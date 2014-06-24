What You Need To Know About The Premiere Of Tonight’s Phenomenal FX Series, ‘Tyrant’

Tyrant premieres on FX tonight, and I don’t want to oversell it here because there are some flaws, but the pilot is good. It’s really good, and unlike subsequent episodes of Halt and Catch Fire over on AMC, early episodes of Tyrant only improve upon the already stellar pilot. It is, however, a tough sell, especially for American audiences, and FX’s marketing (at least what I have seen of it) doesn’t do a particularly good job of explaining to an American audience why it should watch a television show about a dictatorial family set in the Middle East. But I’ll tell you why: The motherf**king Godfather, that’s why. Did you like the homages to The Godfather in Breaking Bad? Of course you did. Well, The Godfather straight-up inspired this entire series, and the premise is so brilliant (and so simple) I’m surprised that no one has thought of it yet.
Let me explain in a more digestible numbered format why you should watch Tyrant tonight:
1. Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) was originally signed to direct the pilot of Tyrant but ultimately dropped out due mainly to the fact he was just to f**king tired to take on such a monumental endeavor. And it is a monumental endeavor. The producers hired David Yates (who directed the last four Harry Potter films) to replace him, which is hardly a step down. A show that has to impart so much information into one pilot episode needs a skilled hand to direct, and Yates was up to the task, and while the pilot is dense, it is absolutely not boring.
2. The overall arc of Tyrant borrows heavily from the Godfather series, and that setup is apparent in the pilot, only instead of a young and reluctant Michael Corleone joining his family business (the Mafia), a young, and reluctant Barry Al Fayeed joins his family business (dictatorial control of a Middle Eastern country, Abbudin, with some similarities to Syria, Jordan, and Egypt). Basically, “Barry” escaped his country two decades ago to get away from his controlling family and he became an American pediatrician and married an American woman and created a very American family. Twenty years later, he returns to Abbudin for a wedding, and JUST WHEN HE THOUGHT HE WAS OUT, THEY PULL HIM RIGHT BACK IN.
3. There were a lot of interest in Tyrant, but FX ultimately outbid HBO for the rights. Showtime didn’t enter into the negotiations because with Homeland, they didn’t want another drama with Middle-Eastern themes. The bidding process was based on the premise, and it’s easy to see why The Godfather as a Middle-Eastern dictator would be so appealing.
4. Dominic West was originally considered for the lead, but he wasn’t authentically Middle-Eastern looking enough, so they settled upon relatively unknown British actor Adam Rayner for the Michael Corleone type role, who is turns out is absolutely perfect. He has leading man good looks, but a character actor background and talent and because he’s not largely known, we have no predispositions: He’s a blank slate, which is necessary for a character with whom we immediately sympathize but who — like Walter White — may eventually be corrupted by his own power.
5. In the James Caan/Sonny Corleone role is Ashraf Barhom. He is an f**king force: Insane, abusive, out-of-control, and freakishly somehow almost likeable in spite of those characteristics. He is going to be seriously fun to watch. It’s kind of like having Breaking Bad’s Tuco Salamanca in charge of an entire country.
6. The original script was written by Homeland creators Howard Gordon and Gideon Raff, although Raff (who created Prisoners of War the series that Homeland was based on) was eventually nudged out of the process, despite the fact it was Raff who came up with the original idea. The entire pilot process was a long and arduous one. Showrunner and creator Howard Gordon (who also created 24 and cut his teeth on The X-Files) has been incredibly diligent, working tirelessly on rewrites in order to perfect the pilot, and eventually scrapping his writers’ room and hiring another when the existing room didn’t churn out extended episodes as good as he wanted them to be. Raff, in fact, became a casualty of Gordon’s vision for the show: Raff wanted it to be mostly a family drama, while Gordon insisted that the show have a political component, and it’s that political component that makes it not only more interesting, but more culturally relevant.
7. Each episode cost around $3 million to produce, and though there aren’t massive special effects, you can still see how well the money has been spent in the pilot on the talent acquired (Justin Kirk is perhaps the biggest name, and his role as the American ambassador has been limited), on the location shots, and on the overall production value. Tyrant is not a pretender show; it’s not a drama that is trying to capture the buzz of another show. It’s a new, original, and engaging take on The Godfather that has the potential — if American audiences can get over a bias toward shows set in the Middle East — to be a cultural force.
On the other hand, Alan Sepinwall thought it wasn’t good at all, and only got worse. Sorry, but I trust Sepinwall over Rowles. I’ll pass.
