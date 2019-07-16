The Winners And Losers From The 2019 Emmy Nominations

Amazon/HBO

The 2019 Emmy nominations are out. You can find the full list here. This is not about the full list. This is something different. This is us attempting to select who won and who lost in the whole process. Not who won awards, that happens in September. We’ll have thoughts about that, too. No, this is all very general and subjective and mostly just an excuse to shout about some snubs. That’s what this is. And here it goes.

WINNER: Comedy, generally

Lord in heaven, are the comedy categories stacked. All of them, basically, from top to bottom, to the extent there even is a bottom. Outstanding Comedy Series has Barry, Fleabag, The Good Place, Russian Doll, Schitt’s Creek, Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the freaking final season of Veep. Even if we trim the list a bit and toss out Mrs. Maisel (weaker second season) and Schitt’s Creek (very cool that it got nominated but it’s surrounded by monsters), I mean, how do you choose between what’s left? Fleabag was the one that affected me the most and kind of broke the form compared to the others, so I guess I’d lean that way, but I couldn’t possibly be mad about another show winning. The field is too deep for that. Murderer’s Row over here.

A few weeks ago, I made the point that the coolest and most innovative stuff on television is happening in the half-hour format, which usually is translated to “comedies.” (Mrs. Maisel runs an hour but the point stands.) Look at this list. This is what I’m talking about. And it doesn’t even take into account shows like Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, both of which were nominated for Outstanding Animated Program but could have — should have? — been included with these heavy hitters. I don’t know that any show, comedy or drama, took a swing as huge as Big Mouth’s Planned Parenthood episode. That’s worth noting and I’m glad the Emmys did.

LOSER: Dramas, generally

Netflix

Welllllllllll, here’s the flip side of that coin. The Outstanding Drama category is… fine. It’s fine. I don’t know that I’d go as far as Outstanding, now that I think about. Change the title to Some Pretty Good Dramas, One Of Which We’ll Settle On. Pretty catchy.

Let’s run down the list: Better Call Saul (very good), Bodyguard (fine), Game of Thrones (gimme a minute, we’ll discuss this), Killing Eve (great performances, weaker season two), Ozark (nah), Pose (I need to watch Pose, I’m sorry, I’m doing the best I can), Succession (very good show but is it any more of a drama than, like, Barry?), This Is Us (sure). Are there any shows on that list that you’re passionate about? At all? Because I would die for about 80 percent of the nominated comedies. This list? I don’t know. Not so much. Give it to Succession and let my sweet boy Cousin Greg hold the trophy. That’s all I got here.

LOSER: A few very deserving people and things that I am biased about because I love them but still

AMC

Ah, snubs. Everyone loves talking snubs. “SNUBS,” they should while lighting up some torches and sharpening their pitchforks. “SNUBS, SNUBS, SNUBS” they chant while forming a mob in the streets. “SNUBSSSSS” one shouts while heaving a cinder block through the window of an electronics store. It’s fun. We have fun.

The thing is… this year’s nominees are pretty good? They’re not perfect. I can always quibble, and I will in a second, but this is all very hard and I want to recognize that first. Good job, guys, mostly. Now allow me to flip over your parked cars.

Rhea Seehorn was not nominated for Better Call Saul, which is truly insane.

Pamela Adlon was not nominated for Better Things, which is also insane but somewhat understandable — let’s be generous! — given the depth of that category.

D’Arcy Carden was not nominated for The Good Place, which is insane, especially when you remember the showcase episode where she played her character AS all the other characters, I’m really mad now.

I Think You Should Leave did not get nominated despite being the funniest and most original comedy show of the year. Load this whole ceremony’s carcass into the mud.

Well, that got out of hand quickly. I started out so nice. Oh well. Let’s freaking riot. It’s a Tuesday. What else are you doing?