The 20 Best Jokes From The Roast Of Roseanne

Last year, Matt put together a list of the 50 funniest jokes from Charlie Sheen’s Comedy Central Roast. This year, I’m doing the same thing for Roseanne‘s, which aired last night, and kind of like Warming Glow since I started writing for it, it’s not as good as it was in 2011.
That kind of moderately amusing but not really burn was prevalent in the special, which is to be expected when your joke-tellers include Carrie Fisher (who kept making the same “I don’t remember anything because drugs” comments) and Seth Green, whose roasting abilities are about as impressive as his height. Dammit, now they’ve got me doing it. Anyway, there were still some funny cracks about Roseanne — many of which were about her weight and came from special guest Tom Arnold — and here are some of the best.
“She’s one of those rare celebrities so famous that she’s referred to by just one name: bitch.” — Jane Lynch
“I waved to you outside but then I realized it was just one of those inflatable parking lot gorillas.” — Jane Lynch
“You converted to white trash when you married Tom Arnold…All that white powder on his lip made you think there must be a doughnut around somewhere.” — Jane Lynch
“Roseanne, you have the voice of a parakeet and the face of a much fatter parakeet. You know you’re unattractive when Sara Gilbert is the eye-candy on set.” — Amy Schumer
“The last time I saw Roseanne, she was in a Snickers commercial. Because that’s what America’s thinking, ‘I want to eat what she’s eating.'” — Seth Green
“Most of all, I loved seeing Princess Leia strangling you at the end of Return of the Jedi.” — Seth Green
“Roseanne broke into the reality world with Roseanne’s Nuts, a show about her and boyfriend Johnny Argent running a macadamia farm. Finally, a show that combined America’s love of macadamia nuts with their passion for Johnny Argent.” — Katey Sagal
“Oh wait, normally when I roast a pig, it has an apple in its mouth.” — Jeff Ross
“Instead of running for President, why don’t you try walking on a treadmill?” — Jeff Ross
“Comedy comes from pain, people. Nobody knows that better than this woman, the legendary Roseanne Barr, who was molested as a child. That poor molester.” — Jeff Ross
“Roseanne, it’s been said that you stole Sam Kinison’s style: you’re fat, loud, and you died in the ’90.” — Wayne Brady
“You’re oversized, beat up, and you reek of marijuana. You’re kind of like Willie Nelson’s tour bus. Except people still want to ride that.” — Wayne Brady
“Katey Sagal, you’re an incredible actress. You worked on Married…with Children, the show that changed comedy; Sons of Anarchy, the show that took drama to a whole new level; and 8 Simple Rules, the show that killed John Ritter.” — Anthony Jeselnik (not about Roseanne, but maybe my favorite line of the night; the “uppity slave” one about Wayne Brady was good, too)
“Roseanne, even though you’re a feminist icon, so many men have gotten rich off of you: Tom Arnold, John Goodman, the guy who owns the Cheesecake Factory.” — Anthony Jeselnik
“But here’s something positive: you had gastric-bypass surgery in 1998, and then you beat it.” — Anthony Jeselnik
“Rozilla, stomping through Hollywood for decades, breathing fire through her hairy snout, burning bridge after bridge, her glowing red eyes striking anyone unfortunate enough to look at her hideous face.” — Gilbert Gottfried
“Her rolls of fat swaying and crashing, like a Japanese moonami.” — Gilbert Gottfried
“Why am I here? I’m here to honor Roseanne and because I earned it. The hard way.” — Tom Arnold
“I got Rosie’s face tattooed on my chest, and believe me, it is hard to get a woman to have sex with you when Roseanne is staring at you. It’s even harder to masturbate.” — Tom Arnold
“Rosie, this is true — she actually had ‘Property of Tom Arnold’ tattooed on her hip, which made me the fourth largest property owner in California.” — Tom Arnold
Katey Sagal is awesome. That is all.
Va-va-voom.
How can she be 58?
She is clearly a robot. Or else she better start talking about whatever products she uses because I’m not sure she’s aging.