[insert Lana “YYYYYUUUUUUUUUUUUPP” gif here]
Agreed. Also, we already have The Godfather. Why must we have a middle eastern version? (I’m just bitter cause I was expecting better from Gideon Raff)
Dustin sucks, but come on.
Alan Sepinwall is a dorky as fuck mouth breathing hack. His taste is garbage.
And someone at HuffPost thought it was too rapey.
My Uncle Steve said Tyrant sucks. He fought in the Gulf War and was his squad’s leading sniper/television critic.
I’ll give it a shot…FX hasn’t done me wrong in the drama category much
yeah because internet critiques are where I go to for my recommendations! LOL.
phenomenal – perceptible by the senses or through immediate experience
Strong taek, dickshit.
A commie Nazi muslim atheist named Barry? Strong taek, FX
Fuck. Forgot about being a power-mad, overreaching tyrant.
My actual point is that I assume Barry’s father is assassinated in the pilot and Barry becomes the monarch at the end.
Otherwise, no shit it’s The Godfather. I know people are stupid, but how could viewers not get that from the commercials?
So no mention at all that the plot is basically a fictionilized version of the life if Bashar Al-Assad, the president of Syria. I thought that was kinda ontersting
And where can I expect to find Bob Odenkirk?
Saul Goodman in a Middle Eastern country might not end well for him.
Fargo Odenkirk and family will be vacationing tourists…
Sounds like the PM of Israel would be the perfect fit.
I would only watch it if it had Odenkirk in there somewhere…
Yeah, nothing about those points makes this show any more appealing to me. $3M an episode? You don’t say! Thank goodness the guy who directed the 4 longest, most tedious and annoying (saying a lot there) Harry Potter movies is at the helm.
FX has my eyes for a handful of shows this summer but this one is just a big old nope.
Normally I would not watch something like this, because of what it is. Which is exactly why I plan to watch every episode and see what happens.
I’m going to give it a chance because FX has earned it.
Dustin saying it’s great doesn’t make or break it for me. He’s basically saying everything is great at this point. Can’t remember the last time I read something from him where he didn’t like a new show.
Dustin praise does nothing but set off alarm bells for me. If there is one person alive who seemingly loves everything about television that makes my eyes roll, it’s Dustin. (Eye Rowles pun redacted)
Yeah, from what I’m reading, maybe not so much. Amusingly, most of the reviews have had a line that said “When is this guy going to stop inflicting annoying teenager storylines on us? You’d think 24 and Homeland would have at least taught him to cut his losses.”
Fuck it. I’m out.
Though “annoying teenagers” who are the children of Middle East despots tend to be sadistically murderous cocksuckers.
Up until I read this comment, I was still down with the show.
Yeah, “from the creator of Homeland” does absolutely nothing but make me wary of the end product.
Lines from The Allahfather:
“I’m gonna make her an offering. She can’t refuse.”
“Leave the gun. Leave the cannoli, too, it’s not halal.”
“It’s an Islamic message. It means Luca Brasi sleeps with the 72 virgins.”
The first one. SO good.
Agree…love the first one.
“All along, I knew it was Jews.”
“Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in — to Iraq!”
This is literally the first positive thing I’ve read about this show. The biggest strike against it? The white showrunner forced out the Middle Eastern showrunner on a show about….Middle Eastern politics and culture.
With John Wayne as Ghengis Kha– uh, I mean…Adam Rayner as Bassam Al Fayeed!
Yeah, that doesn’t sit well with me either.
At this point, I’ll check out every FX drama for at least the first 3 episodes.
Points for:
It’s on FX.
Points against:
Dustin liked it.
It features Justin Kirk.
“There were a lot of interest in Tyrant,”
What?
I absolutely regret spending the time I did watching Homeland given what the last season was.
I also hate myself for watching 6 seasons of 24, this show was so fucking stupid, the new season couldn’t even keep me for more than 2 episodes despite all the hotness of Yvonne Strahovski.
So you say this show has both of those shows’ DNA, and on the nose references to the Godfather? NOPE, I’ll pass.
This is a big nope for me, nothing in it is appealing to me. FX is on a roll, but no thanks to a Middle East political intrigue story. My convoluted plate is full with True Blood and The Bridge coming back.
Also, I’m digging Halt and Catch Fire, I think it’s been getting better as it goes. Of course I work in tech, so maybe I’m biased. Also also, the girl and the wife are pretty smokin.
