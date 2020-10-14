The 2020 WWE Draft Report Part 3: Last Of The Free Agents

The WWE draft was supposed to end with the end of Monday Night Raw this week, but like last year, some WWE Superstars never got drafted on either show, and WWE needed a couple of days to catch up. In addition to Smackdown and Raw, Superstars were drafted on Talking Smack, Raw Talk, and then finally on Twitter.

In addition to everyone covered in the first two Draft Reports, here’s who else has been officially drafted:

RAW

Humberto Carrillo Tucker Drew Gulak Andrade Erik of the Viking Raiders Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik

SMACKDOWN

Kalisto Shorty G Murphy Billie Kay Tamina Zelina Vega

Finally, although they were never officially drafted, PWInsider is reporting that Mickie James and Andrade will both be on Raw. Mickie’s currently out with a broken nose, but it’s pretty surprising that Andrade, who’s been on TV quite a bit recently, never got drafted on screen.

Other things to note with these additions: Tucker is on Raw while Otis is on Smackdown, so that’s officially that for Heavy Machinery (and quite possibly for Tucker). Billie Kay and Peyton Royce are similarly split up, showing WWE’s dedication to keeping the IIconics apart. Kalisto was separated from the rest of Lucha House Party, although Gran Metallik and Lince Dorado seem likely to stay together as a tag team. Finally, Zelina Vega is truly off on her own now, on a separate brand from her former clients Andrade and Angel Garza. But on Smackdown, a least, she won’t have to worry about further attacks from a fiendish Alexa Bliss.

Here are the complete rosters of both shows as we understand them after the complete draft:

RAW

Drew McIntyre Asuka The Hurt Business (Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, and MVP) AJ Styles Naomi Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax Ricochet Mandy Rose The Miz and John Morrison Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods Dana Brooke Angel Garza The Fiend Randy Orton Charlotte Flair Braun Strowman Matt Riddle Jeff Hardy Retribution Keith Lee Alexa Bliss Elias Lacey Evans Sheamus Nikki Cross R-Truth Dabba-Kato Titus O’Neil Peyton Royce Akira Tozawa Lana Riddick Moss Arturo Ruas Humberto Carrillo Tucker Drew Gulak Andrade Erik of the Viking Raiders Lince Dorado and Gran Metallik Andrade Mickie James

SMACKDOWN