WWE Raw Open Discussion Thread 6/16/14

Tonight on the With Leather WWE Raw open discussion thread:
The “Yes!” Movement was dealt a crippling blow last Monday night when The Authority stripped Daniel Bryan of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, a prize that will now be up for grabs in a historic Ladder Match at Money in the Bank. With two more spots yet to be filled in that momentous bout, which Superstars will earn the right to vie for sports-entertainment’s richest prize?
Also, what awaits Seth Rollins, the Shield turncoat who has only raised the ire of his former “brothers” Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose since his defection? As the WWE Universe joins Raw guest star Kevin Hart from the film “Think Like a Man Too” — in theaters this Friday — what can we look forward to on this week’s show? WWE.com has five theories. (via WWE.com)
Our five-point preview:
1. Kevin Hart is guest hosting. If you aren’t familiar with Hart, he’s the promo John Cena wishes he could be:
2. Hart’s gimmick is that he’s short, so look for lots of “I am standing next to TALL PEOPLE” gags. Hornswoggle will probably show up and make fun of him for something. In a best case scenario, he ends up married to Natalya and learns how to do a bad Sharpshooter.
3. We find out who Goldust’s spectacular new partner will be, as advertised on last week’s show by Cody Rhodes. Cody claims we’ve never seen this person before and they’re spectacular, so it’s either (a) Damien Sandow in Goldust makeup, (b) Damien Sandow dressed like Cody Rhodes, or (c) Damien Sandow dressed as … I don’t know, Booker T? Something uncomfortable.
4. The Wyatt Family will challenge The Usos for the WWE Tag Team Championships at Money In The Bank Pay-Per-View™, which means The Wyatt Family will wrestle The Usos several more times on free TV. Expect them to have at least four matches on this one episode of Raw with at least two of those ending in distraction finishes.
5. John Cena will show up dressed as Daniel Bryan and do all of Daniel Bryan’s moves, and actual Daniel Bryan will have to sit at home thinking of a new act. CenaBryan will also be the new leader of The Shield and will tell fans to “follow the buzzards.”
Throw in a +1 comment to nominate something you thought was funny or insightful and I’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Raw column. Enjoy the show, everybody.
Did his trainer use the “Step Throw” TM on Cena?
Even so “Step Throw” is a Steel move, so it shouldn’t have worked on Kane.
I’m so happy John Cena got another PPV title shot.
The vomiting made me embarrassed to be a wrestling fan. I can’t believe grown men wrote this segment, gave it to HHH and Stephanie McMahon, and they approved it, gave it to Vickie Guerrero, and she actually did it. Somewhere, the child of common sense died a little more.
Word out now is that the head writer was fired last Friday, meaning Vince likely spear-headed Monday’s script. God I wish that fuckin’ old man would die!
To be fair, it was Vince’s fault that the skit made it to TV. You know how he likes bodily function humor.
I still can’t believe HHH thought that would actually be punishment for Cena: Instead of a Battle Royale with 20 guys who Cena has been holding back forever, he gets put in a Stretcher Match where he doesn’t even have to make his opponent tap out or pin him, with a finisher that FIREMEN use to put injured people on stretchers, and he faces Kane, an opponent with nothing to gain and who has never beaten Cena EVER.
NOW I see why CM Punk quit…
Just woke up after a DVR wwe nap. Battle royale just started. please tell me matadores número uno doesn’t win. He has catty eyes.
Has anyone checked on Dusty Rhodes? Are we sure he can handle this? He was just the son of a plumber after all…
i’ve seen parents carry their kids to bed and set them on it with more force than cena’s AA to kane on the stretcher.
+1
That was pretty funny.
At 9:30 I asked the television, “Really?”
just saw the steph vomit segment via DVR. yep, definitely saw some of HHH’s kids come up, too.
can’t wait to see Chrissly’s daughters new bolt on knockers.
Barapadooooo? More like Barapadon’t. Barapawon’t. Barapacan’tanymorewiththisshit. Enough, John. You look like a Denny’s sign on the Vegas strip.
JBL: “HE’S FROM BO-LIVIA!”
King: “I heard he’s from BOsta Rica”
Cole: “HE’S FROM DALLAS, YOU NUMBSKULLS!”
no Love for Boca Ratan?
I’m sure this joke has already been made but Ziggler and Cody need to team up now.
I have a feeling that long after we’re all dead and the world is a nuclear wasteland there will be John Cena: standing in the ruins of Titan Tower in jorts and a neon t-shirt, glowing from the radiation, and holding the titles. He’ll talk about how he overcame the odds of radiation poisoning then he’ll beat a cockroach because that’s the last living thing in the world.
He has said once or twice in the past that he will never give up.
yup
Cena must’ve read this week’s The Wrestling Hipster.
Cody shouldn’t have to change completely to mesh with Goldust. Goldust should meet him halfway. What I’m saying is DASHING DUSTIN RHODES next week. Please.
Dashing Mustaching Dustin Rhodes.