You did NOT just say you’d rather watch True Blood?
Which show is more likely to have full frontal nudity? Also, it’s the last season and I’m committed, kinda like Dexter.
I can’t decide who’s hotter at this point on HACF – the bangin know it all rebel girl or the sexy know it all wife. I wish they would cut out the sexual tension and just make out already!!!
Sure lots of male full frontal. And people think GRRM loves him some cock.
The wife on HCF is hotter, though the blonde girl doesn’t wear a bra.
Agreed on HCF, even if I occasionally have to pause it so my wife can explain in small words what all the techspeak means.
But will it be as phenomenal as ENLISTED? Enlisted is the Joe Flacco of TV comedies.
Jeez, now you’re bringing it up on your own. That’s some powerful hate.
That show is ELITE.
Uh Flacco won a Superbowl. I think a good old-fashioned Tebow reference is in order here.
Watch Tyrant because this person almost directed it, this person almost starred in it and this person almost wrote it.
Well that sells it for me. I’ll almost watch it!
I love the last one – it’s like saying “you should see Waterworld because it cost a lot to make.”
+100. Some hilarious shilling in this “review”
Considering Rowles has spent years obsessing over the SOA/Hamlet connection, I can’t wait for him to inaccurately predict every major Godfather plot point to occur in Tyrant
Who knows if his why you need to watch this show recap is even accurate. He regularly flubbed Walking Dead recaps. WALKING DEAD FOR FUCKS SAKE! Who fucks up a recap to Walking Dead?
@Walsh These guys certainly did not. Everyone of these was pure beautiful gold until dude stopped making em cause he couldnt watch it anymore.
[www.videogum.com]
@Baked Potter: those reviews are pretty hilarious.
Interesting…The A.V. Club hated it.
And Time, Newsday, Hitfix, Maureen Ryan at HuffPo, The LA Times……
the fact that you people regularly check and KNOW which media outlets hated and didn’t hate certain things, is vomit-inducing. who GIVES A SHIT.
Sorry, I live to read TV reviews. Isn’t that what this site is about?
It’s FX. That’s worth at least an instant pilot viewing. We’ll see beyond that.
It looks way too Orientalist for me to take the time to watch it. Pass.
Royal Pains is on tonight, I know, different time slots, but….
I did not read that as PAINS. Though most of the letters are there for what I thought it said.
I’ll give it a try. It’s the time of year when all the big guns have gone to bed and my DVR is only loading up secondary and tertiary series. Plenty of room right now.
I have been seriously underwhelmed by the marketing for this show. I am willing to give a chance though since it is on FX and they usually have a great track record, especially when it comes to drama (their only missteps seem to really be in the comedy realm – Anger Management) so I’ll watch the pilot and then maybe two or three episodes after that, but no further than that if it isn’t any good.
I’ll give it a shot, I’m surprised that all of the major reviewers hate it though.
The only way Tuco could have been a more ridiculous stereotype is if it had been played by a white guy in brownface. So I’m pretty much expecting this Ashrof dude to be the Iron Sheik. DVR set for the pilot but no the series… yet.
Who’s Fredo?
Who’s Fredo? This explains it best.
[vimeo.com]
I wish I could say I’ve never met a Mexican exactly like Tuco
Rowles’d
Mixed reviews all over the place… but I’ll still check it out for a few episodes. Just killing time for The Strain.
Um…. C- on the AV Club? Will avoid. And am fairly suspicious of this glowing review
everything this writer said was argument’s from authority and other such shit, rather than telling us why he thought it was good.
this director was signed on.
this guy was almost cast
…
and so on
just terrible writing/reporting
Just finished watching the pilot. I came back here simply to say fuck you for lying about this show. There is no way you watched the same show I did and had the balls to call it phenomenal. You are either lying because you’ve been paid to say it is good, or you are completely devoid of the awareness of what constitutes quality television. Either way you are not qualified to judge and recommend television to anyone. In summary: fuck you in the eye socket.
Come over to AV Club. Integrity and an edit button!
C’mon…y’all know FX paid for this article, right?
Rowle$’d.
Seriously? **Accidentally clicks Wilfred banner.**
The first episode was good. People’s snarky comments without seeing it and/or based on the author of the article shows how easy it is to be an asshole.
It most decidedly was not good.
The twist at the end, the assassination by dick biting, and dude double pimp slappin’ his bitch ass son has earned Tyrant a second episode. That and the fact that it’s summer and nothing else is on. C-