10 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Awesome Donal Logue

Dating back to his days on MTV in the early ’90s, I’ve been a huge admirer of Donal Logue. For whatever reason, Jimmy the Cab driver left an indelible imprint, and now he’s one of those guys whose projects I will always check out just because Logue is in them. He’s a great actor, but he’s also one of those good guys we see in lots of things — like, say, Greg Grunberg — who we just root for because we feel like we know him in a way.
We all loved him in Terriers, I loved him in Life, you should love him for The Tao of Steve, and I even thought he was fantastic as a recurring character on The Practice. Many know him from Terriers, plenty know him from Grounded for Life, although Logue himself says that he’s most recognized for his role in Blade. He’s been very busy lately, with Sons of Anarchy, Copper (recently cancelled), and he’ll be in the full second season of Vikings, but — as a kind of appreciation for Logue — here are some things you didn’t know about one of the coolest actors on television.
1. He studied history at Harvard, and he’s a very prolific actor, and yet, the Ivy-league educated thespian loves to drive 18-wheelers. Dude drives a big rig. In fact, he owns a trucking company called Aisling Trucking. (He’s got a potential trucking TV show in the works, too).
2. He wrote a novel called Aqua set in El Centro, California in 1980, that Harper Collins is publishing in 2014.
3. He used to be a roadie for The Lemonheads, and road managed another band, Bullet LaVolta, in the late ’80s.
4. He owns/plays on a high-profile amateur soccer team, the Hollywood United, a team that has also included (among many others) Anthony LaPaglia, Dermot Mulroney, Jason Statham, and Brandon Routh.
Hollywood United Owner and Actor Donal Logue Interview from Perfectly Weighted Through Blog on Vimeo.
5. He was originally cast as Phil Stubbs, the Michael Ian Black role, on NBC’s Ed (coincidentally, both Logue and Michael Ian Black were huge presences on VH1’s I Love the 80s specials).
6. Donal Logue is no stranger to cancelled-too-soon series: In addition to Terriers, Logue was a star in Life and the awesome Knights of Prosperity (with co-star Sofia Vergara, and guest stars like Mick Jagger), which was basically shafted by ABC, moved around the schedule several times before it even aired its first episode. He was also in a Steven Bochco show, Public Morals, that was cancelled after airing only one episode (I cannot speak to its quality).
7. He was in the music video for Theory of a Deadman’s “Lowlife,” and he was f***ing awesome in it.
8. I knew him first from his hilarious Jimmy the Cab Driver videos, which were omnipresent on MTV in the 90s. He had actually set up a movie based on the character at Paramount, but the studio killed it before they could get it off the ground.
9. Many years ago, a stranger whose girlfriend often suggested that he looked like Donal Logue contacted Logue on his MySpace page and asked Logue if he’d help him prank his girlfriend as part of an elaborate marriage proposal. Logue agreed, basically meeting this perfect stranger and helping him get engaged to his girlfriend. (via Uproxx)
10. He was cast in, and filmed scenes in Terrence Malick’s The Thin Red Line, but his role was cut from the final film.
Bonus: He has both Canadian and Irish citizenship; he’s been sober since 1984; and he’s married and has two kids. His wife is former actress Kasey Walker.
Love that guy, as a fellow truck driving history buff.
He was in some of the early episodes of the X-Files I believe, he seems to pop up here and there in a lot of stuff.
He was definitely in Squeeze (the first Eugene Tooms episode). He played Scully’s old FBI friend from her pre-Mulder days and was slimy as hell.
Good catch, dissident. Definitely one of the best X-Files eps ever.
Pouring one out for Terriers
Oh he’s so cute. Glad to know he’s a great guy to boot, love his work!
Any one of those facts is more fascinating than my entire life.
This.
pretty much. bullet points of my life are mostly internet-related. god I’m so sad and lonely.
but hey I too am sober, for a year now! so I’ve got that going for me.
He’s Canadian, so obviously he is awesome. The two go hand in hand.
