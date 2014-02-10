WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 2/10/14

Tonight, on the With Leather WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread:
It has been a week, and the WWE Universe is still cheering over Daniel Bryan’s grueling victory over Randy Orton. Yet even though the former WWE Champion made a strong case for himself as the new “Face of WWE,” it’s a face from Bryan’s past – Kane’s – who may prove to be his undoing. While Bryan sorts out his issues with WWE’s monstrous Director of Operations, Randy Orton faces his next challenge, and the one and only Betty White drops by for this week’s Raw. Here’s what WWE.com thinks is in store. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Good news: Big E Langston finally has his own t-shirt. Bad news: It’s bright red, because eventually every black guy in WWE has to look like the Kool-Aid Man. Can’t we get with the times and offer these shirts in a choice of colors?
2. Betty White guest hosts tonight’s Raw. I know her modern gimmick is “old lady says sassy stuff,” but I would kill for a backstage segment where she tries to explain why she can’t put Daniel Bryan into a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with an example from St. Olaf.
3. Mark Henry returns tonight! I hope this has nothing to do with Betty White guest hosting. Henry’s baby mama did just die, and he has a type.
4. Randy Orton’s next Fight Everyone In The Elimination Chamber match happens tonight, and it’s against John Cena. I HOPE IT’S A NORMAL MATCH.
5. The Daniel Bryan vs. Kane feud will continue. Meanwhile, everybody else in the world challenges for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Everybody. Mason Ryan’s getting a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match. Sorry, everybody!
Rather than watch this RAW I decided just to read LastTexansFan’s posts in order, as there was a much stronger narrative arc. If WMXXX plays out even half as good as this, we’re all in for a treat!
“Steak. Bottle of red. Second bottle of red. Sexually attracted to Sister Abigail. Sexually attracted to Renee. Sexually attracted to Roman Reigns after he’s palpably sexually attracted to Renee. Goes all caps. Whisky. Plays “Marry, Fuck, Kill” with the Shield. Starts posting sexy gifs from the AE. Calls out Betty White. FIN.”
I was sure Christians neck was going to look like John cho’s in sleepy hollow after that European uppercut from Cesaro.
First time commenter, long time reader. Went to the show tonight and let me be the first to say that watching the Wyatt’s and Shield face off in person made me happy in my no-no zone.
There was a group of younger children in front of me, and I’m always of the mindset of not “ruining the magic”, so I had a great time justifying my smarky dislike of characters in a non-smark, but completely contextual way. For instance, I got asked why I didn’t like Batista and I said it was because he power bombed Del Rio through a table and now Cole, JBL and King have nowhere to put their water/notes and not because he’s stealing main events from more deserving performers.
Btw, the crew reassembling the table after the power bomb might have been my favorite thing ever if it wasn’t for that gang-war inspired boner mentioned up top.
The crowd was hot for the Real Americans and Cesaro, especially. Really looking forward to the inevitable HOSS MATCH with Cesaro and Sheamus, because holy crap those dudes can hit each other.
The Usos are incredibly impressive live and that midair tag got everyone going. Same goes for Bray’s interception into Sister Abigail.
.The Boyd Crowder school of elocution, with guest Professor Randall Orton lecturing on The Clarity of explanation.
I came here for the Westminster Dog Show. “Roided Up Skinless Chihuahuas” paid off well!
Okay, confession: I love what they’re doing with The Miz and I don’t know why. Tonight it was perfect and I actually agreed. Team Miz with Barrett pronto.
I hate Miz so very much, heel or face I just hate him. Oddly enough he might be one of the only pro wrestlers I could see myself being friends with. Go figure.
Add in Ziggler and you got yourself a stable of lovely misfits. It’s crazy enough to work!
I this point I’m just focusing on the Raw in Chicago on March 3 as maybe being a thing. Whether it’s the crowd being insane or maybe something happening with Punk, I think it’s the next time there’ll be anything to get excited about for me.
That and Wyatts/Shield at EC is going to be killer.
That’s all I’ve got.
Sting and Austin and Headbanger Mosh
Hogan and undertaker
That’s true. I’m sure they’re gonna go all out to get people to sign up for the network. I’m just not too hot on the Green Bay crowd. They’re usually kinda lame.
Yeah, 2/24 will be a huge episode. Don’t want to spoil too much but some BIG names will be there.
The night after the Elimination Chamber is the night the network launches.
So expect it to be a crazy episode for the better or worse.
Its funny how Michael Cole kept mentioning the big changes in the WWE on the most “same old sh!t” episode of RAW in a long time.
I got up to do the dishes during cena-orton and was disappointed there weren’t enough dishes to make me miss the whole match. I just can’t watch that match anymore.
tonight’s Raw made me seriously question why I keep watching at all.
I quickly realized that it’s because of this community and Brandon’s writing. Thanks for making Monday nights at home fun.
see you all next week….
Fuck/Marry/Kill: Lester, Iron Mike Sharpie, and LastTexansFan
Legit Prediction Time: How does the Go Home show next week close out?
With a brawl between the 6 guys in the Chamber match. Cena throws all 5 over the top rope and celebrates.
So… how was the crowd at the end of the show? Were they chanting for Bryan or were they into the main event?
…to which one?
No?
“HAY WHO DO URR THINK UR TALKIN TOO KISS THE GROUND KNEES B4 THEM KICK HIM TO……….Seattle?”
Call me crazy but, as I fell in and out of a drunken slumber during this episode of Raw, it seemed like nothing of value happened, nothing changed and nothing was learned nor revealed. So… good work all around?
Usually I’d say don’t get drunk and watch wrestling because you don’t retain the information as well, but here it doesn’t seem that important.
jfc what the fuck is cenas issue. isn’t he tired of the redundancy and the irrelevance of his matches? i mean at this point it should it even count as a live show because all he does is the exact same thing every single time. like his spots his moves even how he sells is the same every single time
Have to give Cena the “beloved” Raw close. The hell.
Can someone please explain to me the story they are trying to tell with Orton. He constantly looks like a cry baby, the Authority belittles him every week and he loses non-title matches all the time like he’s a mid-carder. Why is the champ booked so poorly. Are we not supposed to take him seriously? Are they establishing a pecking order for future title shots? What is going on?
They were establishing him as a guy who had lost his edge but was gaining it back, and turned into a total badass, and went crazy, beating Cena, Bryan, and just about anyone who got in his way, and would do whatever necessary to win.
Now he’s back to chump champion, who loses to everyone, and is lucky if he gets to keep the title ’till Mania.
he is the cowardly heel that the valiant champion batista will vanquish.
at least i think that’s what they’re going for
We are going to keep getting these Cena vs Orton matches until Bill Murray learns what is important in life and gets Andie MacDowell to fall in love with him, aren’t we?
+10,000 years
+6 more weeks of winter
at this point, that’s the only explanation I will personally be okay with in the end….
I’d watch The Shockmaster vs. a fake wall a thousand times on repeat then ever see another Orton vs. Cena match.
I know it’s TV-PG every week, but damn it if this wasn’t the most overtly PG Raw in a long, long time….
I would totally be ok if Brandon just did an entire column of Hayley gifs and cat videos… In fact I am recommending it
So does this mean that cena won’t have a match next week.
Please? Pretty please?
That sign “Batista and Orton have great tattoos”, written by sarcastic D-Bry
Ho-gan! Ho-gan! Ho-gan!
If you sat through yet another Orton/Cena match you deserve this.
Dammit, Ironavenger, that’s brilliant… +1
In regards to lawn maintenance, Trish has no idea what she’s doing.
I don’t deserve this, because… oh hell I can’t even think right now…
If only we had a gif of Roman doing that.
Christ on a boat that’s magnificent
Trish, baby girl…
Thank you.
ENTERTAINMENT
That was an episode of television.
The physics don’t even make sense in that..why would you spring up to your feet after having your head driven straight into the ground?!
People do odd things on autopilot after a concussion, wait why am I helping them?
Thank you for this… It makes my flash funk Fridays on Facebook seem worth it
JBL’s all over the place praising the match and I’m here blankly staring saying, “Where’s Punk?”
GUYS WHAT A MATCH! THEY KICKED OUT OF EACH OTHER’S FINISHERS AND EVERYTHING!
Brandon, can you just save yourself some time tomorrow and show the clip of the monkey drinking his own pee?
There’s something so vulgar about the statement “14-time world champion”
JOHN CENA IS THE NEW FACE OF THE WWE!
This sure does make Christian look like a schmuck.
♫ LET’S DO THE TIME WARP AGAIN! ♫
So…Orton is going to lose to all of his EC opponents before the PPV, then?
He will probably beat Cesaro too.
just on raw apparently
He beat Christian. He always beats Christian.
These announcers are trying to make this Rock/Austin, but Jesus dudes, we’re not stupid.
Just like… why though? Why have this big match that’s the end of the feud when they’re going to be in the same PPV match? Why have a clean victory this close to said fight? Just why why why?
Well the good news is that is it
Never again
The book is closed
… until next week.
Finisher! But first, romance her, Roman!
I can’t believe the surprise. I almost had a heart attack, and died, from that surprise.
Cena won! Now the rivalry can truly end!
The fundamental problem with an Orton vs. Cena is non-title match is their no stakes in it. If Cena wins, it doesn’t make Cena any more important. If Orton wins, it doesn’t make Orton any more important.
And since we’ve seen these two in every possible variation of a match with every possible outcome.
That was objectively a fine match but it was ultimately irrelevant. Nobody got ANYTHING out of it.
Vince got tee shirt money.
Then, now, forever.
+Probably
Cena pinned the champ… That never happened
P_ffffffffffffffffft
Nothing better than some classic Cena selling: “oh man that hurt so much… it really doeNOWAITI’MFINELETMETHROWYOUFIFTYFEETTHATWAYAHHHHH”
That match was the regular-est
Man if Orton fell into a DDT after coming off Cena’s back… That would have been boss