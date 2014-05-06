WWE’s Tribute To ‘Stone Crusher’ Connor Michalek Will Break Your Entire Heart

Oh God, I wasn’t ready for this today.
Last month we reported on the passing of Connor Michalek, a little boy with brain cancer who loved WWE and once made champ Daniel Bryan tap out to his own submission hold.
Today, WWE’s tribute to Connor has popped up on YouTube, and it will break your heart into a million pieces. You get to see Connor interacting with people like AJ Lee and Stephanie McMahon, doing Daniel Bryan’s ring entrance with an audience of superstars chanting his name, and taking out Triple H with one punch. That doesn’t even begin to touch it. Heavy, heavy sobs for the rest of the day. The world lost an amazing little kid, and pro wrestling can be one of the worst and most evil things, but God, it can also be amazing.
For all the stupid, racist things that WWE does, and I mean they do a lot. You can never question what they do for kids. What a great video package, if you didn’t cry or even get emotional watching this then you have no soul. It really shows how maybe this company is in good hands with Paul (aka Hunter) and Steph. Well done.
Co-signed.
This
Meh I feel nothing, I hope the kids name is on the Undertakers next Coffin. People die, you don’t like it just end it.
+1 K.G.
Seriously Yogi? Whether you’re joking or just a real ass in life, keep your immature comments to yourself. Ridiculous.
Rest in Peace Connor.
They can also be pretty cool people in general in real life. But I’m going off a small sample size, as I’ve only interacted with Rob Van Dam who owned the local comic shop when I worked down the hall.
mo-th-er fuck-er.
ugly crying for the next twenty minutes.
I admit, I cried. This is both the best and the saddest video of all time.
well…i’m about to go get my son from daycare and play with him a little bit
This story never fails to break my heart. I became a father to a healthy son the day after Wrestlemania, and when I learned shortly thereafter that Connor had passed, it destroyed me. This video was so well-done, and kudos to WWE and to Bryan for giving Connor and his father such special times together before he passed.
Even though it’s not true, I’m going to blame the fact that I’m tearing up now because I just mowed the lawn and my allergies are flaring.
Well done, WWE.
No, YOU are crying right now watching this not me. RIP Crusher.
Ugly crying, beautiful story.
Glad I took a sick day today…. My office would have been treated to a grown man sobbing otherwise
Aw fuck, man. Fuck.
Triple H sold that knock out punch like a boss!
I don’t know what happened to Triple H, but he’s become a genious in selling since the rumble.
also, him volunteering to act the villain part here, and pushing more with such a punchable face when little, innocent Connor didn’t want to hit at first, then lifting his leg when Connor normally couldn’t lift it by himself, is the best BEST thing.
I like to think Connor actually knocked HHH out.
Dude is writing the legacy that he always told us he had. Good on H for this year.
Excuse me while I dry my eyes and look for the school bus. When my kids get off of it, they’re going to get squeezed.
+1 for what that comment actually means, but the beginning through me off. Why on earth would some guy look for a school bus after he cries lmao
Fuck cancer. That is all.
I am not crying, I’m I’m I’m just cutting an onion at work. Stop looking at me.
Why do I always like Batista when he’s talking about Warrior or talking to a sick kid, but never anywhere else?
that surely was awesome though- asking him to wish that his favourite superstar daniel bryan wouldn’t kick his ass a lot because bryan is a legit tough killer and hits hard. batista earned more points from me on this than anything he’s done in almost a decade.
Its one of those things were you can see the dude is kind of cool and a grandpa so he is probably great with kids. Then you hear about him doing something stupid and whiny and immature and your head spins a little (thinking after Royal Rumble ended, refusing to lose to Bryan at Payback).
Think we are startIng to see that most of these wrestler dudes are pretty cool and are able to act as really terrible characters. Just nice to see that sometimes they can seperate from those characters.
Plus having worked with special needs and sick kids, there is just something they have that cant be explained. You dont pity them, you end up respecting the hell out of most everyone of them you meet.
all i know is when my little boy comes out of the womb, i’m going to cradle him like no tomorrow. i’m going to have ugly cries today because of this video. connor was truly something special and it’s stuff like this that makes me have restored faith in the pro-wrestling community.
The tears started just seeing the picture at the top, and they didn’t really stop aside from Connor’s comments to AJ.
Go hug your kids, y’all. I’m a stranger, it’d just be weird if I did it.
9-year-old me would’ve said the same thing to AJ. I chuckled quite a bit at that somewhere in the blubbering mess I became.
Wonderful video, full of sadness, but also joy and love.
