A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Princess Had A Hilarious Response To Getting Recast

#Game of Thrones
07.31.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Getting a role on Game of Thrones, one of the biggest shows on TV, is every actor’s dream. Getting recast? That’s a total nightmare. It’s one thing for the original Daario to leave because he wanted to be in a Transporter film; it’s another when you lose your cushy gig because it would look really creepy for Natalie Dormer to be macking on a nine-year-old boy. So props to Aimee Richardson, who plays the little-seen Myrcella Baratheon, well, played, because she’s been replaced by Nell Tiger Free for season five and beyond, for handling basically getting fired with (former) princess-like grace.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Game of Thrones
TAGSAimee Richardsongame of thronesvine

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP