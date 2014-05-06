WWE’s Tribute To ‘Stone Crusher’ Connor Michalek Will Break Your Entire Heart

Oh God, I wasn’t ready for this today.

Last month we reported on the passing of Connor Michalek, a little boy with brain cancer who loved WWE and once made champ Daniel Bryan tap out to his own submission hold.

Today, WWE’s tribute to Connor has popped up on YouTube, and it will break your heart into a million pieces. You get to see Connor interacting with people like AJ Lee and Stephanie McMahon, doing Daniel Bryan’s ring entrance with an audience of superstars chanting his name, and taking out Triple H with one punch. That doesn’t even begin to touch it. Heavy, heavy sobs for the rest of the day. The world lost an amazing little kid, and pro wrestling can be one of the worst and most evil things, but God, it can also be amazing.