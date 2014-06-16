WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/16/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:

The “Yes!” Movement was dealt a crippling blow last Monday night when The Authority stripped Daniel Bryan of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a prize that will now be up for grabs in a historic Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. With two more spots yet to be filled in that momentous bout, which Superstars will earn the right to vie for sports-entertainment’s richest prize?

Also, what awaits Seth Rollins, the Shield turncoat who has only raised the ire of his former “brothers” Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose since his defection? As the WWE Universe joins Raw guest star Kevin Hart from the film “Think Like a Man Too” — in theaters this Friday — what can we look forward to on this week’s show? WWE.com has five theories. (via WWE.com)

Our five-point preview:

1. Kevin Hart is guest hosting. If you aren’t familiar with Hart, he’s the promo John Cena wishes he could be:

2. Hart’s gimmick is that he’s short, so look for lots of “I am standing next to TALL PEOPLE” gags. Hornswoggle will probably show up and make fun of him for something. In a best case scenario, he ends up married to Natalya and learns how to do a bad Sharpshooter.

3. We find out who Goldust’s spectacular new partner will be, as advertised on last week’s show by Cody Rhodes. Cody claims we’ve never seen this person before and they’re spectacular, so it’s either (a) Damien Sandow in Goldust makeup, (b) Damien Sandow dressed like Cody Rhodes, or (c) Damien Sandow dressed as … I don’t know, Booker T? Something uncomfortable.

4. The Wyatt Family will challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View™, which means The Wyatt Family will wrestle The Usos several more times on free TV. Expect them to have at least four matches on this one episode of Raw with at least two of those ending in distraction finishes.

5. John Cena will show up dressed as Daniel Bryan and do all of Daniel Bryan’s moves, and actual Daniel Bryan will have to sit at home thinking of a new act. CenaBryan will also be the new leader of The Shield and will tell fans to “follow the buzzards.”

Throw in a +1 comment to nominate something you thought was funny or insightful and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.