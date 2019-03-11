@ChuckGarfien on Twitter

Spring training is a time of hope for many baseball fans. It is also a time of tremendously silly whimsy.

Two Chicago White Sox pitchers provided plenty of the latter over the weekend when Ryan Burr and Ian Hamilton teamed up to rewrite a bit of history. According to Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago, the two pitchers dressed up and recreated the duel between Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr in front of teammates.

If you haven’t seen Hamilton or don’t know your early US history, Hamilton — an influential founding father and first Treasury Secretary under George Washington — was killed in a duel by Burr — rival politician and vice president under Thomas Jefferson — during a duel in Weehawken, New Jersey, on July 11, 1804.