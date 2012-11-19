WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/19/12: DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE

Hey, you. Before you read this, make sure you read The Best And Worst Of WWE Survivor Series 2012 by Dan ‘Soupy’ Campbell of The Wonder Years.
Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way:
Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:
At the 26th annual Survivor Series, the WWE Universe witnessed yet another controversial ending, keeping WWE Champion CM Punk at the top of the mountain. With the adrenaline still flowing from WWE’s fall classic — and the momentum sure to carry over into tonight’s Raw — here are five things to watch for at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)
1. DEAN AMBROSE, EVERYBODY, HE DOES EXIST, LIKE THE M&MS AND SANTA CLAUS IN THAT ONE M&M’S COMMERCIAL.
2. The With Leather community will discuss what makes this GIF from Survivor Series so hilarious, and spend at least 1.5 hours making jokes/looking at it:
3. WWE writes the following matches on the dry erase board for TLC: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Big Show vs. Sheamus but with chairs probably, Antonio Cesaro defending the United States Championship against a child we found at the mall.
4. Damien Sandow must figure out a difficult logic and physics problem: If he can go toe-to-toe with Sheamus in a one-on-one match and kick out of everything, why does he get pinned almost immediately when he’s got 4 people helping him?
5. Dolph Ziggler interrupts AJ Lee and Vickie Guerrero to introduce shocking new evidence: He once had spaghetti with Ricardo Rodriguez, because Mexican people don’t just sit around a table eating burritos.
As always, the top 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, please reply to it with a +1.
Enjoy the show, all.
I’m just now watching and I’m curious as to why WWE creative decided to reboot the month of October… Ryback/Tensai, Cesaro/Clay, Orton/DelRio.
The only thing that would have made this ending better is if they had had the Spanish announce table mysteriously appear.
Jorts are the worse pants to hide a boner
It’s the pleats in the pants
BURGANDY ’04
It’s fabric! Like in that Curb episode.
Alright, I’m about 6 hours late on watching. I assume everyone has already dissected Cena’s boner run, right?
I can’t find it, and now I have to burn my laptop for googling “John Cena Boner”
THERE IS NO WAY CM PUNK IS THAT GOOD A ARITHMETICIAN.
Easy; he had Paul Heyman did it. Dude’s got to be good at math.
CarStereo feels like an Adam Sandler “movie” (commercial), or a fart in the mouth. Same thing? Yes. It’s just a lot of nonsensical high flying and too many setups to Sixes One-Nine.
How did the WWE writers not have either Santino or Zack Ryder sitting on the toilet in the busted stall reading a newspaper? I mean that sequence of events just writes itself.
…to reiterate. Why weren’t Santino or Zack Ryder in one of those stalls?
Personally, I’m glad, as the way that toilet stall went down whoever was in the stall would have likely been shattered into thousands of pieces.
Umm gentleman and lady papermint. While watching the GOD AWFUL 9PM segment, we missed Beth Behrs Jersey Turnpiking in booty shorts on 2 Broke Girls. MUCH better than the 9PM Raw segment…
It’s all good. There were replays a plenty, so it’s not like i could have avoided it.
Also, Khali’s alive. I completely forgot about him.
I tried to get it up as soon as possible.
I would have loved to have known this six minutes ago.
In conclusion, more Ambrose talking, more Rollins wrestling, more Reigns putting things through tables, less making out in the middle of the ring, more Titus O’Neil talking, more Daniel Bryan Daniel Bryaning.
more Ziggler and ADR
Bummer of living on the West Coast: Missing out on the discussion.
Positive of living on the West Coast: Knowing exactly what to look forward to on the show.
Also, Brodus screwing up the dance may have made my night. It was great in its awfulness.
I want to be mad that this movie still isn’t Friday After Next, but I’m madder that Katherine Hiegl is watching Gerard Butler talk with an rotating “American” accent on my TV screen.
I had to stop watching because Hiegl was pissin me off something fierce and as a Packers fan seeing the Bears get beat like this is better than porn.
Tomorrows WWE exclusive?
