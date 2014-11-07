All The ‘Workaholics’ Quotes You Should Be Using In Everyday Conversation

“Let’s get weird.” — Various
Everyday use: When it’s time to party.
“Loose butthole.” — Adam
Everyday use: When something isn’t up to par.
“S’go.” — Various
Everyday use: When your friends need to get a move on.
“Braj.” — Blake, Various
Everyday use: When someone is more than just a bro.
“You only YOLO once.” — Adam
Everyday use: When you’re aware of how dumb the American lexicon has become.
“Cats are kids. Kiddens.” — Jillian
Everyday use: When the conversation turns to parenting.
“Fur sure!” — Blake
Everyday use: When everything sounds good!
“Let’s go smoke weed about it.” — Adam
Everyday use: When you’re in desperate need of a brainstorming session.
“DANG, what’s up with all deez books?” — Anders
Everyday use: When you walk in on someone reading.
“You wanna smerk a berl?” — Various
Everyday use: When you need to be secretive about your hobbies.
The fact that “Living that Snipe Life” isn’t included makes this list invalid.
5 seasons? Didn’t this show start like last year?
only 2 episodes per season.
Bitch better have my honey.
Don’t tell me the details, just tell me where I need to dance.
Definitely got a “Let’s Get Weird” chant started on the dance floor at a really fancy wedding in the East Hall of DC’s Union Station once and I think the bride still hates me for it.
“Office Campout” is probably their best episode, but “pornog” failed so hard to catch on
i can’t believe ‘fug’ and ‘shib’ aren’t on here. i use those when i need to not swear but still express anger in my every day life.