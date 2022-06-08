Ever the dedicated professional, Adam Sandler stopped by Good Morning America this week to promote his new Netflix movie Hustle. However, the actor was noticeably sporting a black eye and nasty gash on his face. Was it the result of his infamous love of pick-up basketball games or maybe taking a punch for his latest film? Nope. Sandler revealed the whole embarrassing story, and as he readily admits about his injury, “There is nothing cool about this thing.”

Turns out, the black eye was the result of over-tucked sheets and an ill-placed phone as Sandler laughingly explained the “bed accident” to GMA hosts George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan.

Ouch! Adam Sandler accidentally injured himself with a phone and some tucked-in bedsheets. 😳 https://t.co/kWY5S6eOU4 pic.twitter.com/cr3M8iwHbJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 6, 2022

Via People:

“I was in bed, in the middle of the night and, you know how they tuck in your sheets at the bottom, some people? Somebody tucked in the sheets too much and I had my phone in the middle of the bed. I kicked my feet up to untuck it, the phone went flying, hit me in the head.” “I refused to acknowledge it,” he continued. “I felt blood. I said, ‘There’s something going on but I gotta sleep.'”

According to Sandler, the black eye made him look like a badass while walking around New York until he sheepishly admits what really happened.

“It looks so cool,” Sandler said. “And I’m on the streets of New York, I see people going, ‘Oh, okay. He likes to fight, that guy.’ I’m like, ‘It was a bed accident.'”

Hustle is available on Netflix now.

(Via People)