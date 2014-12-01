‘All I Do Is Wynn’ And Other ‘Justified’ Spinoff Pitches For FX To Consider

The final season of Justified debuts this January. We’ve already seen teasers and commercials, and dammit, this is becoming real. The show is ending. It’s going to be over. No more Raylan and his shoot first ask questions later (while continuing to shoot) investigative technique, no more eloquent monologues from Boyd that end with him dynamiting something or someone into smithereens, none of it. Gone forever. Unless…
A SPINOFF. People love spinoffs! Kind of! And with AMC’s Breaking Bad spinoff Better Call Saul leading the way, there’s never been a better time to spin off your beloved television series. Let’s do this. Let’s make a Justified spinoff. Here, look, I even brainstormed some options. Feel free to add yours below, or maybe just shout it out the window in the hopes some FX executive happens to be walking by. Whatever works.
NOTE: All of these operate under the assumption that the characters involved survive the final season. This probably will not happen. It’s why we have options.
Title: Art’s Place
After retiring from the Marshal service, Art and Mrs. Art jet off to a tiny Florida town near Ft. Lauderdale to follow their dream of opening a little breakfast spot near the beach. Art spends his mornings frying up some eggs and yapping with the locals, and his afternoons out on his boat Raylan doing some fishing. (“Why’d you name the boat Raylan, Art?” “Because it can be an unpredictable pain in my ass.”) Everything is going great.
But in the process of talking to his regular customers every morning, Art starts to realize that his idyllic little beach community has … problems. The police force is understaffed and underfunded, and the criminal element has started to creep in. Art promises himself and Mrs. Art that he’ll stay out of it, but then one day two young punks come in and try to stick up Art’s Place. That’s it. He’s had it. He has to do something. He takes the Chief of Police out fishing that afternoon and says “Do you want my help or not?”
Think Taken crossed with Murder, She Wrote.
Title: Til Death Do Us Part
Years of sexual tension around the office finally explode and Tim and Rachel begin a torrid love affair that ends in marriage. Unfortunately, now that Rachel’s running the office in the wake of Art’s retirement, they’re left with a dilemma: she can’t be married to someone under her direct supervision. They talk around the problem a bit on their honeymoon before Tim announces “You know what? I’ll just quit. I can give shooting lessons or something. Besides, we’ll wanna start a family some day, and your job is too important.”
SMASH CUT TO: Eight years later
Rachel is still running the Marshal’s office, having just won a handful of prestigious national honors for her work breaking up the resurgent Dixie Mafia. Tim is now Mr. Mom, running 7-year-old Ashley and 4-year-old Tucker to and from school events and sports practices, and serving on the local PTA. Lots of awkward interactions with other moms. A scene or two where he explains the “apricot” to a horrified class on Bring A Parent To School Day. And so on and so forth.
Title: Harlan High
The year is 1985. A young Raylan, Boyd, Winona, and Ava are students at Harlan High. Dickie Bennett’s there, too, hair still a mangled multidirectional boondoggle. So is Limehouse, probably, and Dewey Crowe. This is admittedly all I have so far. Would watch.
Title: All I Do Is Wynn
The heat gets too hot in Harlan and Wynn Duffy decides to pack up his RV and hightail it out of Kentucky. Next stop: The open road. He travels from town to town — a different location each season — using his underworld connections to tap into the local criminal element, help them hit a big score like a lawbreaking mercenary, maybe check out the women’s tennis scene in the area, and then he runs off as soon as the money’s been counted and the shares have been distributed. Vegas, Albany, Austin, Seattle, he drops in wherever the road takes him and parks the ol’ Wynnebago just long enough to cash out.
Don’t ask him about Kentucky, though. He doesn’t like to talk about Kentucky. And he’s never going back. (Spoiler alert: He is definitely going back. In the final season. Special guest appearance by Timothy Olyphant.)
Title: Blizzard of Bullets
He did it. He finally did it. Boyd Crowder — former Nazi, former Man of God, former international drug smuggler — went clean(ish) and opened a Dairy Queen franchise. And then he opened another. And another. And another and another and another. Within five short years, using some … oh, let’s say “inventive” negotiating tactics, he ended up becoming the South’s preeminent ice cream tycoon. But then a lengthy exposé in a popular magazine reveals his colorful past to the public, and the Dairy Queen higher-ups decide to cut ties with their hotshot franchisee to save face.
Now Boyd’s pissed. At the world, sure, because he just had his dream life ripped away from him again. But mostly he’s pissed at Dairy Queen. How dare they? How dare they? After all the Blizzards he sold for them. There’s only way to right this wrong: sweet revenge. He takes the small fortune he accumulated building his DQ empire and invests it all in starting up his own line of ice cream restaurants. He’s taking you down, Dairy Queen. In the boardroom and in the streets. By any means necessary.
I’m surprised you ignored the obvious “Sweeney’s Law” where Constable Bob tries to follow in the cowboy bootsteps of Raylan Givens by joining the Marshalls.
If Lena Dunham gets her own TV show, so does Patton Oswalt, damnit.
I’d watch the hell out of all of these.
Seconded. I hope FX is reading this.
The one unforgivable oversight is Dewey Crowe chasing his dream. Similar premise to Wynn’s show, but this one features Dewey going from place to place looking to fulfill his dreams. Hookers with above ground pools included.
