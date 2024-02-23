If their latest interactions have told us anything, it’s the rivalry between The Rock and Triple H hasn’t diminished in the 20 years since they last officially mixed it up in the squared circle.

Their iconic rivalry will be the focal point in the first episode of this season’s “WWE Rivals” on A&E, where fans will watch from the ring to behind the scenes as actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. leads a roundtable discussion with Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano, and John Bradshaw Layfield through the twists and turns that follow their parallel paths to the top.

Check out an exclusive first look at what you can expect as part of Sunday’s episode:

The Rock and Triple H’s rivalry has taken many forms over the years, starting in a mid-card battle for the Intercontinental crown, a fierce rivalry between The Nation of Domination and D-Generation X, and eventually making its way to the main event scene, where they became two of WWE’s top stars who competed for the promotion’s most coveted prize. The episode’s timing couldn’t be more perfect as that rivalry has continued even in recent weeks with both former opponents as executives of TKO, where their onscreen struggles for power have taken center stage while WrestleMania plans come to fruition.

“WWE Rivals” premieres Sunday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E alongside the “Biography: WWE Legends” series.