Why Is The NBA Donating $1 Million To Prince William And Kate Middleton?

Today, in really weird financial decisions, comes this story out of the NBA and a $1 million donation to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s charity. You see, the league thinks it would do wonders for their publicity if the two showed up to one of their games. And they’ll do just that next month for the Cavs-Nets in Brooklyn.
‘It’s an incredible publicity coup for the NBA,’ an insider told MailOnline.
‘The images of them all together will be seen all over the world – it’s a marketing man’s dream. A million bucks is a small price to pay for the publicity the NBA’s going to get.’
Insiders say that Kate and William had expressed an interest in attending a basketball game at legendary Madison Square Garden when they were planning their December 7-9 visit to the Big Apple.
But they snubbed the New York Knicks vs Portland Trailblazers game on December 7 in favor of seeing LeBron play the following night.
The couple will likely be in a private box for the game with Beyonce and partial Nets owner Jay-Z. But again $1 million? Really? All for a bunch of photos? I must be a marketing idiot because I think this is a terrible waste of money. I don’t know, instead of doing that, maybe you can spend a few thousand dollars to fix your outdated replay system. But whatever, I digress. The money’s going to charity, after all.
Because the NBA is hoping in the future he’ll be their first successful King.
Vlade Divac frowns upon your shenanigans.
I thought the reason was going to be that the NBA wanted to make “Purple Rain” the official theme song for the 2014 Lakers and sent the check to the wrong Prince.
all of my +++++++++++ for you.
Take a knee son, you won the internet today.
Do they have any legitimate power in England? Do they just do these sorts of things? Accept large amounts of money to appear at events, like say a Paris Hilton would do? Aren’t they supposed to be “above” that sort of shenanigans? Aren’t they rice enough where $1 million is of exactly no consequence to them? What do they do with their time, like on average? Is this an attempt to feel out putting an NBA team in Europe? Would NBA fans actually know who they are/care enough about this?
I could go on, but this is going to keep me up tonight.
Kinda. Yes. No, the money is for charity. Yes. Yes. Photo ops, ambassadors to the rest of the world. No. Kinda.
Thank you.