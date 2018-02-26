In his snow pants, turtleneck sweater, and cool leather jacket, South Korea’s Yang Tae-hwan stole the show at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in PyeongChang thanks to a shredding guitar solo that put a stamp on the last two weeks of competition. Thankfully, he melted faces at the Winter Olympics, and those in the proximity of the nuclear energy emitting from his fingertips will make it home safely.
ok, for whatever reason the clip of the ceremony won’t play, but I just watched that clip at the bottom, and honestly, as a guitar player who does sometimes listen to some of the ‘shredding’ greats like yngwie, this kids playing in that video was absolute rubbish.
“Ok, I get that literally everybody else was impressed by this 13 year old, but that makes me uncomfortable. I, too, play guitar, and nobody ever praises me the way everyone us praising this child. I now feel the need to post negative comments deriding the ability of a small person who appears to not be past puberty, because they’re already better than me.”
-you
someone’s upset they didn’t get a call back to play the closing ceremonies at the olympics.
^hmmm, I don’t remember saying that. Anyways, maybe he shreds at the closing ceremony, but like I said the clip won’t play in my location, though I did hear he was using a backing track. I’m only judging from the youtube clip that was posted, and just giving my honest opinion. No ego, I would say I’m miles beyond the garbage he played in that video. That being said, there are a lot of asian child prodigies you can watch on youtube, that are younger than him, and legit fucking shred the hell out of some difficult tunes, and are light years better than myself.
jesus, i just watched him play yngwie malmsteen’s far beyond the sun on youtube. vid is 2 years old, but he miffs the hell out of 50% of the notes. if you want to see a 9 year old girl play it 99% perfectly, watch this [www.youtube.com]
I’ll reiterate: someone’s upset they didn’t get a call back to play the closing ceremonies at the olympics.
So, um, stupid question but doesn’t an electric guitar need to be plugged into an amp or something? Because that guitar, and the one in the Muse performance, aren’t hooked up to anything.
From the other yt vids on his channel though, the kid can play that guitar like the best of them.
obviously you’ve never seen the wireless amp hookup. U2 uses it a lot so they can walk around the giant stages they setup. welcome to 2018 we have technology