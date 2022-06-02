Omari Hardwick Says He Had To Borrow Money From 50 Cent Despite Making $150,000 An Episode With ‘Power’

Nowadays, it’s clear that 50 Cent has found his own space in the television world, in fact, he had to create it. This goes back to the 2014 launch of 50’s Power series which delivered six seasons through six years on the STARZ television network. The original Power series would conclude in 2020, but soon after, 50 launched the Power universe which comes complete with four spin-offs, three of which have completed their first seasons. During a recent interview, Omari Hardwick, who starred as James “Ghost” St. Patrick in the original Power series, looked back at his time on the show and how it affected his career and life once his time there was done.

“I still haven’t made what I should have made,” Hardwick admitted during his appearance on The Pivot podcast. “I still never made the money—no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never, period.” He added, “It’s happening now, finally.” Hardwick later said that it wasn’t until his time on Power concluded that he felt like he “made it.” He then asked the hosts of The Pivot to guess how much he made per episode of Power. One person guessed around $150,000 for each episode and Hardwick replied, “You got it right, yeah. First time I’ve ever disclosed it.”

Hardwick also spoke about borrowing money from 50 Cent, despite being paid as an actor on Power, and eventually paying him back. “So once we’re hit up for money, and I am financially obviously stable at this point, once we’re hit up for money we don’t expect it back,” he said. “So for me to give it back to 50 with interest, I was just so proud to be able to do that. And it was early! He felt like, ‘Damn, you can’t be messed up, you need money!’” Hardwick then revealed that 50 gave him “$20,000 and the next summer he gave me $23,000.” He added, “It was absolutely given in a way of, like, you know take care of the family bro, use that.”

You can watch the clip from The Pivot episode above and watch the full episode here.