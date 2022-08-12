When the original Power series concluded in 2020, 50 Cent and the show’s co-creator and co-executive producers Courtney A. Kemp announced that four Power spin-offs were greenlit by STARZ. So far, we’ve received Power Book II: Ghost, which focuses on the life of Tariq St. Patrick, the son of Ghost from the original series, as he goes to college while rising as a drug dealer. There’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan, which serves as a prequel to Power, and then there’s Power Book IV: Force, which captures the new life of Tommy Egan, Ghost’s best friend and drug operation partner.

The next spin-off was supposed to be Power Book V: Influence starring Larenz Tate. It was set to detail his life in the political world as a councilman in New York. However, thanks to a recent interview conducted by Variety, STARZ is no longer moving forward with that spin-off. Kathryn Busby, president of original programming at STARZ, spoke to the publication and confirmed the cancellation during their conversation. While that may come as bad news to some (others were not too keen on the storyline for the fourth spinoff to begin with), additional reports have shared interesting plans for a new Power spin-off.

Deadline reports that sources informed them that a London-based Power spin-off is in the works, and when the publication asked Busby about it, she was pretty tight-lipped about its existence. “I am not at liberty to answer anything in that vein except to say what we love about Power is the potential to spinoff and to spinoff successfully which we have done,” she said. “Which in theory, we would love to do again. I love that you’re hearing it.”

One thing Busby did confirm is that James “Ghost” St. Patrick is absolutely dead and gone from the series. “I don’t think you’re alone in that hope,” Busby said when asked about the possibility of Ghost’s return. “But…Ghost died,” she added with stern finality.

With all that said, it’s only right that the Power Universe attempts to go global in order to live up to its name. Baby steps right?