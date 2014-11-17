Everyone Should Know These Seven Things About ‘SNL’ Mastermind Lorne Michaels

Getty Image

Nobody in the history of television — next to maybe Johnny Carson — has had the impact of Lorne Michaels. Billy Murray, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Kristen Wiig; the list of careers the Canadian comedy writer has launched stretches back over nearly five decades. Even outside of the Saturday Night Live spectrum, Lorne has been incredibly influential in the late night TV world, helping to jump-start the hosting careers of both Conan O’Brien and Seth Meyers.

Lorne Michaels has a reputation for being mysterious, some might even say snobbish, but Jimmy Fallon attributes it to his mentor’s obsession with detail in comedy. “He’s there almost every day, at 5 p.m., asking me: ‘Can you cut this down? Do you really need this one?’ He’s obsessed with detail, even down to the words ‘the’ and ‘with.'” Lorne Michaels is celebrating his 70th birthday today, and in honor of the man responsible for creating a platform for everything from “Weekend Update” to “Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker” and “What Up With That,” here’s some trivia you might not know about the great Oz of SNL.

1. Lorne didn’t even watch SNL between 1980-1985. Lorne left the show in 1980 and didn’t return until 1985. During that dark period, he said that he never watched an episode of the show because it was just too painful. “In retrospect, to be relieved of the show was an emotional withdrawal that took me, truly, years to get a perspective on.”

2. He almost reunited The Beatles on SNL. In 1976, Lorne offered The Beatles $3,000 if they would reunite and play three songs. “You know the words—it’ll be easy. Like I said, this is made out to The Beatles— you divide it up any way you want,” said Lorne. “If you want to give less to Ringo, that’s up to you. I’d rather not get involved.” Paul and Linda McCartney were actually in New York that night and spending the evening with John Lennon at his Dakota apartment. Paul said they considered going down to studio 8H, but decided to let the show have its gag with only George Harrison showing up.

3. His first job in show business was with the Canadian Broadcasting Company. Lorne grew up in Toronto and after graduating with an English degree from the University of Toronto he landed a job at CBC, which led to the development of his first show — The Hart & Lorne Terrific Hour.

4. He only sort of regards Steven Seagal as the show’s worst host ever. It had to be somebody, right? And while Steven Seagal might excel at wearing a ponytail, hosting live a live comedy show isn’t in his bag. Lorne told New York Magazine why he gave Nicholas Cage some relief in a sketch when the actor expressed he was nervous about hosting the show.

Nicolas Cage was hosting, and he said, “I’m going to be the worst host ever.” I just read it off a card: “No, that was Steven Seagal.” I think the Steven Seagal show was just a really hard week. I’m not sure, on an objective level, that he was necessarily the worst.

5. Even after 40 years he still hangs around for the show’s famous Tuesday night writing session. Lorne is notorious for being involved in every aspect of the show. “He even comments about the paint on the walls” Fred Armisen told the Hollywood Reporter. So it’s no surprise that after taking the show’s host that week to dinner around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he then heads back to Rockefeller Center where he writes with the staff until around 3 a.m.