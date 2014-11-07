All The ‘Workaholics’ Quotes You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

Our favorite stoner telemarketers over on Comedy Central’s Workaholics have been spouting off hilarious quotable lines — all while reinventing the English lexicon as we know it — for four seasons now. In honor of Adam DeVine turning the big 31 today, and the fifth season’s January premiere approaching rapidly, I’ve gathered a bunch of the Workaholics quotes we should all be using in everyday conversation — so let’s get weird, braj!

“Let’s get weird.” — Various

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Everyday use: When it’s time to party.

“Loose butthole.” — Adam

Everyday use: When something isn’t up to par.

“S’go.” — Various

Everyday use: When your friends need to get a move on.

“Braj.” — Blake, Various

Everyday use: When someone is more than just a bro.

“You only YOLO once.” — Adam

Everyday use: When you’re aware of how dumb the American lexicon has become.

“Cats are kids. Kiddens.” — Jillian

Everyday use: When the conversation turns to parenting.

“Fur sure!” — Blake

Everyday use: When everything sounds good!

“Let’s go smoke weed about it.” — Adam

Everyday use: When you’re in desperate need of a brainstorming session.

“DANG, what’s up with all deez books?” — Anders

Everyday use: When you walk in on someone reading.

“You wanna smerk a berl?” — Various

Everyday use: When you need to be secretive about your hobbies.