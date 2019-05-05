Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As Saturday Night Live‘s “Sandler Family Reunion” sketch proved, NBC’s variety sketch series is at its best whenever the cast is able to successfully create a character so well that audiences will want to see it again in future episodes. SNL alum Adam Sandler, who guest hosted the program this weekend, created plenty of these characters during his time at the show. The current cast possesses a few of its own, including Pete Davidson, who’s bumbling “Chad” frequently pops up. Unfortunately, his most recent appearance was cut for time.

Never fear, for SNL often uploads these discarded (and pre-filmed) sketches to its official YouTube page, and that’s exactly what they did with “Chad’s Journey.” In it, the character’s misguided attempt to microwave some leftovers — metal fork and all — results in his untimely demise. After meeting Mikey Day’s angel, he is introduced to his father Brad, played by Sandler. Like his son, Brad is only able to say “okay” in response to pretty much anything anyone says to him, even if it’s an angel trying to get him to play catch with his son.

It’s fun to see these two bantering (again) together, especially in character, but as is often the case, Lorne Michaels and his fellow big-wigs sometimes have to cut a sketch or two in order to make the live broadcast’s scheduled end time. Even so, it would have been fun to see “Chad’s Journey” during Saturday’s program — if only for Kenan Thompson’s surprise contribution to the final beat.