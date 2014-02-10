WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/10/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:

It has been a week, and the WWE Universe is still cheering over Daniel Bryan’s grueling victory over Randy Orton. Yet even though the former WWE Champion made a strong case for himself as the new “Face of WWE,” it’s a face from Bryan’s past – Kane’s – who may prove to be his undoing. While Bryan sorts out his issues with WWE’s monstrous Director of Operations, Randy Orton faces his next challenge, and the one and only Betty White drops by for this week’s Raw. Here’s what WWE.com thinks is in store. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Good news: Big E Langston finally has his own t-shirt. Bad news: It’s bright red, because eventually every black guy in WWE has to look like the Kool-Aid Man. Can’t we get with the times and offer these shirts in a choice of colors?

2. Betty White guest hosts tonight’s Raw. I know her modern gimmick is “old lady says sassy stuff,” but I would kill for a backstage segment where she tries to explain why she can’t put Daniel Bryan into a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with an example from St. Olaf.

3. Mark Henry returns tonight! I hope this has nothing to do with Betty White guest hosting. Henry’s baby mama did just die, and he has a type.

4. Randy Orton’s next Fight Everyone In The Elimination Chamber match happens tonight, and it’s against John Cena. I HOPE IT’S A NORMAL MATCH.

5. The Daniel Bryan vs. Kane feud will continue. Meanwhile, everybody else in the world challenges for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Everybody. Mason Ryan’s getting a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Sorry, everybody!

