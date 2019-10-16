SNX DLX: Featuring An Eco-Friendly Chuck Taylor And The Latest Palace Drop

Welcome to a new week of SNX DLX (cue cheers from around the world). We’re midway through October and if you’re hoping we’re about to put you on to the best “Halloween Themed” sneakers of the month, you’ve come to the wrong place. We want to get you outfitted for this season and beyond, not hype up shoes that look like candy corn.

(If you do want to get silly for the greatest party holiday of the year, now is the perfect time to mention that the Nike Kyrie 5 Spongebob pack is now officially restocked.)

Halloween aside, this week is yet another great week for sneaker and apparel drops and we’ve collected all of the best of them to help ensure your money buys you the most stylish looks on currently on the market. Now let’s dive into this week’s SNX DLX!