Everyone Should Know These Seven Things About ‘SNL’ Mastermind Lorne Michaels

Nobody in the history of television — next to maybe Johnny Carson — has had the impact of Lorne Michaels. Billy Murray, Will Ferrell, Chris Rock, Kristen Wiig; the list of careers the Canadian comedy writer has launched stretches back over nearly five decades. Even outside of the Saturday Night Live spectrum, Lorne has been incredibly influential in the late night TV world, helping to jump-start the hosting careers of both Conan O’Brien and Seth Meyers.
Lorne Michaels has a reputation for being mysterious, some might even say snobbish, but Jimmy Fallon attributes it to his mentor’s obsession with detail in comedy. “He’s there almost every day, at 5 p.m., asking me: ‘Can you cut this down? Do you really need this one?’ He’s obsessed with detail, even down to the words ‘the’ and ‘with.'” Lorne Michaels is celebrating his 70th birthday today, and in honor of the man responsible for creating a platform for everything from “Weekend Update” to “Matt Foley: Motivational Speaker” and “What Up With That,” here’s some trivia you might not know about the great Oz of SNL.
1. Lorne didn’t even watch SNL between 1980-1985. Lorne left the show in 1980 and didn’t return until 1985. During that dark period, he said that he never watched an episode of the show because it was just too painful. “In retrospect, to be relieved of the show was an emotional withdrawal that took me, truly, years to get a perspective on.”
2. He almost reunited The Beatles on SNL. In 1976, Lorne offered The Beatles $3,000 if they would reunite and play three songs. “You know the words—it’ll be easy. Like I said, this is made out to The Beatles— you divide it up any way you want,” said Lorne. “If you want to give less to Ringo, that’s up to you. I’d rather not get involved.” Paul and Linda McCartney were actually in New York that night and spending the evening with John Lennon at his Dakota apartment. Paul said they considered going down to studio 8H, but decided to let the show have its gag with only George Harrison showing up.
3. His first job in show business was with the Canadian Broadcasting Company. Lorne grew up in Toronto and after graduating with an English degree from the University of Toronto he landed a job at CBC, which led to the development of his first show — The Hart & Lorne Terrific Hour.
4. He only sort of regards Steven Seagal as the show’s worst host ever. It had to be somebody, right? And while Steven Seagal might excel at wearing a ponytail, hosting live a live comedy show isn’t in his bag. Lorne told New York Magazine why he gave Nicholas Cage some relief in a sketch when the actor expressed he was nervous about hosting the show.
Nicolas Cage was hosting, and he said, “I’m going to be the worst host ever.” I just read it off a card: “No, that was Steven Seagal.” I think the Steven Seagal show was just a really hard week. I’m not sure, on an objective level, that he was necessarily the worst.
5. Even after 40 years he still hangs around for the show’s famous Tuesday night writing session. Lorne is notorious for being involved in every aspect of the show. “He even comments about the paint on the walls” Fred Armisen told the Hollywood Reporter. So it’s no surprise that after taking the show’s host that week to dinner around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, he then heads back to Rockefeller Center where he writes with the staff until around 3 a.m.
‘Show me one person who was funnier after SNL.”
Sarah Silverman.
Chris Rock
Bill murray
Steven Seagal
Conan O’Brien
Eddie Murphy
Rob Schneider
Chris Farley? Or was he the same level of funny?
Everyone EXCEPT Dana Carvey.
Also Ben Stiller, Rob Riggle… pretty much a lot of people.
So… Dana Carvey is clearly the exception here, not the rule.
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Sean Connery
Will Ferrell, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Sinead O’Connor.
Bob Odenkirk
@Captain Shimmer, this could also apply to any photographs of the pope.
Casey Wilson
For a period of time, Adam Sandler and Mike Meyers.
Robert Downey Jr.
Gilbert Gottfried.
Charles Rocket
Ashley Simpson
Martin Short, this is about unfunny actors who ruin sitcoms, right?
THANK YOU. Martin Short is fucking terrible
I know this isn’t what the post is about, but I have to 95% agree with this! Martin Short and Dan Ackroyd both have the air that you should worship them because they were on SNL while not being funny. I say 95% because I’m sure someone will point out an exception here and there. Jimmy, Jimminy, whatever, Glick is horribly unfunny regardless of “Oh well it’s supposed to be.” Nope..just not funny.
With that said, “I’m not a strong swimmer.” and “I must say!”
Martin Short was in Pure Luck and Three Amigos, all of your arguments are invalid
Ackroyd is probably funnier as a writer than an actor, although few play a better straight man – see Ghostbusters, Trading Places, Blues Brothers. Granted, just about everything he’s done in the past 25 years is pretty mediocre.
Short was absolutely great on SCTV, but tried to live off the same manic character for the next 30 years. Ackroyd became unfunny after Beushi died and his fellow SNL alums decided not to carry him anymore. Like, unbelievably unfunny. Blues Brothers 2000 is worse than anything Martin Short ever made.
I’m not a Lorne fan, but Martin Short was on SNL in one of the Dick Ebersol years.
Short was great on SVU though :)
@DekeZ – I guess I’ll be an Ackroyd apologist. I don’t see any difference in the well-regarded roles he played in the ’80s compared to the roles he played on SNL. He was always a straight man. And don’t forget he wrote many if not most of the classic SNL sketches with the original cast – no one carried him in that capacity.
Martin Short gets a lifetime pass for Three Amigos. Pure Luck and Interspace were very enjoyable as a youngster as well.
Matt Foley, motivational speaker was a sketch that Farley and Odenkirk did at Second City. Lorne had nothing to do with it, other than approving its broadcast on SNL. If you ever saw the second Matt Foley sketch, it sucked.
I really just meant that Lorne gave Chris Farley a nationally televised platform to perform his Matt Foley character, not that he helped write it.
That Will Ferrell story gets funnier every time I read it. I just wish someone had recorded it. I picture tension levels as big as his “get off the shed” skits.
The years in which Dick Ebersol led “Saturday Night Live” as executive producer were unfairly maligned and this article is another example of that. Ebersol rendered decisions which would work to the show’s advantage such as salvaging the only valuable writers from Jean Doumanian’s wreckage (such as Barry Blauner, Brian Doyle Murray and David Sheffield) in addition to fully utilizing Eddie Murphy and Joe Piscopo as his principal cast members. Ebersol also recruited Bob Tischler (who in turn would work with many at “Saturday Night Live” throughout its first five seasons) to handle many of the creative aspects as an associate on his staff. Apparently Mr. Hawkins is unaware that many who are familiar with the show’s entire history regard Ebersol’s last season at “Saturday Night Live” to be one its best (so therefore his decision to incorporate Billy Crystal, Christopher Guest and Martin Short was a wise move). I should hope that Lorne Michaels realizes that Dick Ebersol rescued “SNL” from an almost inevitable demise and justified its survival during the former’s absence. Perhaps Mr. Hawkins will arrive at the same conclusion one day.
