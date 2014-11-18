Why Is The NBA Donating $1 Million To Prince William And Kate Middleton?

Today, in really weird financial decisions, comes this story out of the NBA and a $1 million donation to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity. You see, the league thinks it would do wonders for their publicity if the two showed up to one of their games. And they’ll do just that next month for the Cavs-Nets in Brooklyn.

‘It’s an incredible publicity coup for the NBA,’ an insider told MailOnline. ‘The images of them all together will be seen all over the world – it’s a marketing man’s dream. A million bucks is a small price to pay for the publicity the NBA’s going to get.’ Insiders say that Kate and William had expressed an interest in attending a basketball game at legendary Madison Square Garden when they were planning their December 7-9 visit to the Big Apple. But they snubbed the New York Knicks vs Portland Trailblazers game on December 7 in favor of seeing LeBron play the following night.

The couple will likely be in a private box for the game with Beyonce and partial Nets owner Jay-Z. But again $1 million? Really? All for a bunch of photos? I must be a marketing idiot because I think this is a terrible waste of money. I don’t know, instead of doing that, maybe you can spend a few thousand dollars to fix your outdated replay system. But whatever, I digress. The money’s going to charity, after all.

