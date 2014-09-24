World’s Worst Couple Waste Beautiful Beer In This Terrible Kiss Cam Moment

There are five things I feel strongly about.
5) Stadium proposals
4) People who substitute tofu for real meat and don’t inform you
3) World hunger
2) Not lighting matches after taking dumps
1) Wasting beer
It’s this last one I want to hit on because look at these a-holes, thinking they’re being cute and funny. NO! WRONG! You’re stupid and your fake kiss cam moment is stupid. I hate you.
That chick is crazy hot though!
whoa whoa whoa, back off on the crazy hot talk
So that was a waste of like what $20? Of course judging by the looks of that guy, he’s either rich or her brother.
FAKE
After finding out that there is no three boob woman…I agree, everything on the internet is a lie.
They did not kiss too
No problem wasting a beer
But Hot Dog? NO WAY!
I’m sure it’s Bud Light, so dumping it out is a much better course of action than drinking it.
Looks too dark for Bud.
He is definitely in the friendzone. No way they are a couple.