I think Kevin Hart should hang above the ring in a never before seen Funny In the Bank match
#makesjokes30minstoolate
+1 better late than never
The more money WWE hemorrhages, the more closely they’ll stick to what works. Cenathechampishere works for them, if not for us…
Cena’s made more people embrace the hate than Kane ever could
So money in the bank will not actually have a money in the bank match?
WWE Logic.
right? you’d figure they would just for the chance of the winner cashing it in on the new champ that night [only if its cena]
Is it confirmed to Briefcase match, or did they just not announce it until the Title match has been filled?
Hoping the latter, but…
Can CM Punk come back and make wrestling fun again again?
Damn Miz doesn’t even get to return in his hometown. So that’s one good thing.
Orton wins, right? It’s a safe choice. Doesn’t give anyone a real push, doesn’t even really change history to just give Orton the belts again, he can feud with whoever and a heel has the titles in case Bryan can come back in the near future.
Agreed. Plus someone under Authority control needs the belts for when he comes back. Unless…unless…Rollins and THAT’S THE SWERVE. The Shield knew they’d never get a legit shot at the belt so Rollins faked the turn, got the shot, and brings it back to The Shield. Just kidding. Cena wins it.
Kind of ridiculous they were complaining about his placement in the ladder match since he never got his rematch clause.
I finished the Rhodes match (loved it) at around 11:00. Went live. Still saw more of the Cena/Kane match than I needed.
That stretcher might legitimately be softer than the average couch that i’ve used as practice for childhood wrestling.
Bo-leveland
So John Cena has an Authority feud, is dating a Bella, has a living dad, and will likely win the championship. He’s Earth 2 Daniel Bryan.
We are insane. We are all insane. We KNOW Cena’s going to win and yet we expect a different outcome every time.
Hope. Not expect.
Not that I REALLY wanted Kane in MITB…
It’s happened just enough times to keep that dumb optimism going.
I understand the suspension of disbelief thing but Jesus Henry Christ he placed him on a padded stretcher. Steel steps to the head be damned.
Thank you.
Steel steps to the “head” be damned.
FIFY.
I think of a test, where as, If I can physically perform a finisher, it’s a bad finisher.See the aa.
Cena wins his 15th title, prompting Flair to return to WWE and pulling a Tonya Harding to prevent John from reaching #16.
Punching, +1
book it
Flair’s best bet would be making sure Cena never loses the title so he can’t get to #16. You think giving Cena ODDS TO OVERCOME is the way to go?
Chrisley would be the greatest heel manager of all time
I want to believe Wyatt, Cesaro, or Reigns will win. But somewhere deep in the eye of my mind there beats a faint rhythm that resigns my hopes to doubts. It beats, brap brap Brap Brap BRAP BRAP BRAPPPIDOOOOOO
I fear for my Ambrose.
I’m sure there’s a place for him on RAW. Would make a solid rosebud.
A mostly great Raw up until that last match, but unfortunately… [i.imgur.com]
+1
Guys.. I’d rather watch Chrissley… Just saying..
And that projectile vomit from Stephanie’s mouth grew up to be a Cena vs Kane stretcher match.
-The End-
I’ll just allow Edmund Blackadder to comment for me:
[www.youtube.com]
…..Why the fuck is ADR in this match? He’s gonna get replaced right….RIGHT?
I’m holding out hope that Kane will “injure” him and Seth Rollins will take his place but it looks like Rollins is locked into the Dean Ambrose feud while Roman Reigns forgets there was ever a Shield and goes after the belt.
Still doesn’t make it any better
To be fair, he was put into the #1 contender match before it was official that DBry would be out
So no reason to watch MITB now. Got it WWE… time to cancel the subscription.
That’s why they threw on that whole 6 month commitment thing. So maybe the product gets good again circa SummerSlam when it is renewal time.
Good thing they got that ambulance. I can’t think of any more noble goal it could have accomplished over those 3 hours.
+1
Who are the guys who could realistically win?
I got Cena,Cesaro, and Reigns.
The answer is: DUH NUH NUH NUUUUUUUUUUUH DUH NUH NUH NUUUUUUUUUUUH DUH NUH NUH NUUUUUUUUUUUH DUH NUH NUH NUUUUUUUUUUUH
Dirt sheets claim Cesaro is the favorite. Seems kinda hard to believe.
Cena in jorts or Cena in khaki shorts. Those are your only options.
I’d limit that to Cena and Cesaro, and Cesaro seems like a longshot even then. I would hope they will try to do some variant of Cesaro v Lesnar for the title soon, but not having the briefcase really sets that back.
Cena and Cena wearing a new hat
Cena, Sheamus & Orton.
Cena. Full Stop.
There is no way you can convince anyone with a brain that dropping someone a few inches onto a PADDED gurney is a critical.
John Cena fucking sucks. This has gone past irrational hatred. Actually, it’s been that for a few years now. But my god.
I know we bust in the commentators a lot but you have to give them credit for somehow managing to feign surprise every single time Cena overcomes the odds. Again.
It’s probably genuine surprise. They are basically goldfish.