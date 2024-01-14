Alright, that’s an exaggeration, but 1883 ran for one season and concluded. Several confirmed spinoffs — including 6666 , 1944, and 2024 (which might or might not star Matthew McConaughey, and there’s more drama on that subject) — are in various stages of happening. And then there’s 1923, which is beloved by the Yellowstone crowd and was swiftly greenlit for a second season. Let’s talk about what information has spilled forth so far.

Will Yellowstone ever film the final half of Season 5 and conclude the flagship series as planned? No one knows, and that show is awash with drama , but the good news for Taylor Sheridan devotees is that approximately 72 spinoffs are either in process or in the works.

Plot

1923 revolves around Jacob Dutton (Harrison Ford) and his wife, Cara (Helen Mirren), who set up home base at the Dutton Ranch in Montana. The series also featured scenes that take place in Europe, South Africa, and Tanzania while exploring the deep roots of the fam that would eventually spawn John Dutton (Kevin Costner) in Yellowstone. Season 2 has been confirmed to also be shooting scenes in the mining town of Butte, Montana in 2024 following the conclusion of the Hollywood strikes.

The show’s home base of Paramount+ hasn’t been too open on plot details yet, but the Duttons cannot seem to gain a moment’s peace. Timothy Dalton’s prostitute-abusing Whitfield should continue to figure prominently as an antagonistic threat, who surely will not take kindly if he doesn’t receive the money back from the taxes that he picked up for Jacob and Cara. Could the pair lose their beloved home?

That question is only one piece of the soap operatics that filled the first season finale, but Whitfield has it out for the Duttons, so don’t expect him to forget the debt. And as viewers know, the whole “possibly losing the ranch” thing is not a danger that is confined to this spinoff’s time frame.

1883 characters James and Margaret’s son, Spencer Dutton, could be actually be en route to save the day, but he’s also surely distracted by his messy romantic life (where is Alice?) after killing a romantic rival in a duel. Elsewhere, the devastation of Zane’s family remains unresolved, and Elizabeth Strafford will be attempting to recover from her miscarriage. Speaking of Elizabeth, actress Michelle Randolph has promised that there will be many “loose ends to tie up” when the second season eventually arrives, so hopefully, there will be resolution on all of the above issues.

Cast

Taylor Sheridan previously revealed that Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren had initially only signed on for a single season. However, Ford has been confirmed to return, and surely, Mirren will agree to be along for the ride? We will see.

Additionally, presumed returning cast members include Robert Patrick (please let him joke about Sarah Connor like he has done in Reacher), Darren Mann, Brandon Sklenar, Michelle Randolph, Jerome Flynn, Aminah Nieves, Julia Schlaepfer, Brian Geraghty, and Timothy Dalton.