As our current situation continues, the wave of charitable efforts for pandemic relief fortunately persists. On the entertainment front, that includes the #AllInChallenge that’s allowing people the chance to walk into movies and/or host a lemonade stand with the likes of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Parks And Recreation recently held a hope-filled reunion special for Feeding America, and now, NBC is following up with news of an upcoming two-hour special aimed toward funneling donations to that same organization.

The Hollywood Reporter reveals that Sunday, May 10 will be the day when an enormous (virtual) line-up of comedians will come together for the cause, which will officially fall under the name of the Feeding America Comedy Festival. Not only have the legendary Eddie Murphy, Adam Sandler, and Tiffany Haddish pledged their talents for this event, but the rest of the lineup is simply staggering. All involved will pretape their segments, of course, but this is still quite the list of names to behold:

Louie Anderson, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Wayne Brady, Adam Carolla, Cedric the Entertainer, Margaret Cho, Andrew Dice Clay, Deon Cole, Billy Crystal, Whitney Cummings, Tommy Davidson, Bill Engvall, Mike Epps, Billy Gardell, Brad Garrett, Whoopi Goldberg, Kevin Hart, Taraji P. Henson, Kevin James, Jim Jefferies, Jamie Kennedy, Keegan-Michael Key, George Lopez, Jon Lovitz, Howie Mandel, Sebastian Maniscalco, Marc Maron, Tim Meadows, Caroline Rhea, Chris Rock, Sarah Silverman, JB Smoove, Kenan Thompson, Sheryl Underwood Marlon Wayans, and Allen.

Funny or Die and Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group are also helping to produce this special, and Allen has declared that “laughter is often the best medicine,” which will hopefully go a long way toward motivating donations for Feeding America.

