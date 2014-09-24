World’s Worst Couple Waste Beautiful Beer In This Terrible Kiss Cam Moment

There are five things I feel strongly about.

5) Stadium proposals

4) People who substitute tofu for real meat and don’t inform you

3) World hunger

2) Not lighting matches after taking dumps

1) Wasting beer

It’s this last one I want to hit on because look at these a-holes, thinking they’re being cute and funny. NO! WRONG! You’re stupid and your fake kiss cam moment is stupid. I hate you.

