Nike/Reebok/Adidas/Uproxx

This is a bit of a rough week for sneaker releases. And this time we don’t even have anything to rant about! While the offerings stateside are a little slim and uninspired, the UK seems to be in the midst of great releases. Thanks to the power of the internet we don’t have to miss out.

This week we have cutting-edge Japanese design, reimagined classics, and utility-based sneakers that are as functional as they are fashionable. We’re officially in the spring season, which means we’re all about to spend a lot more time in the great outdoors soaking up nature and sneezing our lives away.

Here are all the best shoes out this week, get your wallets out and prepare for the new season.

Reebok Aztrek

Reebok

Reebok and FILA are having a bit of a resurgence lately, and we’re all for that — we can get a little tired of Nike and Adidas constantly dominating the sneaker game. The Reebok Aztrek silhouette has been proving particularly popular as of late. Featuring Hexalite cushioning, mixed synthetic suede and textile upper, and a removable EVA foam sockliner makes for a lightweight and comfortable all-terrain running shoe. We’re loving this Teal Fog colorway with yellow accents — seems like it would make a perfect addition to your workout look (we’ve been watching you, Kevin).

The Reebok Aztrek spring colors are available now and retail for $98. Pick up a pair at Reebok’s UK webstore.

reebok