A ‘Game Of Thrones’ Princess Had A Hilarious Response To Getting Recast

Getting a role on Game of Thrones, one of the biggest shows on TV, is every actor’s dream. Getting recast? That’s a total nightmare. It’s one thing for the original Daario to leave because he wanted to be in a Transporter film; it’s another when you lose your cushy gig because it would look really creepy for Natalie Dormer to be macking on a nine-year-old boy. So props to Aimee Richardson, who plays the little-seen Myrcella Baratheon, well, played, because she’s been replaced by Nell Tiger Free for season five and beyond, for handling basically getting fired with (former) princess-like grace.
Huh?
I’m pretty sure thats how you get arrested for prostitution.
I would have gone with “Will Princess for Food”, but clearly I’m not royalty.
oh she’s so cute, hope she gets another job soon, it would suck to have to go back to high school
Was a major bummer to see that she’d officially been replaced. She’s so gosh-darn likable on Twitter. I wish I knew the reason. I guess they must just think this new girl is a better actor or something.