams.
I THOUGHT WITH LEATHER WAS SPOST TO BE A REAL SPORTS BOLG.
GET THIS FAKE SOCCER CRAP OUTTA HERE, STROUD!
IT’S NOT FAKE SOCCER, IT’S FAKE FOOTBALL, REAL FOOTBALL IS THOSE 5 SECOND SWITCHAROOS WHERE THE ADVERTS GO AND THEN THERE’S A 50 MINUTE HALF TIME FUCKING CONCERT AND THEN IT’S TIME FOR MORE SWITCHAROOS UNTIL ONE TEAM HAS SCORED MORE RINKS THEN THE OTHER AND THEN THEY TOO WILL WIN THE ASHES.
you are correct
my apologies
I noe, right? This shit wood have never flied in the good old days. #bringbackUfford
I like how Kofi just gave a shout out to “The World Cup”. It’s about time someone showed respect to the trophy.
Also excited happy Paige is a delight.
Who cares who 3MB is rooting for? We all know the Union Jacks are all in on England!
Yeah, Cesaro, I would wish you and Switzerland the best of luck, but…. Blatter is also Swiss, so I hope they get destroyed by everyone in their group. (Although, besides France, I don’t see any of the other 2 do that…)
The US has already played Ghana in the past two World Cups straight (both loses in the knockout round) with another match scheduled for Monday. I knew FIFA is rigged, but who would have guessed that Vince was the one booking it?