90210 Update: Priestley and Perry to Make TV Western

Hollywood heavyweights Luke Perry (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Jason Priestley (“Love Monkey,” “Tru Calling”) will combine their talents to make an original film for Hallmark Movie Channel called Goodnight for Justice. Perry will star and executive produce, while Priestley will direct.
The Western is based on an idea by Perry who I hear envisioned it as a series of 3 movies. Set in the American Old West, it centers on John Goodnight (Perry) a circuit judge on a quest to catch the outlaw who killed his family. [Deadline]
A lawman seeking revenge? Pretty novel concept for a Western. Strangely enough, Priestley directed a 1995 episode of “90210” called “The Real McCoy,” in which…
Hypnotic regression leads Dylan to a past life where he is Billy McCoy, a gun-slinging outlaw in the Wild West, until he meets an upper-class woman (in the form of Kelly) to redeem his outlaw ways. [IMDb]
Let that also be a reminder — for any of you who like to be nostalgic about old shows — that anything beyond the first three or four seasons of “90210” sucked out loud. But you have to wonder: did past-life Kelly also lose her virginity by getting raped? It was the Old West, so I’d assume yes.
/ eagerly awaits obscure Joe E. Tata reference in comments
I was kind of hoping they were reuniting to film Hotpants College III.
/wonders if anyone will get that reference.
@SB, you mean Nat from The Peach Pit?
anything beyond the first three or four seasons of “90210″ sucked out loud
Ray Pruitt chucking Donna down a flight of stairs would disagree (at least I think that that classic moment was after season 3/4)…maybe not but it still rules
While your photoshopping skills are impressive, that Jake/Jason hybrid picture is just creepy.
First of all every episode with Andrea in it sucked and Tiffani Amber Thiessen’s character was introduced in season 5 I think, so it wasn’t that bad.
@EP, that classic moment was definitely after season 3 or 4, and yes it did rule.
“John Goodnight?”
To paraphrase Jack Horner, What a terrific name!
So basically they’re remaking Brokeback Mountain.
Will Mr. Priestly be reprising his steller turn as Deputy Billy Breckinridge?
Goodnight/Breckinridge – thank you and or hello.
“Goodnight for Justice”?
Was “Bedtime for Bonanza” taken or something?
you have no idea how happy this makes bohemea
Does “circuit judge” = “lawman”? I read it more as “rodeo circuit judge”. Luke Perry loves him some rodeo…
I can’t be the only one who is incredibly disappointed that there isn’t a timelygayjokes.com.
get on it, you ape.