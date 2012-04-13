After something like four months of vague promising, I’m happy to present to you episode one of With Leather’s brand new pro wrestling podcast, the appropriately named “With Spandex”.
If you’re a fan of the Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column, give this a listen. Every week I’ll going to be talking to a performer, writer or personality from THIS BUSINESS~, and this week I’m lucky enough to debut the show with Austin, Texas, and Anarchy Championship Wrestling’s own Rachel Summerlyn. She’s the blonde with another guy’s blood in her hair in the banner image. Yes, she is that awesome.
Check out episode one of the program below, with some helpful visual aids regarding what we’re talking about to follow. I want you to treat this just like the Raw column — I want to see your comments, Facebook likes, tweets and shares. I also want to see you at Anarchy’s show on Sunday, but we’ll get to that later.[audio:https://uproxx.files.wordpress.com/2012/04/with_spandex_episode_1_rachel_summerlyn_04132012_64kbps.mp3%5D
Direct download available here: With Spandex Episode 1 – Rachel Summerlyn
Notes:
1a) Rachel Summerlyn as she normally appears, not relieving someone of the entirety of their blood.
1b) This is the sweater she owns because David Otunga is awesome. (pic via Twitter)
2) The Yoga Pants Party tag team match, featuring Rachel, ACH and a hell of a lot of yoga pants.
3) The Rachel Summerlyn vs. Scot Summers match referenced in both the podcast and banner image, wherein she graphically near-murders a guy for real.
4) To find out more about Rachel and ACW, visit AnarchyChampionshipWrestling.com and follow her directly on Twitter to sorta right that wrong of me having more Twitter followers than her. What the hell, Internet?
5) The Daniel Bryan song that opened the podcast in its entirety. Thanks for letting me share your music, Dilemma Crank. Check out more of his stuff here.
6) “Don’t Step To Ron” used flagrantly without permission. Please don’t sue me, WCW!
7) Please visit Wear The Cheese Dot Com and thank them for making this podcast possible with your traffic.
IT’S REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
Wooooooooooooooooo! Glad to see the podcast become a reality.
Also, Rachel’s Otunga Swag is RIDICULOUS.
I know, as if we needed another reason to think she was the best imaginable woman.
Hey, is there a download link somewhere so I can iPod this UP?
There is, I just added it under the player.
Thanks! Much appreciated!
Whats the RSS feed for this podcast?
[withleather.uproxx.com]
I thank you kind sir
Hmmm… I meant the feed of tha actual podcast, because the one for podbean looks empty.
I too would like this so I could subscribe on Instacast.
Why isn’t she taking part in our comment fest on Monday nights? Hmmmmmmmm?!
I can try to make that happen.
That’d be cool, except I’d probably scare her off with comments like:
“MARRYME!MARRYME!MARRYME!MARRYME!MARRYME!MARRYME!”
Hey, I can hid my inner creep if she’d like to join the discussions.
I can even spell hide right, if necessary.
With Spandex, with super-guest humanoid Rachel Summerlyn. I hold my head to keep it from exploding from awesome. You got a pretty damn good first episode hook, sir. More suspicion that B does in fact equal…well, you know.
RING KA KING!
Tell me about this RING KA KING you mention. It sounds exciting!
gonna have you on and pretend you’re Scott Steiner
BIG POPPA PUMP!
Can you seamlessly transition from ’01 Scott Steiner to ’92 Scott Steiner mid-podcast, STINGER? (Note: the only difference is that when you’re ’01 you have to make way more awkward sexual references)
I would pay money to see THESTINGER do a Steiner impression. In my head, it’s fabulous.
With SPANDEX!? ¡Finalmente, la respuesta a mis oraciones!
“TNA Wrestling, where the wrestling … is bad”. Finally some truth in advertising.
they promised me a lot of money for saying that!
The marketing firm that came up with that charged Dixie Carter $30,000 for the tag line
Awesome, just finished listening!
Thanks, glad you enjoyed it!
Drenched in blood. Would not bang*
*that’s a lie I totally would
It should have ended with “Enjoy your vegan burrito!”.
No, because Brandon doesn’t meet the requisite smugness requirements.
Brandon, you should trick someone awful, like RVD, to come on and just make him feel bad for an hour or however long he stays talking to you, hoping he’ll get any amount of praise.
You did a really good job, Brandon. You shouldn’t talk down about yourself as that was a very enjoyable podcast.
David Otunga in a yoga pants match or GTFO.
Brandon, your voice is preposterously deep. You’re like Tay Zonday.
My Dad’s on the radio, I got it honest.
That’s one of my favorite things, how no matter how many different times I hear it Brandon’s voice is always deeper than I expect.
Came here to pretty much say this. You should beat up the guy doing the announcing for the Price is Right and take over.
Told ya they’d like it. :)
Couldn’t have done it without you, friend.
Just listened in full, watched the match with Scot Summers, then listened to that part of it again. Great job, and thanks for posting the match, which should be required viewing for everyone in the world.
(/sets off confetti cannon)
*Cannon does not shoot confetti*
*Shrugs it off/smirks*
:)
I’m listening now. Brandon you’ve got a great radio voice.
