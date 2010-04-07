ABC TO MAKE STUPIDEST GAME SHOW EVER

ABC has ordered a new game show for summer that reaches new heights of stupidity. I understand that that metaphor makes no sense, but it’s the kind of metaphor you have to deal with when a completely typical game show is placed… on top of a skyscraper!
In “Downfall,” players answer trivia questions on top of a skyscraper in a major metropolitan city for $1 million in cash and prizes. If they lose, the contestants risk seeing their winnings go off the side of the building. The players might also take a controlled plunge, though that part is still being worked out.
“‘Downfall’ is a new, hybrid, high-stakes field game show where fearless contestants have to fight and focus hard to keep their winnings from falling off the side of a building,” executive producer Scott St. John said. [THR]
But what happens to the winnings? Will they fall off the side of the building? Will the losers be attached to safety lines and sent plunging after the falling dollars? That part is still being worked out.
If the host is Alan Rickman, i’ll watch.
Hopefully this gets the ball rolling for the insane game shows we only see in 80’s action movies. Not just “the running man”, but that show “climbing for dollars” in Robocop 2 that has contestants climb a rope and grabbing bucks along the way…while a pit of man eating dogs wait eagerly at the bottom. Oh and the rope is lubricated so you can’t get a grip.
If by “winnings” they mean “children”, I’ll watch.
ABC owes the Owen Hart estate a lot of money for this.
ABC would rather give us this shit than Better Off Ted…
Wow, that is an inspired PHotoshop.
This enough proof that a million dollars isn’t a lot of money anymore.
I’d follow Ken Jennings into Nakatomi Plaza.
Oh, and Steve…”Climbing for Dollars” was actually in The Running Man, not Robocop 2.
Dude, what are you talking about, just hope these idiots lose and stand on the street with a net.
will they air the Christmas Special?
“Now I have a machine gun. HO … HO … HO.”