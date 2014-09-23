About The Time Vanilla Ice Went Apesh*t With A Bat On The MTV Set And Nearly Took Out Jon Stewart

Before Jon Stewart was host of The Daily Show, he was actually something of an MTV personality. He’d had a talk show, The Jon Stewart Show, from 1993 to 1995, and before he jumped to Comedy Central, that’s where I best knew him from. In 1999, he got together with Denis Leary and Janeane Garofalo (both of whom, I believe, were good friends of his at the time) and Chris Kattan (for some reason) to tape what I still consider the greatest MTV special of all time: The MTV Lame 25.
Basically, Jon Stewart and Co. made fun of the lamest videos in MTV history and destroyed the tapes. It was the last time certain music videos were ever played on MTV, including Eddie Murphy’s Whatzupwitu with Michael Jackson, which, thank God, right?
If you’re curious, here were the worst videos of all time, as ranked by MTV at the time:
25. Spin Doctors “Two Princes” (1993)
24. Hammer “Too Legit To Quit” (1991)
23. Wilson Phillips “Hold On” (1990)
22. Chumbawamba “Tubthumping” (1998)
21. Billy Squier “Rock Me Tonight” (1984)
20. 4 Non Blondes “What’s Up” (1993)
19. Motley Crue “Without You” (1989)
18. Snow “Informer” (1993)
17. Paula Abdul “Rush Rush” (1991)
16. Warrant “Heaven” (1989)
15. Crash Test Dummies “Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm” (1994)
14. Aqua “Barbie Girl” (1997)
13. Journey “Separate Ways” (1983)
12. Winger “Seventeen” (1988)
11. Wham! “Wake Me Up Before You Go Go” (1984)
10. Debbie Gibson “Electric Youth” (1989)
9. Vanilla Ice “Ice, Ice, Baby” (1990)
8. Milli Vanilli “Girl You Know It’s True” (1989)
7. Gerardo “Rico Suave” (1991)
6. Daryl Hall & John Oates “Maneater” (1982)
5. Los Del Rio “Macarena” (1996)
4. Nelson “After The Rain” (1990)
3. Eddie Murphy featuring Michael Jackson “Whatzupwitu” (1993)
2. Chunky A “Owww!” (1993)
1. Don Johnson “Heartbeat” (1986)
I watched the entire first airing of this (I mean, who wouldn’t? Jon Stewart and Janeane Garofalo sh*tting on music videos? That’s basically the greatest show ever). The best part of the special, however, and something I will never, ever forget was the moment when Rob Van Winkle, aka Vanilla Ice, came on to the show to personally destroy the tape for his music video, “Ice Ice Baby.”
At first, Vanilla Ice seemed to have a good sense of humor about the whole thing. He joined in as Jon Stewart and Co. affectionately mocked him. But, when given a baseball bat to destroy the tape of the music video, Vanilla Ice went berserker. He basically destroyed the entire set and scared the sh*t everyone there, in the process.
Here’s EW’s write-up of the moment at the time:
The Iceman, who showed up at the April 30 taping in a Dr. Evil T-shirt, took a baseball bat not only to the ”Baby” videotape but also to the entire set, leaving cast and crew in shocked silence. Stewart even suffered a cut on his hand from flying debris. ”I could care less,” Ice says of being included on the lame list, adding that going ballistic was a last-minute choice. ”I was genuinely afraid,” says Garofalo. ”I thought he was seriously going to get really angry on a channel that embraced him and then turned and mocked him.”
That about describes it, and thanks to YouTube, we can all relive it. If you’re short on time, just skip ahead to the 1:25 minute mark to see Vanilla Ice lose it.
No Vanilla!
I clicked through for Rose McGowan.
She was so pretty–and then had plastic surgery. Why??
Mom: car accident. Drove the glasses she was wearing into her face.
Nobody’s going to mention the Dr. Evil shirt? Nobody? Anyone? Alright then…
Well it’s mentioned in the first line of the block quote, so I feel like that covers it.