Thanks! My Dad is a morning drive country music DJ in Bristol TN/VA, so I guess it’s just hereditary. His is way better than mine, though.
Yes, but your voice DOESN’T EVEN EAT MEAT!
A couple caveats to what should be a minor unimportant point upon first listen:
1) I mean what I’m about to say as a complement–most people here are cool, so it shouldn’t be an issue
2) Saying X person sounds like Y person is always sort of dumb
THAT BEING SAID:
Brandon Stroud’s voice sounds like Dan Savage’s voice.
I loved this so much!
next week you’d better have ten minutes of material about Kane OR ELSE
At the expense of sounding like the kind of papers I grade for a living, I really enjoyed this, and I found Rachel’s thoughts on gendered segregation in professional wrestling very interesting. I may have to come back and add something to it when my brain doesn’t feel so noodly.
“Rachel how are you?”
“I’m good, how are you?”
“I’ve never been better, ever”
Lulz
When you previously described your voice, I was expecting a cross between Larry the Cable Guy and Ross Perot. You easily cleared that bar. /shrewd
Not to be too off topic, but whatever happened to that best and worst of wm 17(?) that we were told would be up wrestlemania week? Still happening? Please? I loved the first one and am looking forward to it.
I kept holding my breath for B&WRR2012 but then I died.
I really do a lot of free writing for you guys, don’t know if you noticed, sometimes a guy gets busy
How much do I have to pay for B&W of Royal Rumble 2012? BECAUSE I WILL ACTUALLY CONSIDER IT.
I will paypal you ten dollars if you write a three paragraph essay on how Daniel Day-Lewis is the greatest living actor.
I will paypal you fifteen dollars if you write a three paragraph essay on how Joaquin Phoenix is the greatest living actor.
Great podcast, Brandon! You are a good person at talking!
Please tell Rachel Summerlyn that to be a true badass, she needs to lick the blood of her vanquished foe off her hands next time, like BJ Penn against Joe Stevenson.
I saw you voted Rachel the best wrestler of all of last year over at The Wrestling Blog. Such a mark! :)
I AM a total mark, but not for doing that. The point of the A1W100 was to vote for someone based on what happens in the wrestling ring … I live in Austin, so I’ve seen nothing but a year of consistent improvement, and not only that, Rachel is directly responsible for basically everything that HAPPENS in an ACW ring. That’s the most important pro wrestling thing happening in my life right now, so I voted accordingly.
BEHOLD PAPA STROUD:
[www.wxbq.com]
btw, a Haitian wrestler named Papa Stroud will be debuting on Smackdown next week
Pretty solid podcast that was entertaining and didn’t drag on. Your questions made the show flow and the entire shabang warrants some more of these.
And yes, your voice is ridiculously low. But I already knew that. (TH has you on seemingly every month). Also, props to finding that song, that had a mere 220 hits when I viewed it.
Listened on my drive in to work. Made the drive go by a lot quicker. I really enjoyed it, let’s hope for more
after listening to this, i went out last night. it didnt take more than 20 minutes for a boy meets world conversation to come up.
today, my friend and i stumbled upon a boy meets world marathon on mtv2… and we jumped in during the first episode in which corey and topanga got together.
my favorite BMW moments:
“undahpants!”
but forever and ever, this:
[www.youtube.com]
I’m actually applying to the U of T in Austin for grad school. Can I be your intern for credit? I can hold up signs for you at live shows, rub your feet, and nod enthusiastically at your opinions.
Most of that will probably worth credit surprisingly…
Just come to ACW shows (like the one today!) and say hi to me. And the foot rubs would be nice.
“This next match is a Dudes With Dicks match! Wooo!”
This was beyond good. Great job, man.
I laughed so hard at that part.
“Most of this will be me talking about what I do and don’t eat.”
Clutch
Awesome stuff Brandon.
Great listen. I don’t think your voice sounds weird. This was really fun and Rachel seems like an enthusiastic person who would be fun to hang out with. Cool first show and I hope this keeps on going.
Ok now for the important discussion of your Boy Meets World stuff:
I was hoping her favorite thing would be something more hyperspecific. Admittedly Topanga kissing Corey was monumental I just wanted her to for some reason pick say Eric tormenting Rachel via an internet-style Truman Show. Oh well.
If I remember right the Vader advice wasn’t as bad as “watch out for Jake’s DDT.” I thought they suggested to him that he set up the Vaderbomb faster. It was still dumb advice in the context of wrestling isn’t real. I could be wrong but that’s how I remember it.
Podcasting tip – when possible, record in the same room with your interview subject (like when you both live in the same city…)
I dug it! Well done Brandon.
Wanna listen. Doesn’t seem to be working though, either streaming or the download link.
Scratch that. Sorted. Nicely podded.
I’m a little disappointed in this. The somewhat negative talk of SHIMMER really put me off. I’m not a fan of Summerlyn’s work, but I respect what she does for ACW. It makes sense from a far away standpoint calling SHIMMER sexist, but the entire business seems like that according to most females in wrestling. Why knock a company that’s only trying to help these young girls get chances where they otherwise might not, while putting out one of the best wrestling products today?
Because that’s not what they’re doing.