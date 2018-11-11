Yair Rodriguez’s Insane Backwards Elbow Got Him A Last Second Knockout Win

11.11.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@UFC

Yair Rodriguez improved to 11-2 on Saturday night in Denver at UFC Fight Night 139 against Chan Sung Jung in a bout that went 24:59 seconds — that is to say, one second shy of the distance.

Rodriguez earned that last second win with one of the most improbable knockouts in UFC history. As the final bell neared, Sung Jung was on the attack and Rodriguez found himself with his head down and Sung Jung charging towards him. Rodriguez somehow was able to throw his elbow up at Sung Jung and connect square on his jaw to knock him out cold.

