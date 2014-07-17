A Definitive Ranking Of The 11 Dumbest ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ One-Off Villains

11) Ted — Season 2 — “Ted
This was probably Buffy’s biggest cameo in the entire series, shot only about five years before John Ritter’s death (RIP) — and although John Ritter is great, he deserved better than a sexist robot from the 1950s who wanted to kidnap Buffy’s mom and lock her in an underground bunker. Ritter would have actually made a perfect Mayor — the season three big bad — so talk about wasted opportunities.
10) A Demon Loan Shark That Was Literally A Shark — Season 6 — “Tabula Rasa”
Overall, “Tabula Rasa” was actually a pretty good episode, which left the Scooby Gang amnesiac and vulnerable thanks to Willow’s magic f*ckuppery — an overall plot arc that season. But it doesn’t change the fact that Spike was being pursued by a demon loan shark. Because he owed it kittens. What, that doesn’t make perfect sense to you?
9) A Jacket — Season 7 — “Him”
Not only was this a dumb episode, which involved a high school football player named RJ’s enchanted letter jacket which caused women to fall in love with him — but it featured Dawn at her screechiest, most awful worst. It did have one somewhat redeeming scene in a multiple panel montage that involves Willow trying to cast a spell to turn him into a girl and Anya inexplicably robbing a bank, but on the whole it was a pretty crappy episode. Especially for a final season episode.
8) Anya’s Troll Ex-Boyfriend — Season 5 — “Triangle”
Anya and Willow were fighting, because blah blah blah, Anya was Xander’s boyfriend and Willow was Xander’s best friend, and Anya ran the magic shop and Willow kept stealing sh*t to do magic, and then they both screw up and release Anya’s ex-boyfriend who she formerly turned into a troll. It wasn’t a very good episode.
7) A Reptile Demon Summoning Fraternity — Season 2 — “Reptile Boy”
As a series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer featured some pretty heavy handed messaging about the evils of drinking and addiction, and this was one such episode. After shirking her slayer duties to accompany Cordelia to a frat party, Buffy finally gives in and takes a drink — but finds herself and Cordelia drugged and chained into a basement where the fraternity plans to sacrifice them to a reptile demon. As one does in a fraternity. Unfortunately for the fraternity, they managed to kidnap the one high school girl in all of Sunnydale with super powers, so Buffy quickly ruins their plans.
6) A Giant Praying Mantis — Season 1: — “Teacher’s Pet”
When Xander, who is stupid, is presented with the following two possibilities: That A) his hot teacher is a man-eating bug or that B) a hot older woman wants to have sex with him — he stupidly goes with Possibility B despite the fact that he lives in a town full of vampires and monsters and that his teacher being a giant praying mantis is much more likely than her wanting to have sex with a dorky high school student. You can barely even see the bug but I’m pretty sure the costume came from the Halloween Adventure store. Mmm. Sexy bug.
The human fish creature episode opens with one of the worst lines of all time, “Dude, what is that foulness?”. I still quote it to this day.
I remember it mostly because it guest starred Wentworth Miller.
Yeah i believe it was he who delivered the line.
Being sacrificed to a demon is the best possible outcome of finding yourself drugged and chained up at a frat party
No Inca Mummy Girl?
I did like how Xanders choices for potential mate became kind of a running gag.
Poor Xander, he never could see a trap and now he cant see them in 3D
Also, know he’s not a one off, nut Adam should totally be #1 on this list.
“but Adam should be #1”
Damnit.
At least Shark-Face Demon and Penis-Headed old lady came from episodes that were supposed to be funny.
Beer Bad is the only Buffy ep I have never seen because I was told it was so bad it would lower my opinion of the show overall. Thank you for backing that up.
I really liked the troll! I thought he was funny and really showed that Anya might have unrealistic expectations for men
Dracula
Dracula Dracula DRACULA
FUCK i was so angry when he became a one off Villain! So much wasted potential. He comes back in the comics but more or less just because he was Xander.
In that same vein they had the really old Vampire with cloven hooves they used to introduce Faith, and they killed him off like he was a chump.
#3 looks like something VERY different if you’re not familiar with the show.
Him had one of my favourite bits in the show, where Xander and Spike just steal the kinds jacket on the street and run away, solving the problem forever.
What’re Angel’s worst one-off villains?
I’m between the guy who could separate his body into several pieces and the patriarchal ice demons.
sure, I’ll play this game
Nazi Demon horde who sounded real cool then just disappeared
Evil Muppets
Vegas guy who imprisons Lorne
Evil Cordelia (not really a 1 off but a very convoluted story)
Demon who’s blood turns vampires into humans again, why the fuck didn’t they just harvest that guy? Could have solved a lot of problems through the series (also the ring that makes vamps invulnerable)
Angel didn’t have a lot of one off villains it appears.
Come on, that puppet episode was awesome.
Yep, the evil puppets are one of my favorite episodes of any Joss Whedon show.
Puppets are great, shut up and die in a hole.
@Precious_Roy
Ninja women who have high body temperatures.
Brain exposed, psychic Kumar.
Cordelia’s House Ghost’s mother.
Lindsay’s evil hand’s hand surgeon
I know the puppets were a fan favorite, but i didn’t like them and the scene where the puppet masters begs to die… really scared me.
and i’m talking like last month when i rewatched it.
i dont’ like being scared
@magseven COMPLETELY forgot psychic kumar! that was duuuuummmmmbbbb
@Precious_Roy You forgot The bounty hunter from Gunn’s gang Season 3. Yeah he technically wasn’t a villain, but Gunn was a chump for not telling his crew that Angel was his friend.
That one was so bad I could even muster up writing about it.
Internet robot will ALWAYS Be Number 1 in my book…my good god was that horrific.
Yeah, I liked the Troll ex-boyfriend. At least there was some comedy in the troll episode. Sex energy house was one of the worst, but Buffy, as show, had some serious moralistic issues with sexuality (much like with alcohol).
Now, I’m going to defend John Ritter. As improbably villains, he’s right up there with the cursed jacket and hyenas. However, this is one of those episodes that introduces a serious topic of domestic violence. The scene where he seriously beats up Buffy and throws her down the stairs, is the first time we see her truly helpless and vulnerable in a way we never see with any of the supernatural villains. She gets beat up and no one believes her about the abuse at first. She always had confidence when fighting vampires. Keep in mind, at this point in the episode we don’t know he’s a robot. The episode becomes a lot more lighthearted once we find out he’s a robot.
I liked the Pack episode just because it introduced me to the band “Far”. Also my high school did have a zoo field trip.
Also they ATE THE GODDAMN PRINCIPAL. That episode belongs on the complete opposite list of this list.
Not that anyone will care, but #5, where dudes turn into half fish ppl due to old Soviet Union something-or-other, I swear to god, that’s the same storyline as a Peter Benchley novel called White Shark!
No question. I remeber reading this a decade ago but all the facts from your outline paragraph line up! Joss Whedon, someone is stealing material man!
Sex energy was so awful. Ritter hit it out of the park as a creepy 50s robot guy. And i love the troll episode, Anyas rad in general, and I love Abraham Benrubi in everything and hes great in that one.
Doublemeat Palace was one of my favorite episodes. Funny as hell, god knows they needed some humor after raising Buffy from the dead. Good observation on John Ritter. The actor that played the mayor was stiff as a board. I could see Ritter in that role and taking it to another level.
What about the Witch from season one. The message of a mother still trying to relive her high school glory through her daughter was pretty pitiful. Although putting her in the trophy was a cool way to take her out.
“Also the lamprey looks like a penis.” Wasn’t it a figurative penis? Tell us about your mother.