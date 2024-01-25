Actors have to get used to using social media these days, even if they don’t want to. Actors don’t just act anymore, they need online personas to seem accessible. Sometimes, it’s almost too accessible, so it’s a delicate balance! But it’s a lot harder if you are on the older side of things, like actress and Celebrity Jeopardy! champ, Lisa Ann Walter.

The Abbott Elementary actress penned an essay for Cosmopolitan where she went in-depth on her sex life as a 60-year-old, because we are all a little too open and honest with each other these days. It was either that or to go on The Drew Barrymore Show because they already have those conversations all the time over there.

Walter revealed that she has had some famous youngsters sliding into her DMs, “I have young men coming on to me all the time now. Some of them are famous. I won’t name names, but they slip into my DMs,” Walter said. But she didn’t really know what it meant to “slide” into the DMs this day and age.

Walter initially (and naively) believed the messages to be innocent. She continued, “I tell my colleagues at work, like, ‘So-and-so just said they wanted to talk and they want to have lunch. Isn’t that sweet?’ Because I’m looking at it like, ‘Aw, this kid,’ ” she shared. This was not the case. She added, “And all my costars are like, ‘Girl… he wants to hit that.’ ” Walter then explained she prefers men her age.

Even though she might not be responding to the young men in her DMs, Walter says she hasn’t given up on love. “I just want to kiss someone, have great sex, and protect my knees. It’s very important at my age—you don’t have Megan Thee Stallion knees anymore past a certain point.” Maybe Lisa can meet up with Meg for a quick workout tutorial.

(Via People)