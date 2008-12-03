YEAH, THAT’S AN OKAY ENDING, I GUESS

And now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for: college basketball highlights from teams that play in a gym smaller than most high schools! Recorded on outdated videotape! Deadspin gives us the details:
The scene: SUNY Geneseo hosting SUNY Oswego in a powerhouse Division III matchup. Geneseo (in white) trails by two with 10 seconds left… The last three shots combine for one of the craziest finishes you’ll ever see. From winning to losing to winning via the most ridiculous circus shot imaginable.
Yeah, it’s an exciting finish. But I’d hardly call it the most ridiculous shot imaginable. Somehow I doubt I’ll be catching D-III basketball fever this season. By the looks of the stands, it doesn’t seem particularly contagious.
“a powerhouse Division III matchup.”
Thank you for providing a great example when my kid asks me, “Daddy, what’s an oxymoron?”
The video isn’t showing up, but I’m guessing that the codec up above is actually more interesting than Div III basketball, so I’ll just stick to reading that.
I don’t comment much. Is it kosher to say that the clip was incredibly gay?
WDYA, you have children!!!
Both of these teams are better than Northwestern.
I didn’t know Wham! reformed as a broadcast network.
*ba dum dum jitterbug*
Tarnation, I feel like Ima gonna throw up.
The Big 12 South marvels at the defense on display.
@Enrico: Is it shocking that I successfully procreated, or that my spawn has not brought about the apocolypse?
Who has played on that court in the past?
<– This guy.
Last time I saw an ending that happy, I was giving back rubs at the county jail.
So can we hope for some NESCAC highlights in the future?