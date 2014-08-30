A Female Meteorologist Had The Perfect Response To Being Called ‘Ugly’ On Facebook

Ginger Zee is a meteorologist for ABC News — she is NOT a weather girl. There’s a big difference between the two: one’s an actual job title, the other’s a dismissive insult. So when a troll called Zee an “ugly weather girl” on Facebook, it wasn’t the first word she was offended by; it was the other two.

To pizza boys and meter maids everywhere, I apologize.

Via Ginger Zee