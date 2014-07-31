A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Princess Had A Hilarious Response To Getting Recast

Getting a role on Game of Thrones, one of the biggest shows on TV, is every actor’s dream. Getting recast? That’s a total nightmare. It’s one thing for the original Daario to leave because he wanted to be in a Transporter film; it’s another when you lose your cushy gig because it would look really creepy for Natalie Dormer to be macking on a nine-year-old boy. So props to Aimee Richardson, who plays the little-seen Myrcella Baratheon, well, played, because she’s been replaced by Nell Tiger Free for season five and beyond, for handling basically getting fired with (former) princess-like grace.