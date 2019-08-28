SNX: The Best Shoes Out This Week, Featuring The Adidas AriZona Collection II

Adidas/Nike/Uproxx

In terms of sneaker seasons, we are officially out of summer. After the big brands unleashed a pre-Labor day deluge of all-white sneakers last week, we’ve now entered a weird liminal space between summer and fall. That isn’t to say this week’s top-five isn’t dope, it just isn’t indicative of any season.

Dressing for the season is an easy way to up your style game, and without that seasonal framework, you might need some extra advice to kick the new school year off looking your best. Luckily we’ve got you covered there. Here are the best sneakers out this week, featuring the second Adidas AriZona Iced Tea collection.

Air Jordan 1 Obsidian

Nike

We’ve shown a lot of love to the Air Jordan 1 silhouette in past SNX articles. The shoe is so popular that it’s become a bit of a challenge not to talk about each new colorway that drops, but we’ve tried to keep the sneaker off of the weekly top five to make room for newer designs with less legendary status. This isn’t one of those weeks.

This special Obsidian colorway of the Air Jordan 1 pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, by adopting the school’s light blue colors across the heel and throat strap and features an all-leather white upper with dark blue accents. This colorway is a must-have, one of the best Air Jordan 1 releases of all time.

The Air Jordan 1 Obsidian is set to drop on August 31st and will retail for $160. Pick up a pair at the Nike online store.