CM Punk screaming at Paul backstage “I WAS PROMISED BALLOONS”
Its been realsies gentlemen. None of the usual ladies that I know of joined us for the dudetastic and boner inducing episode of Raw and they missed out!
Bests of the Night:
Titus on Commentary
Heyman yelling about balloons
AJ risking possible gangbang by going into the WWE locker room, then Zigs destorying Cena and the bathroom stall
I am a lady, but a dudetastic one.
So the only way to make Ryback not hungry is to shove a table up his ass? I woulda just got him a Snickers.
well guys it’s been real. oh and Dean Ambrose Dean Ambrose Dean Ambrose
Well, see you guys at B/W tomorrow. As for now, back to trying to make 1996 Bash At The Beach Team Stinger Team WCW Randy Savage CAS.
BUT WHO’S THE 3RD MAN?!?
You know what would’ve made this better?
More Dean Ambrose.
You raged, just a tiny bit.
Get over yourself. I don’t have anything against Ambrose. He’s a good wrestler.
I sincerely hope when Brandon reads that he rages just a tiny bit.
so yeah….. i’m waiting for day 381, december 5, Main Event, for CM Punk to debut a new belt
cleanly for the WWE Championship
all he needs to do is defeat Cena on December 3rd and it should be set
Well except for John Cena finally destroying AJ in my eyes, that was a good Raw. Now if you’ll excuse me, I have a lot of vomit to clean up before I go to bed.
Any movie that starts with a katy perry song is my kind of jam.
That and back to back leaning posters.
I heard the start of the song and was like “I AM IN FOR WHATEVER KATHERINE HEIGL JOINT THIS IS” and sort of cackled when her name appeared because of course they go together.
This Red Dawn remake has been on the shelf so long that Hey Man Nice Shot was written for its soundtrack.
I’m waiting for Reigns, a distant cousin or whatever to the Rock, to come out one day & say “I did it for ‘da Rock”
I’ve seen The Accused, I know what’s happening next. Justice!
i want this to be a new Dangerous Alliance so bad…..just talented guys walking around with “I’m a Paul Heyman” guy shirts on…..
Wait, they didn’t change it tonight and they still have that crappy spinner belt as the title?
When Cena finally wins it back they’ll go with double spinners
I have an awful feeling about that, that they get rid of the spinner when Rock wins and brings out the Superman lookin belt then.
Man I thought there was gonna be a New Nexus for a minute there.
To quote the great Ron Killings “Yo ass just got GOT!!!!!!”
great….
lol
I’d be okay if they did this every week until it made Ryback look like a joke.
And we go to credits with Paul Heyman fapping in the background.
This made me laugh myself to death and then back to life.
Ryback, you have just been kicked in the TESTICLES
So much for the hard camera shot of “.rar” standing in the ring to end the show.
Was good, but could have used some BEEF
If there is any justice in this world, he’ll be joining the Nexus and 8’s later on.
Rybronchitis.
balloons. there was never a better time for balloons.
im in love
Haaaaaaa that ending was great.
If you didn’t watch the same thing last night!
And Punk takes credit for the Ryback beatdown!
Lovely!
Tensai was an idiot for not being three people at once.
He’s trying, damn it!
So…they did the same ending from last night more or less.
Not gonna lie, I would have loved to see Ryback’s arm shoot up and grip Punk’s neck right there
WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BALLOONS? WHERE ARE THE BALLOONS?
just breath Ryback, you’re having a heart attack
The table gave Ryback bronchitis!
GIVE AMBROSE A GODDAMN MICROPHONE
I would be pretty pumped if these three showed up at the end of every show from now on and threw Ryback through the announce table.
NBC has been looking for a hit show… “Ryback being thrown through tables” has a nice ring to it.
I want the Ambrose “Street Dogs” speech next Monday. It sounds like Cole is pushing the pack o’ dogs angle.
HIGH FIVES AND KISSES!!!!!!!!
Cruella De Vil, Cruella De Vil… If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will!
You know if Chris Hero was out there they wouldn’t have had a problem taking down Ryback.
But with a Anao’a in the group theres a high chance of not having to pay retirement benefits.
Paul E. Heyman came through for Punk!
*slow clap*