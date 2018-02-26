A 13-Year-Old Guitar Prodigy Stole The Show At The Olympic Closing Ceremony

In his snow pants, turtleneck sweater, and cool leather jacket, South Korea’s Yang Tae-hwan stole the show at the Winter Olympics closing ceremony in PyeongChang thanks to a shredding guitar solo that put a stamp on the last two weeks of competition. Thankfully, he melted faces at the Winter Olympics, and those in the proximity of the nuclear energy emitting from his fingertips will make it home safely.

