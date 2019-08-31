Zhang Weili Won The UFC Strawweight Title With A First-Round Finish Of Jessica Andrade

08.31.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

 

Zhang Weili (20-1) made UFC history by becoming the organization’s first Chinese champion when she knocked out Jessica Andrade (20-7) 42 seconds into the first round of her main event title fight on Saturday at UFC Fight Night 157: Shenzhen.

Andrade opened the bout with a flurry of strikes, looking to finish Weili early. But Weili countered with a devastating right hook that landed squarely on Andrade’s chin, buckling the champ’s knees. Weili then wrapped Andrade in a Muay Thai clinch, using the leverage with her back against the cage to control Andrade. She mixed in heavy knees with cutting elbows before dropping the champ and finishing the fight on the mat.