Being from El Centro (small town stuck in the desert between Yuma and San Diego), I read an interview where he said he considers himself as being from there, which is pretty cool since like you said, he was born in Canada. Our only other claim to fame is that Cher was born in El Centro, but we try to hide that shame.
“It’s like rain, on a rainy day!” I loved the cab driver on MTV.
You could practically smell the Bryl-Cream and menthols.
I’ve had to show many a suitor Tao of Steve. They never fucking get it.
/weeps for not having more Terriers
Jeez, forgot about him on “Life”! “Life” and “Terriers”…allergies are kicking in!
Why is it all these great shows have eclectic and awesome casts and they never last?
OMG Life. I fell madly in love with Damian Lewis & have not been the same since. If I was a Make-A-Wish kid, I would ask for another season of Life.
He ruled in Grounded for Life. His relationship with Kevin Corrigan on that was hilarious.
Also held his own in Blade, The Patriot and Reindeer Games.
ah Kevin Corrigan he is the Sean Bean of Gangster movies… if he is in it you know he will die brutally.
His role in Grounded for Life is how i see myself as a dad.
I remember him first from Sneakers as Dr. Gunter Janek. When he showed up on Grounded for Life I was like, “THAT’S GUNTER!” I’ve enjoyed him in everything he has been in.
Sneakers was awesome.
Knights of Prosperity was the best. I still sometimes say “I always thought it was Halloweem”.
It really was a very entertaining show.
He also had great commentary on those I Love The… shows on VH1.
When is he gonna be on Justified? He would be perfect for that show.
THIS
Please, TV Gods, make this happen!
Man. This is a life well lived.
He is indeed a modern Renaissance man.
Loved Grounded for Life and his brother Jimmy , coolest show evaaaaa
His sister Karina (they often star together) ain’t half bad either.
He has both Canadian and Irish citizenship; he’s been sober since 1984
is the use of the semicolon intentionally linking his citizenship to his long struggling sobriety?
Maybe a surprising fact considering his citizenship?
Canadian beer + Irish whiskey = Sobriety?
On point 10, I’m pretty certain every single actor in Hollywood filmed scenes for The Thin Red Line, and most of them got cut.
Didn’t his sister play his sister on Terriers?
I will always love him for being the second best part in Blade, right after the “mothafuckas always want ice skate uphill” line by Snipes.
“I’m gonna be a naughty, naughty god.”
Yeah, that marriage proposal guy looks just like him.
Sober since 1984 my ass, 3 years ago a band that I was on tour with ran into him in L.A. and he was coked out of his skull.
But he wasn’t drunk.
I call timeout on this one!… not on you being in a band or running into him in LA- but on him being wired. He is very vocal about his sobriety saving his life and that he would never risk it for anything, especially because of his kids. But way more importantly..does he have a gf?? He’s actually divorced from that woman, I think for quite a while now.. and he is one hot dish!
I should have elaborated more, but we were at a restaurant and he was sitting next to us by himself, it was in the afternoon and we recognized him. So the other guys start making small talk with him and he was super nice and didn’t mind chatting or anything. We talked for maybe 15-20 minutes all together and then he left. But afterwards we realized he was definitely sweating profusely and jabbering on and rambling every now and then and just really “not there” if that makes any sense, maybe it wasn’t coke, but he was on something.
Or he was nervous because he was sure these strangers were going to kidnap him and Buffalo Bill his ass.
I’ve loved him since Grounded For Life.. seriously. Anytime I see him.. its.. OMFG Donal Logue… sit down and watch.. though you know.. then I end up being traumatized sometimes..
I think when I start my Jazz-death metal- IDM – Salsa – Hip hop band, I will call it ‘Donalogue’..
I think Donal Logue is one of the best actors around. He convinces me in all kinds of parts and I have never caught him acting. I get annoyed when they group him in with some of the not-so-handsome more comedic actors. I think he’s gorgeous. As you see here, many women agree. Can’t wait for Gotham to resume, I miss him!