There’s very little that feels aspirational about the existence of the typical sitcom dad. Soft around the middle, a dork who is susceptible to being dunked on by a wife who barely seems to like him and their wicked and precocious kids. No style, no real personality, no zest for their daily life or job. They exist, but do they? Maybe that’s a harsh read. Or maybe that sounds charming to some, like the focus group of mad dads that probably set the whole thing in motion in the ’80s. But as a millennial starting to consider a changeover into dadsville, the examples proffered by pop culture aren’t great. Adam Pally gets that.

Best known as a loveable slacker/smart-ass on Happy Endings, Pally really hasn’t had the chance to mine his primary existence as a husband and father of three. Enter NBC’s Indebted, a chance for Pally to step into the sitcom dad space, bringing a welcome weariness for those consuming tropes and a plan to upend them. It’s simple, really, he’s trying to be authentic in both his look, attitude, and relationship to the show’s other characters. And that authenticity is what helps to set this effort apart from past attempts to coolify the sitcom dad. Efforts that have mostly felt like re-skins.

Dan Levy (not the Schitt’s Creek one) is an architect of that plan as well, serving as the show’s creator. He and Pally go back, their kids are friends, and they have what he describes as similar backgrounds and similar lives. Together, they’re telling a story about what he describes as a “very specific family” that connects, in general ways, with his and Pally’s reality.

“I feel like there’s this moment in your life where you have these young kids around you. Your life is insane. You’re super tired, super busy. But you’re really happy with your life — it’s just exhausting. And Adam plays it so well,” says Levy.

We spoke with Pally recently about aesthetic choices that allow his character to stand out, what separates his and Abby Elliott’s TV marriage from the pack, learning from his TV parents (Steven Webber and Fran Drescher), and how the show might handle our new post-COVID reality.

You guys have the nicest sitcom house. Props to the set designers. It’s like an Ikea showroom.

Yeah, I think that’s honestly how we wanted a lot of it to feel. You know part of these sitcoms is that you want to feel… especially with multi-cam, you want to feel comfortable in the house that you’re living in for 22 minutes. Because multi-cams are considered, like, an old way of doing things, I think we wanted to go against that and do something that had a vintage vibe but updated to look how we really live.

The way the world is right now, do you feel like it’s possible to work this situation (the quarantine) into a show like this or do you have to just kind of move away from it next season?

I think we’ll approach it the same way we approach everything going on now, which is like, we’re not the show that is going to get inside of the dilemma and tackle it. But we are the show that can help live with the tiny inconveniences of the fallout. I’m quarantined out on Long Island with my mother-in-law right now and I can tell you I have a lot of things that I could write about. You know, like having to tell my mother-in-law why the disease doesn’t care that she’s a strong broad from Queens… [laughs] you know, like that’s funny to me. And I think it’ll be funny when Fran Drescher does it [on the show]. I think there’s a lot of room to be funny. I think you’re seeing it… like, big ups to everybody doing comedic stuff right now. I’m on my phone all day long and one of the only things getting me through is, you know, reading my friends who are still writing jokes. Big ups for anybody who is doing it right now.

How much inspiration do you and the other writers get from those personal experiences with in-laws, with mothers and fathers?