Yeah, yeah, yeah, I missed it.
Leary and Stewart are still good friends, I believe. Every time Leary is on TDS, it becomes a mutual love-in.
Besides, “Rock Me Tonight” really should be #1.
Janeane has been on TDS before, at least in the last few years. I don’t know why Dustin would think they wouldn’t be friends now.
It’s o.k. Warrant….I still love you.
There’s not a chance in hell MTV stopped playing Tubthumping after that special.
And Separate Ways is a god damn classic.
NO VANILLA!
I taped (yes taped) that whole show back in the day when it was on. I wish I still had it because it was comedy gold. If anyone can find the whole show, I will reward you, greatly.
This is the best I could find that was readily available. There are only 18 videos though, and videos 13, 12, 11, and 1 are blocked. [www.youtube.com]
Great questions of the American 20th Century:
1) JFK Conspiracy?
2) Where is Jimmy Hoffa?
3) How did Chris Kattan happen?
I fear we will never know.
I wish they would put this special out on DVD.
Vanilla Ice’s rage gimmick has always entertained me. The man knows what he’s doing, believe it or don’t. I know a worker when I see one.
No wonder he has a home demolition and renovation show.
Remember how HOT Rose McGowan used to be? (le sigh)
No, because I remember in classic MTV fashion they showed reruns of this special 900 times a week and this was definitely in the reairings.
who knew that Mtv would start with these 25 and go on to include every music video ever
I remember watching this when it aired. Everybody looks as though a hungry gorilla was just unleashed into the room. It’s like nervous laughter mixed with, “Well goddamn, I didn’t see that coming.” Ice had released a flop album, had a drug habit and tried to commit suicide about 4 years prior. He really shouldn’t have been there.
Why aren’t Whitesnake and Micheal Bolton videos on this list??
By turn terrible and great suggestions there.
I’ll tell you Whitesnake isn’t on this list because EVERY metal video of the era looked like Whitesnake videos (only with multiple Tawny Kitaens), so how do you single them out?
But Bolton… yeh, his videos were almost as douchey as his songs.
Tis a shame that this special isn’t available on DVD/digital. It was one of the best things MTV produced
Anyone remember Stewart’s earlier show “You Wrote It, You Watch it”? He doesn’t even seem to remember it.
I thought that show was hilarious. All they did was take fan letters to MTV and re-enact them Late-Nite-With-David-Letterman style but that’s all they needed to do.
I do. When MTV started to do shows that weren’t some prepackaged shit, a clone of a clone of a clone like they have now, the shows were….unique? The hokey game shows, Stewart’s show, Liquid Television! (They had the nerve to bring back Liquid Television as Liquid TV now and it’s complete shit.)
Billy Squier’s video cost him his career.
I remember Keanu Reeves in Rush, Rush. I didn’t think it was that bad a video, but it’s been more than 20 years since I watched it.
I loved the song and video for Rush, Rush. The video was like a mini version of Rebel Without A Cause.
and that’s when he transitioned to rock music.
Next time someone around me goes apeshit I hope I remember to yell, “No, Vanilla!”
Hell yeah. I miss the 90’s. People actually balls.
“Rush Rush” was a great video. Young Paula looking hot, Keanu doing his best James Dean in a homage to the Nicholas Ray classic “Rebel without a Cause”. Whats not to like about it?
Holy Hell. The article is great but that first sentence. While it is perfectly grammatically correct, it was a difficult sentence to understand. Mind you, I’m not just some random jamoke who knows nothing I have a BA in English and a Masters in education. I do appreciate that the construction is sound that the author certainly knows what they are doing, but this falls into the category of: Just because you can does not mean that you should. Still, the article was great and I am old enough to remember this happening.
Maybe it’s because I’m young and have it together, but that first sentence was pretty goddamn easy to understand.
I actually still have the whole show on vhs and I burned it to DVD so I still have it after all these years. I can’t upload it to YouTube because of copyright though. I loved this special and am glad I saved it.