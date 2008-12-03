YEAH, THAT’S AN OKAY ENDING, I GUESS

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: college basketball highlights from teams that play in a gym smaller than most high schools! Recorded on outdated videotape! Deadspin gives us the details:

The scene: SUNY Geneseo hosting SUNY Oswego in a powerhouse Division III matchup. Geneseo (in white) trails by two with 10 seconds left… The last three shots combine for one of the craziest finishes you’ll ever see. From winning to losing to winning via the most ridiculous circus shot imaginable.

Yeah, it’s an exciting finish. But I’d hardly call it the most ridiculous shot imaginable. Somehow I doubt I’ll be catching D-III basketball fever this season. By the looks of the stands, it doesn’t seem particularly contagious.