I love these wrap-ups. All the comedy, none of the deadspace. Saves me the trouble of watching.
x2
I still have no idea who Amy Schumer is, but I believe she may have been built in an “attainably attractive, I guess” lab of some kind.
Also, I actually think she had the best set I saw (although I missed Jeselnik’s, which makes that comment completely invalid).
She was on Last Comic Standing, IIRC, but I remember her best from a fake reality competition Comedy Central did a few years ago. Pretty sure she said on WTF that she was involved with Jeselnik, too. I actually like her more when she’s not doing her act, her stand-up comes across as stilted to me.
Her face is too big for her features. She’s kewpie doll. Meh.
I thought she had the best set last night. Gottfried killed too, as always. I could do without pretty much all of the non-comic sets. Although Seth Green’s set did have a diamond in the rough: “Gilbert, why are you squinting? We’re the ones who have to look at you.”
She used to be a fatty, then lost a ton of weight as she got famous. So she probably has really low self esteem! Attainable indeed!
I think Amy is really cute. If we lived in a world where my wife didnt exist and I could actually get Amy, I would hit it. I really didnt understand the fat jokes at her expense. She is normal. Her set was awesome.
She did a great job last year too.
” I really didnt understand the fat jokes at her expense. She is normal.”
1) Its Hollywood. any woman over 80lbs is fat
2) Pretty big insult with Roseanne being roasted but you’re being called fat.
By ‘best set’, I assume you mean tits.
/didnt watch, off to google images…
I dig Amy Shumer as well. She’s pneumatic.
They actually looked like they tried on this one… I can recognize most of these names and Roseanne is a person who deserves a roast… Sure not quite Dean Martin quality but better than Hasselhoff and Donald Trump in terms of contribution to the arts.
I missed this but holy shit I want to see Segal’s reaction to that John Ritter jab. Jeselnik has no boundaries.
Though this was the weakest roast in years; they’ve been showing the others on reruns, and the Trump roast was superb.
Sorry, this was meant for Junker’s post below.
The John Ritter joke was great
The Trump roast made me cringe it was so terrible. Other than Gilbert Gottfreid and a few lines from Snoop, it was so lame.
The fucking Situation was there.
None of them. I found none of those jokes amusing.
Roasts are the worst.
None of this. I found none of this insightful.
Posts are the worst.
Mean spirited jokes spun by unlikable people just don’t do it for me. And the whole “this stuff is offensive!” stuff rubs me the wrong way, too. (LOL, JEFF ROSS DRESSED UP LIKE PATERNO!)
Jeff Ross isn’t as funny as he used to be, but Jeselnik and the blonde, zaftig woman were great.
Holy crap! The guy with Borat as his profile pic doesn’t like offensive humor.
/this is my shocked face
Oh wait… never mind. Borat is offensive but NOT funny. Sorry.
I’m all for being offensive, just not in the haphazard way most roasts are. Gotta be like, more nuanced? Just saying something “shocking” and then looking around all “YEAH I SAID IT!!” ain’t do it for me.
Though maybe this one is better than I gave it credit for, I haven’t watched any of the CC roasts in a while.
In case you missed the subtlety of what a roast is all about, it’s about comedians one-upping each other. It has nothing to do with the subject of the roast.
Yeah sheesh. Watch some of the old Roasts with Dean Martin and Don Rickles. Roasts are great. Its big league ball busting. Pretty much what guys do every night at the bar except with great comedians.
You know when guys are banging your mom. heyyoooooooooo….
It’s that one-upsmanship that I don’t particularly care for. Offensiveness for the sake of being offensive is fairly worthless IMO.
The old Dean Martin Roasts are a different beast than these CC ones.
The reaction to the John Ritter joke was the usual “Oh that was mean.” by Segal. The roast was pretty good for me.
How does alleged Star Wars fan Seth Green get the Return of the Jedi joke wrong?
Thank you. I thought I was the only one outraged by that.
I guess it wasn’t filled with “shocking” jokes, when Green messing up the timetable of Jedi was the comment that bothered me most.
Bring back Seth MacFarlane. #ThingsNoOneSaysUntilTheySeeJaneLynchIsTheRoastmaster