… and no competence within a hunnert miles.
We’ll call it As the Crowe Flies.
Get me John Landgraf from FX on the phone! No, I don’t care that you’re my seven year old daughter. Just do it, dammit!
Fantastic
Las Vegas Nevada: Jackie Nevada is back, and this time she’s taking down Sin City, one swindle at a time.
Jackie Nevada: Foxy Grifter
Seriously….how can Danger leave out the Jackie Nevada spinoff? This is a no-brainer.
I kind of feel like Danger was hurt by Jackie’s disappearance.
Jacking it to Nevada
I would watch the hell out of anything involving Jackie Nevada
Winona and Ava: Professional Oil Wrestlers For Hire
Harlan High – market it as “Freaks & Geeks” meets “Weeds”.
TV tag line: (Boyd’s voice) “Who knew there was profit in schooling?”
I’d buy the damn box-set of Harlan High.
We’d get to see younger versions of Bo Crowder, Mags Bennett and ARLO (Come get some) Givens!
Harlan High gets all of my money. Kickstart that idea RIGHT NOW!
Constable Bob starts a detective agency in the Big Easy. I call it Deep Fried Justice.
Every episode starts with him about to tuck into a big ol pile of Southern goodness & he gets rudely interrupted by a call from dispatch. “Well, doggone it!”
Napkin toss to the side, “Where’d I put that damn gun….”
Did he ever get to finish dinner??? We’ll never know….
Ideally, they save his Go Bag for season finales.
Or a Constable Bob cooking show called “Beef Stew”?
Somehow we have to get Ava to take over Johnnys. Jackie Nevada can run a stakes game out of the back. Wendy Crowder can run the whorehouse and provide pro bono para-legal supplied advice.
That’s Wendy Crowe, sweetheart.
I gotta say “Harlan High” is a phenomenal idea.
How about a SOA spinoff with a Justified Actor:
Venus and Tig……A (criminal) Love Story
Yes please.
I would watch all of these. All of them.
The Hair Of Our Ways…a hairowing tale about Dickie Bennet’s award-winning locks.
Wynn Duffy should be a crossover character on Better Call Saul. The one with Art sounds like an actual series.
“Raylan, if you was in the first grade and you bit somebody every week, they’d start to think of you as a biter”.
Would watch any or all of these, especially Jackie Nevada – but would swap all of them for Seasons 2-5 of “Terriers.”
please don’t say the “T” word. It’s too soon!
Obligatory Terriers reference post.
Boyd Crowder becomes a Kentucky sports radio talk show host. His show is called FIRE IN THE HOLE.
Get it? Because of Kentucky basketball. I’d listen to Boyd interview Coach Cal.
I’ve seen a world where Boyd Crowder replaces Paul Finebaum on the SEC Network, and I don’t know if I can live in this one anymore.
The great _thatfairchildgirl came up with the best idea for the Tim Gutterson spinoff (and there HAS to be a Tim Gutterson spin off): the show is called “Objectified” and every week Deputy Gutterson shoots someone and then, later, takes off his clothes.
But seriously, there HAS to be a Gutterson spinoff. And I say this not just out of love and lust. Pitts is an amazing actor. You know the scene in this season’s last episode where he’s following Michael Rappaport and MR gets out of the car to mess with Tim? and Rappaport/Daryl Crowe suggests that Tim’s car might not be too comfortable to camp out in in order to watch his “bitch ass squirm”?
Pitts has the monologue about “My second tour of Afghanistan……etc etc…..” and what happened to someone he had to stake out for “FOUR days” and what happened to that guy and it climaxes with another spectacular reference to his very own boner.
Any “Justified” fan knows that scene and probably loves it. I was trying to make an animated gif from that speech (and I did!) so I initially timed it to see how much i had to cut. The whole thing last a little over 20 seconds.
That just blew my mind, man. It was a major scene in the trek to get to the resolution of the season and it was funny as hell. Sexy too. And Pitts did it in under half a minute.
He’s a treasure and for FX to not to find him another vehicle worthy of his greatness would be a big mistake. And sad. And many girls and boys; men and women – would mourn.
The Gutterson character has a rabid fan follower for a reason.No one raises one eyebrow or leans like Tim Gutterson. Pitts plays him tough, funny, vulnerable, sexy and brave – and he can do it all in four sentences or less. So let’s give him more, OK?
fan following- not fan follower. I thought we were going to be able to edit posts?
I would watch every single one of these.
Paul from the Gump and Aunt Jemima,
I love you both. You both made me laugh. Auntie, may I use that .gif…like, over and over and over?
Otto Man (great name)- you know you can Twitter John Landrof or whatever his name is. I do it frequently and I think you can see how effective that is. But maybe it’s just me. You try!
Let’s all try – FOR THE TIM GUTTERSON SPINOFF – “Objectified”. Or the Tim Gutterson spinoff entitled “Tim leans, cleans his guns, uses the word “ain’t” and a million men and women die of sexual frenzy-ation.”
Though that’s a bit long — like HIS FINGERS. God, are they long.
I’d watch a series with Loretta running a legalized marijuana empire in Harlan. Harlan High would work as a title for that too…