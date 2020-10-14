The 2020 WWE Draft Report Part 3: Last Of The Free Agents

WWE
The WWE draft was supposed to end with the end of Monday Night Raw this week, but like last year, some WWE Superstars never got drafted on either show, and WWE needed a couple of days to catch up. In addition to Smackdown and Raw, Superstars were drafted on Talking Smack, Raw Talk, and then finally on Twitter.

In addition to everyone covered in the first two Draft Reports, here’s who else has been officially drafted:

RAW

  1. Humberto Carrillo
  2. Tucker
  3. Drew Gulak
  4. Andrade
  5. Erik of the Viking Raiders
  6. Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik

SMACKDOWN

  1. Kalisto
  2. Shorty G
  3. Murphy
  4. Billie Kay
  5. Tamina
  6. Zelina Vega

Finally, although they were never officially drafted, PWInsider is reporting that Mickie James and Andrade will both be on Raw. Mickie’s currently out with a broken nose, but it’s pretty surprising that Andrade, who’s been on TV quite a bit recently, never got drafted on screen.

Other things to note with these additions: Tucker is on Raw while Otis is on Smackdown, so that’s officially that for Heavy Machinery (and quite possibly for Tucker). Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are similarly split up, showing WWE’s dedication to keeping the IIconics apart. Kalisto was separated from the rest of Lucha House Party, although Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado seem likely to stay together as a tag team. Finally, Zelina Vega is truly off on her own now, on a separate brand from her former clients Andrade and Angel Garza. But on Smackdown, a least, she won’t have to worry about further attacks from a fiendish Alexa Bliss.

Here are the complete rosters of both shows as we understand them after the complete draft:

RAW

  1. Drew McIntyre
  2. Asuka
  3. The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP)
  4. AJ Styles
  5. Naomi
  6. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax
  7. Ricochet
  8. Mandy Rose
  9. The Miz and John Morrison
  10. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods
  11. Dana Brooke
  12. Angel Garza
  13. The Fiend
  14. Randy Orton
  15. Charlotte Flair
  16. Braun Strowman
  17. Matt Riddle
  18. Jeff Hardy
  19. Retribution
  20. Keith Lee
  21. Alexa Bliss
  22. Elias
  23. Lacey Evans
  24. Sheamus
  25. Nikki Cross
  26. R-Truth
  27. Dabba-Kato
  28. Titus O’Neil
  29. Peyton Royce
  30. Akira Tozawa
  31. Lana
  32. Riddick Moss
  33. Arturo Ruas
  34. Humberto Carrillo
  35. Tucker
  36. Drew Gulak
  37. Andrade
  38. Erik of the Viking Raiders
  39. Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik
  41. Mickie James

SMACKDOWN

  1. Roman Reigns
  2. Seth Rollins
  3. Sasha Banks
  4. Bianca Belair
  5. Jey Uso
  6. Rey and Dominik Mysterio
  7. Big E
  8. Otis
  9. Bayley
  10. The Street Profits
  11. Daniel Bryan
  12. Kevin Owens
  13. Lars Sullivan
  14. King Corbin
  15. Sami Zayn
  16. Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura
  17. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode
  18. Apollo Crews
  19. Carmella
  20. Aleister Black
  21. Natalya
  22. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott)
  23. Kalisto
  24. Shorty G
  25. Murphy
  26. Billie Kay
  27. Tamina
  28. Zelina Vega
