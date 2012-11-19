WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 11/19/12: DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE

Hey, you. Before you read this, make sure you read The Best And Worst Of WWE Survivor Series 2012 by Dan ‘Soupy’ Campbell of The Wonder Years.

Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way:

DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE DEAN AMBROSE

Tonight, on the WWE Raw open discussion thread:

At the 26th annual Survivor Series, the WWE Universe witnessed yet another controversial ending, keeping WWE Champion CM Punk at the top of the mountain. With the adrenaline still flowing from WWE’s fall classic — and the momentum sure to carry over into tonight’s Raw — here are five things to watch for at 8/7 CT on USA Network. (via WWE.com)

1. DEAN AMBROSE, EVERYBODY, HE DOES EXIST, LIKE THE M&MS AND SANTA CLAUS IN THAT ONE M&M’S COMMERCIAL.

2. The With Leather community will discuss what makes this GIF from Survivor Series so hilarious, and spend at least 1.5 hours making jokes/looking at it:

3. WWE writes the following matches on the dry erase board for TLC: John Cena vs. CM Punk, Big Show vs. Sheamus but with chairs probably, Antonio Cesaro defending the United States Championship against a child we found at the mall.

4. Damien Sandow must figure out a difficult logic and physics problem: If he can go toe-to-toe with Sheamus in a one-on-one match and kick out of everything, why does he get pinned almost immediately when he’s got 4 people helping him?

5. Dolph Ziggler interrupts AJ Lee and Vickie Guerrero to introduce shocking new evidence: He once had spaghetti with Ricardo Rodriguez, because Mexican people don’t just sit around a table eating burritos.

As always, the top 10 comments from tonight’s open discussion thread will be featured in tomorrow’s Best And Worst Of WWE Raw column. To nominate a comment for top 10 status, please reply to it with a +1.

Enjoy the show, all.