AJ has such an infectious laugh. the MOST infectious laugh! and Connor’s innocence strikes again.
Damn.
Damn. I’m crying here at work.
GAH! Who returned my soul? Feels.
I wish I were chopping onions so I would have an excuse to stop tearing up. From the Best Indy Wrestling Promotion in the Pacific Northwest, WWE.you done good!!!!
Stonecrusher did what many superstars wished they could do, bury Triple H. He’s amazing and the world is worse off without him.
My heart. Thank you for being amazing Connor. R.I.P.
Right in the feels. :'(
The one thing I was wondering was what’s happened to Connor’s mom? Is Connor’s dad now without a son and a widower? Because if so, shit. I felt emotional but damn my unfunctioning tear ducts.
I actually wanted to know what was wrong with Connor’s dad. He looks like he’s got cerebral palsy or a past filled with too much crack cocaine.
Man why o why did I make this the first thing I watched today :(
So I used to be event security at an arena in SoCal. At every WWE event I worked, I saw firsthand how those WWE guys go out of their way to interact with pretty much all the kids and handicapped folks by ringside. Makes them all pretty awesome in my book.
Coincidently, my allergies are really acting up today. Now I am really tearing up.
I was okay until the entrance. All bleary eyes after that.
This destroyed me.
You are not alone
Of course Connor got a tribute video. Because he was a superstar, and that’s what WWE does when they lose one.
I better wait until I’m home to watch this. I’m welling up right now.
Brandon, I’ll ask again in case you missed it. Is there a fund or can we start one to raise some money for the family?
Dammit Uproxx! So much dust in here! ;-;
“Oh God, I wasn’t ready for this today.”
I could never be ready for something like this :( we miss you, young man. I hope you’re still a champion wherever you are now. RIP.
It’s getting real dusty in here.
Wow, 8.2k likes on this page (probably more by the time I post this)?! Am I reading that right? It’s nice when the *good* things wrestlers do get so much attention.
Things like this remind me that our weird little subculture of wrestling fans really is like a family sometimes. I remember several months ago when an apparently well-known wrestling fan lost her house in a fire, or something like that, and fellow fans and wrestlers alike were retweeting links to fundraising pages and whatnot.
It’s good to see stuff like that. I mean, it might not be *quite* so dusty in here if this was a story about Brock Lesnar Guy dying, but I’d like to think there would still be some ‘we lost one of our own’ feelings among fans.
I think I remember AJ and Kaitlyn tweeting about that fan…I think?
I was kind if thinking Kaitlyn was one of them, yeah.
How can a heart be broken and warmed at the same time? This is how.
I was so elated to see Connor around during WrestleMania weekend and hearing the wonderful things Daniel said to him right after winning just broke me down here. I lost a friend last week and this just opened all the flood gates.
I hope the family knows how much that little boy has touched all of us in this big, weird family.
First off, condolences on the loss of your friend. Second, isn’t it amazing how the wrestling world weeps over this little angel child? Sigh… RIP Crusher.
Oh god. I haven’t even watched the video and my eyes are already getting watery. As soon as I get home from the doctor’s office, I am firing this up and going to weep like a kung pow bitch.
+1
Took all of Hunter’s will power to not block the punch and give him a pedigree.
Watch this video without crying.
“I am not gonna do that. I am not gonna do that!”
NO! NO! NO!
Wow. So much to like in this video. What a sweet kid and what the WWE did for him was really special. Crazy, but I think my favorite part was when Connor announced “Wrestle—MANIA!” and you see Big Show and Sheamus in the background turn and look at him with big grins on their face.
But oh man–the part where Daniel Bryan hugs him after winning at WM—damn, I’m losing it all over again. BRB.
Bryan choosing to go directly to him before anyone else, and the words he said to him, truly shows how much of a nice guy he is. and that’s the nicest!
I hate allergy season making my eyes all watery and NO, YOU’re CRYING LIKE A GIRL!
When I saw him at WM I thought it might have been something like this, but so great to hear the effect it had on him. RIP Stone Crusher.
All the feels. RIP Stone Crusher…
Y’know, it’ll kill me if WWE Creative torpedoes this whole Daniel Bryan championship run, but even if they ignored the rest of the screaming fans in the arena and put the belt on Bryan to make one little boy happy, I’m okay with that.
This is an awesome video. RIP to Connor the Crusher. Good job WWE!!!!
A much needed laugh after watching that video. Well done.
Man, I only usually cry when a loved one dies (family, friend, dog), but that video teared me up. Woof…
A truly touching video, RIP Connor.